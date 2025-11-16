This Artist Creates Funny Comics About The Afterlife, And Here Are The Newest 30 Comics

When it comes to passing away, most people hold curiously similar ideas about life after death, suggesting that there might be more to it than religion, fear, or simply an inability to imagine not existing in this world or realm. A comic artist named Jorgen Van Santen from Oslo, Norway explores this particular topic in his comic web series called “Death & the Maiden.”
The artist’s work delves into the everyday life (or should we say afterlife?) of a girl that passed away, and the one being to keep her company in the realm outside of our own is no other than the Grim Reaper himself as they travel around adventuring. The short web series started in 2017 on Tapas, and has been ongoing ever since with a large fanbase on both Instagram and the comic website.
More info: Instagram | tapas.io
