“Can I Solder It Back Together?”: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

by

Experts date the beginning of the tech boom to somewhere in the 1990s. We’ve been living with microchips, laptops, and routers for around 30 years, yet sometimes we don’t abide by the simplest safety measures. Surprisingly, even 66% of Americans don’t consider themselves tech-savvy. After you’ve scrolled through this list, you might understand why.

It might seem that most people should know not to microwave a laptop or to hang a bunch of wires from the ceiling, yet some don’t. Bored Panda found the craziest examples of people mishandling all kinds of electronics, and we present the best of the worst to you here. It makes you wonder: how have humans made it this long?

#1 8-Year-Old Cousin Stabbed My 300 Dollar All In One Computer When I Refused To Let Him Use It

Today my 8-year-old cousin was visiting my house. He was walking around the house when he noticed that I had a pc. He instantly started asking me if he could use it, and ofcourse i said no, he asked me again, and again and again until he finally just walked over and started trying to use it. I quickly unplugged my pc before he could modify anything. He started screaming and crying. My mom and his mom came over to see what was going on. I told my mom what he was doing, and she told me to let him use my computer because I should be “sharing” my stuff. My mom eventually told me that if I didnt share with him, she would take my computer away from me. I said “Fine ill let him use it”. I plugged it back in and left the room. Not even a minute later he came out to ask me for my password. I told him that I wasnt going to give it to him. Then he stormed back into the room and picked up some scissors that I had out and started violently stabbing my computer screen until the scissors literally got stuck in the screen. His mom offered to give me money to get me a new computer but my mom told her that I didnt need it since I own multiple computers. Now ill need to save up for a new one.

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Extension-Emu-8585

#2 User Spilt Coffee On His Laptop, So He Put It In The Oven To Dry It Out

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: smarthawk

#3 People That Use PC Cables To Rest Their Feet

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: sarge-m

#4 So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: BateauSai

#5 Server Room From My First Hospital Job

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Lgfxx

#6 Who Lost Their SD Card?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: LeveledWorm

#7 Help. How Do I Turn My Night Light Off??

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Occasional-Nihilist

#8 Why Is My Light Switch So Aggressive?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Fancy-Styles

#9 This Coffee Grinder Fills Its Base, Motor, And Circuit Boards Up With Grounds

Cygnus_X_2112:
“That’s grounds to buy a new coffee grinder”
Watton:
“Whoever greenlit the design for this is gonna get roasted.”

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: JO2W

#10 Is This The Correct Charger

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Prudent_Agency_7175

#11 I Still Hear A Loud Buzzing But Checked Cables And Everything Looks Ok, What Could It Be?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Cesalv

#12 This Router At School

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: curionsu

#13 Glass Desk Cracked Mid Session

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: The_Kasterr

#14 Apply Kirchhoff’s Laws

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: SpirtMona

#15 USB-C Cable Just Unplugged The Wrong Way

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: AdM1rAL-kun

#16 These Cable Runs In My Server Room. Bull Clips And Rubber Bands

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Brat-a-tat-tat

#17 Clients Office Cable Management. I’ve Never Been So Mildy Infuriated

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Ofeiven

#18 My Grandfather Didnt Trust I’d Wipe His Hard Drive Before Selling His Old Laptop. So He Took It Into His Own Hands

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Peanutmargarineroo

#19 A User’s Desktop When I Came Into Work Yesterday

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: LeafyBasil366

#20 All But 2 Of My Outlets Are So Loose That Nothing Actually Stays In

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: reddit.com

#21 What Does The Red Light Mean?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: BlindChicken69

#22 How Often Should I Let The Excess Air Out Of My MacBook Battery?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: enigma_0Z

#23 The City’s Inspector Is Coming Over In 2 Hours. How Can I Fix My Outdoor Christmas Lights So It Passes Inspection?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: 1Davide

#24 I Present You Guys One Of My USB Cables

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: sk1_

#25 Don’t Replace Ram In Poor Lighting Conditions

I was replacing my 32gb of RAM with 128gb. Got the first stick in. Lined up the next stick and pressed down firmly. I heard a solid click. I let go and the stick came off. The click wasn’t the locking mechanism. It was the sound of 7 tiny capacitors being sheered off the PCB. I wasn’t in the slot. I was between them. Luckily I know a really good board level repair guy who could give me a good price on repairing the stick and I found the components.

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Excellent-Milk-2619

#26 Received Email To Clean My CPU At Work. Now It Department Is Mad At Me

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: 1Arcite

#27 My Belkin USB C Cable Shorted Itself Destroying The Cable And The My Phone’s Port In The Process Everything Is Melted

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: reddit.com

#28 At My School, They Hot Glued The USB And Audio Ports

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: BruhLandau

#29 My Hotkeys

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Does This Count? Discharging A Bosch Ebike Battery Using An Electric Heater

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: HIVVIH

#31 Errrr Guys, My Capacitor Scares Me, It Has Blinky Eyes

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Cesalv

#32 Can I Solder It Back Together?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Syphist

#33 Is My Soldering Good Enough?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Portal_fan_101

#34 “Waterproof” Manscaped Razor Has Mold On Circuit

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Snoo-44094

#35 I Let Someone Play Tf2 On My Laptop. Came Back To This

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Someone Asked If This Is Repairable

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Ambitious-Cat5804

#37 Why Did My Overclock Fail

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Howden824

#38 Maybe Using Two Is A Bit Too Much But I’m A Perfectionist

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Cesalv

#39 Is This Safe To Power My Phone?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: hahamemegopost

#40 I Was Tired Of Buying Compressed Air

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Divzro

#41 M.2 SSD’s Are Over-Rated

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: sanebreaker1

#42 Check Before Disassembling Your Steam Deck

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: AirHamyes

#43 Why Did Airport Security Stop Me With My Powerbank

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: bozza_the_man

#44 Charging My Phone With My Phones Own Battery

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Kevin80970

#45 I’m Trying To Charge My iPhone Like Really Really Quick Before A Meeting, Will 120 Car Batteries Work?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: idofurryart

#46 What’s Wrong With My Resistor?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Fancy-Styles

#47 Why Isn’t My 5TB USB Detected? Should I Return It?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Icy_Switch1482

#48 Universal Power Adapter

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: SpirtMona

#49 Cat Disassembled My PC, How Do I Put It Back Together?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: PhoenixfischTheFish

#50 My Nephew Was Really Proud Of Cutting My Multimeter Leads

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: oogletoff

#51 My Friend Hand Soldering A Chip Like A Crack Head. It “Almost” Worked

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: drinkingcarrots

#52 Who Ships Electronics Without Plastic Protection?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: W4RL0QU3

#53 Strange Lines On Back Of My Dell Monitor

I have two Dell monitors, bought them together and have used them both equally. I discovered that some thunder looking lines started to appear on one of the monitor. Does anyone have experienced something similar and cab anyone tell me what is causing this?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Long_Musician_3274

#54 Whys My Circuit Not Working???

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Lavadragon15396

#55 Is The CPU Installed Correctly?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Fancy-Styles

#56 Failed The Physics Exam Today… This Was The Last Straw, I’m Doing It

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: SureDay29

#57 OSHA Approved

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Cesalv

#58 How Can I Create An RTX4090ti Using 2N2222 Transistors? I Have Reached A Point Where I Can Add 1+1

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: AdvisedPotato

#59 Ummm. Is The M.2 NVME Supposed To Bend Like This?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: awwwkwardy

#60 How Much Can I Flip This For?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: gamingspicy

#61 A Victim Of The TikTok Trend

DankLordSkeletor:
“What trend? Pouring burning acid on your laptop?”

Forward-Actuary9402:
“The trend of shoving random conductive objects in usb ports of chromebooks (like razor blades, pencil tips, paper clips, chunks of metal, coins, and wires) to short them out causing smoke or internal motherboard damage; optionally then removing a key on the keyboard and stabbing the battery. It usually causes smoking, explosions, or leaking of battery acid. Edit: thanks u/Water_bolt for reminding me about kids stabbing batteries.”

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: ItzEdInYourBed

#62 How Do I Connect This Key Board To My Laptop?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: BrilliantElk1748

#63 Help, I Sneezed Too Strong And My Computer Got Dislocated

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Cesalv

#64 Did I Replace The Cpu In My iPhone Correctly?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: XxXiaomiXxX

#65 My New Battery Charger Doesn’t Work Why?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: wifirepetitor

#66 Help – My Japanese Toilet Is Not Flushing, Where To Plug My Jtag?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Djbusty

#67 Folks, Why Is There A Capacitor In Place Of A Fuse Inside My Multimeter?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: jackal_boy

#68 My Grandpa’s Handmade Intercom System From The Communist Era (~1980)

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Victor464543

#69 This Happened The Other Night At Like 2am. Thought You Guys Might Enjoy The Pain It Caused Me

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: ImJewish

#70 Saw This After I Woke Up. Got Woken Up By Mom Yelling That She Smells Something Burning, Turns Out That An Outlet/Cable Has Caught On Fire

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: EnvironmentalLime397

#71 After 3 Days Of Trying To Fix My Computer I Did It And Then My Dogs Did This

It took me 3 days to figure out what was wrong with my computer and each time I had it on it was constantly beeping a high pitched tone. I found out that I needed to a new battery on the motherboard. Anyway the next day I wake up to the charger cord being torn too shreds.

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Magic__Beans

#72 The Cable Of My Colleague’s Phone At Work

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: kumanosuke

#73 This Is The “I Don’t Know My Resistor Color Codes Yet” Bin For Engineering Students At A Local College

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: digital_treesloth

#74 Oak Grove KY Hotel Lobby Door. I Assume That There Is A Resistor Under The Electrical Tape

I assume that there is a resistor under the electrical tape. Surely the housing couldn’t hold more than a CR2032 type battery.

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: theBarkingSpider

#75 The Water At My Work Right Next To The Circuit Breakers. Just Why?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Cabbage700

#76 My Friends PC

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: GavrielL_

#77 Opened My Ram And There Was Nothing Inside, I Got Scammed

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Spirited-Comfort521

#78 Homie Said He Was Getting His PC Fixed And It Was His “Hard Drive”

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: cats_azz

#79 Tech Support Did This

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: reddit.com

#80 Is It Worth Repairing My Pigeon?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Fancy-Styles

#81 What Do I Do Now?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: BlindChicken69

#82 I Found This In My Closet After A Friend Visited, How Do I Turn This In To A Calculator?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Bi_Lupus_

#83 I Found This Under The Desk. Is It A Camera?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: nbtm_sh

#84 For In Case When The WiFi Goes Down

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Unreal_Reality777

#85 Why Do They Say That USB Is A “Standard”?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: 1Davide

#86 Am I Holding It Correctly??

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Am-1-r3al

#87 PSA: Don’t Leave Grandma Unattended At The Servers Room

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Cesalv

#88 Do You Guys Think This Is Enough Solder ?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: 4b686f61

#89 What Can I Do With This Weird Power Supply?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Bacon_Byte

#90 Just Installed New Batteries For My House But I Still Don’t Have Power. Any Suggestions?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Howden824

#91 Guys, What Happens If I Measure The Voltage Of My Multimeter Batteries?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: CommunicationLow5750

#92 What Do You Think About This Circuit I Built?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Mihail111111

#93 PCBs? We Don’t Need No Stinking PCBs!

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: 1Davide

#94 I’ve Been Told My Wire Management Looks Really Nice

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Darkruins_

#95 I Found This In My Son’s Room Should I Be Concerned???

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Entire_Jaguar_1406

#96 Why Does My New Computer Use So Much Electricity?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Fancy-Styles

#97 Why Did My Battery Have An Orgasm?

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: AleksLevet

#98 Brain Fart Moment

No-Release3675 (OP):
Context here, we had needed a 20 ohm resistor to trick this TCM into thinking it’s shift solenoid was still connected when we disconnected it. Upon getting these little buggers found out they’re only .25 watt capable. So…. Battery math said 36 in parallel ought to do it. Well we were wrong. Checked before testing lol Ordered a proper 20w 20 ohm resistor after this fiasco.
Edit we needed 20 ohm resistance capable of 9watts of power handling. This is why I ended up trying the 36 😂”

DuePotential6602″
“Well.. you would have to put a few in line to bring the current inside them down until they hit their .25W, then you have to take many lines of these together parallel get back down to 20Ω.
20w 20Ω means √P*R = 20V
To get them down to 0.25w you would have to bring them up to 1600Ω on 20V. So you need 80 in line so the resistor survives the 20V and then as well 80 parallel so you get the overall resistance back down to 20.
In total: 36 isn’t enough, you are 6364 resistors short of doing that.
Edit: dang, have to do it again, did a brain fart and assumed they are 20Ω and only 0.25w but those are 10kΩ..
they do 0.04w on 20V.. so you do not have to worry about the power, you need just 10000Ω / 20Ω = 500 parallel.”

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: No-Release3675

#99 Fuse Color Question

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: SpirtMona

#100 I Ordered A Red LED But It Looks Like They Shipped Me An Infrared One Because I Don’t See Its Light

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: 1Davide

#101 Fixed Broken Computer With LEGO Piece And Epoxy. How To Unglue Keyboard

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: Responsible-Funny337

#102 When You Don’t Have A 40m Resistor And It Can’t Wait Until Monday!

&#8220;Can I Solder It Back Together?&#8221;: 102 Painful Pics Of People Handling Electronics The Wrong Way

Image source: talsit

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
Diversity in Film and TV: Spotlight on Black Casts
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2023
Ranking The Best Characters from “A Series of Unfortunate Events”
3 min read
May, 19, 2018
Check out This British Weatherman Perform Headless Halloween Forecast
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2017
The Dark Side of Fame: Child Stars Who Struggled After the Spotlight
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2012
Exactly How Accurate is the Show Vikings?
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.