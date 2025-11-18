Which animal do you think will overthrow humans? I think it’s the furry, sociopathic dictators known to humanity as cats! =)
#1
Cats. They almost already HAVE taken over the world.
#2
My Girlfriend is CONVINCED that butterflies and moths will take over the earth. She’s absolutely terrified of them. I don’t mind why, she just is.
#3
Cats I could imagine, probably not dogs….too many good boys and girls there.
Realistically it would probably be ants or cockroaches. The excellent movie “Phase IV” gave us a glimpse of that back in 1974.
#4
Ants, they’re very intelligent and are very strong and are effective workers. Once humans are gone it’ll be the ants who manage the world
#5
Crows. People underestimate how smart they are. They can use tools, they have a language and culture, and they can fly. Plus, they can make friends with other animals, and mimic noises.
#6
Cows. We must prepare for the cowpocalypse or we will all be manburger.
#7
KANGAROO! Their powerful legs will destroy people!
#8
all of them. they will team up and take over. and we are powerless to stop it
#9
If not cats, probably ants. There’s a bunch of them, humans don’t really care about them and they don’t need us to survive.
#10
Any type of insect. Most insects are able to reproduce fast and in large amounts, and they have all sorts of adaptations. I’m not very fond of them, but c’mon, how many insects can we actually catch? So def small critters..
#11
Cockroaches. They live through anything, and have lived through everything. They will never go away. NEVER.
#12
I’m gonna take a wild guess at this and go with Homo Sapiens
#13
Per the Encyclopedia Britannica, estimates for numbers of ants START at 10 trillion, so possibly those. [britannica.com/list/abundant-animals-the-most-numerous-organisms-in-the-world]
But it’s also possible that it’s any number of other small creatures: springtails, copepods (which might be the most numerous multi-celled species in the world; think of insects, but small enough to host tons in a single drop of water, and also living in the water rather than primarily on land)
HOWEVER, I have my own contender: Tardigrades/water bears. They’re tiny li’l guys and can survive pretty much anything, up to and including being blasted into space for a few years.
