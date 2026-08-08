13 Bizarre Cruise Ships Incidents That Left Tourists Terrified, Featuring “Foot Fungus Lady”

Cruise vacations are supposed to be relaxing, but not every trip ends with happy memories.
Over the years, several cruise incidents have gone viral for all the wrong reasons, leaving passengers shocked, injured, or caught in bizarre situations they never expected.
From a woman who suffered a devastating rope swing accident to the infamous “foot fungus lady” who disgusted buffet diners, these stories grabbed headlines and sparked heated debates online.
Here are 13 of the strangest cruise ship incidents that left tourists terrified, confused, or simply wondering how things could go so wrong.
#1 A Rope Swing Turned A Woman’s Dream Cruise Into A Medical Nightmare
What began as a dream cruise through the Caribbean turned into a life-altering nightmare for 28-year-old Louisiana woman Kirsten Lindsey after a split-second accident during a shore excursion in Roatán, Honduras.
Lindsey was on her first-ever Carnival cruise when she and her boyfriend, Blake Ford, visited Little French Key on the third day of their vacation.
Like many tourists, she decided to try the popular rope swing that sends visitors soaring over the water.
But instead of splashing into the ocean with a laugh, she suffered what doctors later described as a catastrophic saddle injury, a devastating trauma to the groin area that left her needing multiple surgeries and facing more than $50,000 in medical bills.
According to Blake, the accident happened because a retrieval line appeared to have been attached incorrectly to the swing.
“Based on what we witnessed, a retrieval/tag line appears to have been improperly connected to the swing,” he wrote online. “As she swung out, the line tightened between her legs just before she dropped, causing a catastrophic injury.”
At first, Kirsten believed she had only suffered a scrape. She even laughed through the pain as the couple walked back toward their transportation. But within hours, everything changed.
The swelling became so severe that she could no longer walk and had to be taken back to the cruise ship in a wheelchair.
Blake called 911 from the vessel, and she was rushed to the ship’s medical center, where doctors monitored her for about 26 hours.
The medical bills started piling up immediately. Blake said treatment on the cruise alone cost around $3,500 to $4,000, not including physician fees, medications, and additional procedures.
As her condition continued to worsen, doctors noticed something even more frightening. Every time heavy pain medication made Kirsten fall asleep, she stopped breathing, forcing medical staff to wake her repeatedly.
Faced with a difficult decision, doctors gave the couple three options: remain on the ship, seek treatment in Cozumel and arrange their own trip home, or pay for an emergency medical evacuation to the United States.
Fearing permanent damage, they chose the airlift.
The private medical flight came with a staggering price tag, $20,000 upfront, with another $30,000 due after arriving in the U.S.
After an ambulance ride through severe weather to a nearby airport, Lindsey was flown by medical jet to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where surgeons performed emergency reconstructive surgery.
She later underwent a second surgery at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Louisiana to reduce the risk of permanent tissue and nerve damage.
Describing the shocking extent of her injuries, Blake wrote, “Everyone that’s seen the injury has never seen anything like it… They’re doing everything they can to prevent permanent damage to her… grapefruit-sized lady bits.”
Doctors identified the trauma as a saddle (or straddle) injury, which occurs when a powerful impact strikes the groin.
Medical experts said these injuries can become life-threatening because the area contains a dense network of blood vessels and nerves, increasing the risk of severe internal bleeding, extreme swelling, urinary complications, and lasting nerve damage if treatment is delayed.
As Kirsten recovered, her mother, Tara McKinney, shared how overwhelming the ordeal had been.
“It has been an incredibly difficult week for our family. While we are beyond grateful that she’s here with us, the financial burden of emergency medical care, travel, lodging, lost income, and the many unexpected expenses that come with a traumatic accident has been overwhelming.”
She also praised Blake for refusing to leave Kirsten’s side throughout the medical emergency.
The family later launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $15,500, helping cover emergency transportation, surgeries, and other expenses. Kirsten has since returned home to Louisiana, where she continues a long recovery involving pelvic floor physical therapy, pain management, and specialist care.
Before focusing on her own healing, she left a warning for other travelers.
“Please don’t assume an excursion is safe simply because it’s offered or looks fun online. Ask questions, inspect the equipment if you can, trust your instincts, and never let the excitement of the moment outweigh your safety. One split second can change your life forever.”
Many people online sympathized with the couple.
One person wrote, “This poor woman had to have surgery, and had to be medically evacuated. Her injuries were so bad.”
Another added, “Dang, I hope her pain is better since she had surgery. That has to be miserable.”
Image source: GoFundMe
#2 A Water Slide Ride Turned Into Chaos After Its Glass Suddenly Shattered, Leaving Cruise Passengers Horrified
Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas watched in disbelief after one of the ship’s signature water slides suddenly broke apart while a guest was racing through it.
The frightening incident happened on August 7, 2025, aboard the “Frightening Bolt” water slide, where an acrylic glass panel unexpectedly c*acked during the ride.
Seconds later, water began pouring through a large hole as people standing below looked up in panic, unsure whether the rider had fallen out of the slide.
The dramatic moment was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media.
In the video, someone filming can be heard saying, “Did the person fall?” while other passengers shouted for crew members to “Stop the slide!” before anyone else could enter.
Witness Lillian Destefano later explained that the damage may have started with the rider before him.
“As I understand it, it was c*acked,” she said. “The gentleman that went before him just got cut slightly, and then when the other gentleman went down, it sliced him, but he passed it, and then the glass fell, and the water gushed. No one fell through, thank God.”
Another passenger who spoke to Local 10 News said simply seeing the injured man afterward was enough to put her off water slides for good.
“I think I saw the gentleman who was injured from afar. I will not be going on slides like that again.”
According to the injured passenger’s attorney, Alex Perez, the broken acrylic “sliced through” the man’s skin as he sped through the slide.
The passenger is now preparing to sue Royal Caribbean over the incident.
Royal Caribbean confirmed that the guest received medical treatment shortly after the incident.
“Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide,” the company said in a statement.
“The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation.”
The damaged attraction remained closed for the rest of the voyage while investigators worked to determine what caused the panel to fail.
Online, many people admitted the footage made their stomachs drop.
One person wrote, “Thank God he didn’t fall out of the slide,” while another commented, “That’s one of my biggest fears on those clear water slides.”
Image source: mauricio.michelle/TikTok
#3 A Teenager’s Prank Triggered A Cruise Ship’s Worst-Case Emergency.
Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas were stunned when a terrifying “man overboard” announcement echoed throughout the ship, forcing the vessel to turn around during its voyage suddenly.
For a short time, many believed someone had fallen into the Caribbean Sea.
The incident happened on March 20, 2026, as the cruise ship was making its way back to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale after a six-day sailing.
TikTok user @vibinwithleesha, who was onboard, recalled hearing the alarming announcement over the ship’s loudspeaker.
“They made an announcement saying that there was somebody who fell overboard,” she said. “In all my years of cruising, I have never heard that.”
According to the passenger, the captain announced that the ship had to turn around while crew members searched for the missing person and notified the U.S. Coast Guard.
For everyone onboard, it appeared to be a genuine emergency.
But after the search began, another announcement completely changed the story.
Crew members informed passengers that no one had actually gone overboard. Instead, they said the entire emergency had reportedly started because of a prank.
“They came back and updated and said it was a group of teenagers that decided to pull a prank to make it seem as though someone went overboard,” the TikToker explained.
“They got everyone from Royal Caribbean in a panic trying to see who this person is that fell over.”
Another passenger, TikTok creator Shannon Ford, shared the same update after hearing the announcement.
“Good news, the person was found, and they never went overboard. Bad news, it was a prank. We’re on a spring break cruise. I guess some teenagers thought it would be funny to prank.”
She added, “I think everybody is kind of relieved, but, oh, I wouldn’t want to be that person’s parents.”
The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District later confirmed it had received a report of a possible man overboard from the cruise ship.
However, before any search operation could begin, Royal Caribbean confirmed that every passenger had been accounted for.
Because the correction came so quickly, officials said no search-and-rescue mission was launched.
While the incident ended without anyone being injured, many people pointed out that a false overboard report is far from harmless.
Royal Caribbean’s guest conduct policy states that parents and guardians are responsible for the behavior of minors traveling with them.
False distress reports can also carry serious legal consequences.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, making a false distress call can lead to years in prison, fines reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars, and liability for the cost of any rescue operation if one is launched.
Online, many people said the teenagers should face consequences.
One person wrote, “They should pay associated fines and face a ban. Not funny,” while another commented, “Causing a Coast Guard search under pretenses is a federal crime… They should also be responsible for every dollar spent on the response.”
Image source: royalcaribbean/TikTok
#4 One Photo Ended In A Terrifying Fall Into The Open Atlantic Ocean
Passengers aboard Disney Dream were enjoying the final stretch of their cruise back to Florida when screams suddenly rang out across the ship.
A 5-year-old girl had fallen from the vessel’s fourth deck into the Atlantic Ocean after posing for a photo near an open porthole.
Within seconds, her father jumped into the water after her, a move that initially earned him widespread praise online.
But weeks later, newly released police records revealed that investigators believed someone else had played the biggest role in the terrifying accident.
The incident happened around 11:29 a.m. on June 29 as the Disney Dream was returning from The Bahamas.
According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the girl’s family had been walking along the fourth-floor deck when her mother suggested stopping for a picture.
The mother later told deputies that she had “offered for her daughter to take a picture in the porthole.”
The little girl climbed onto the railing in front of the opening while her father walked about 10 feet ahead of them.
Investigators soon discovered this wasn’t the first time the mother had taken similar photos during the trip.
She showed deputies pictures from her phone of her daughter posing inside other portholes around the ship. The final set of images proved especially important.
“When streamed together, [the pictures] depict a seconds-long video of the child getting up on the railing, and falling backward into the water,” the police report stated.
The mother insisted she believed there was glass covering the opening.
According to the report, she said she assumed her daughter would lean against the window and stop there.
“Disney is responsible for what occurred,” she reportedly told investigators.
Deputies noted that while many viewing areas on the ship are protected by plexiglass, the particular porthole where the child posed was open and easily accessible.
The report said the mother watched her daughter disappear through the opening. Shocked, she froze for a few moments before screaming for her husband.
When he turned around, he immediately spotted his daughter in the ocean.
At first, he ran to alert crew members. About 45 seconds later, realizing there wasn’t time to wait, he jumped overboard himself.
The little girl couldn’t swim, and by the time he reached her, both had drifted too far away to grab the life rings crew members threw into the water. Afraid he might lose hold of his daughter, he chose not to let go.
Instead, he spent nearly 20 minutes treading water, holding his daughter above the surface until rescue crews finally reached them.
Police later noted that the father “expressed surprise and relief at their survival.”
The little girl escaped without injuries, while he was treated for minor injuries after the rescue.
The investigation took another turn when Detective Christopher Favitta reviewed the evidence.
After inspecting the porthole himself, he concluded that a reasonable person would have realized it was open.
“Upon looking at the window myself, as a prudent person, I immediately saw that the window was open to the air, and did not have a covering,” he wrote.
Favitta recommended charging the mother with child neglect without great bodily harm, saying she had “ultimately facilitated” the dangerous situation.
“This act facilitated by [the mother] placed the child in a life-threatening situation. As a result, the child fell from the ship and into the water, in an avoidable accident.”
Despite that recommendation, prosecutors declined to file charges.
Assistant State Attorney Melissa Kelly concluded that although the mother’s actions were “arguably negligent and irresponsible,” they did not rise to the level of criminal culpable negligence under Florida law.
The investigation was officially closed without an arrest.
The case continued to spark heated debate online, with one commenter saying, “Instagram pics more important than own child.”
Image source: metzd87/Reddit
#5 A Pair Of Lost Sunglasses Sent One Cruise Passenger Tumbling Over The Edge
A simple attempt to retrieve a pair of sunglasses turned into one of the internet’s most talked-about cruise moments after a Royal Caribbean passenger appeared to flip over the edge of an infinity pool aboard the Icon of the Seas.
The incident happened on July 27 at the ship’s adults-only Hideaway Pool, a suspended infinity pool on Deck 15 that overlooks the ocean.
Video captured the man leaning far over the glass edge while trying to reach what appeared to be his sunglasses.
As he stretched farther, he lifted both legs for leverage. Seconds later, he lost his balance and flipped headfirst over the side.
People watching nearby screamed as he suddenly disappeared from view, while millions of viewers online initially believed they had just witnessed someone fall into the open ocean.
The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many fearing the worst.
Others questioned how a passenger could fall over the edge of one of the world’s newest cruise ships.
The confusion didn’t last long.
Several passengers who claimed they were onboard quickly stepped in to explain what had actually happened.
“He fell into a space not open to the public,” one eyewitness wrote.
They explained that the man hadn’t gone into the sea at all.
Instead, he landed in a narrow maintenance area built into the pool’s design.
The same person added that the situation could have been much worse.
“If he had fallen over the railing completely, he would have dropped to Deck 5, right into the kids’ splash area. That’s ten decks down.”
Royal Caribbean later confirmed the eyewitness accounts.
In a statement to People, the cruise line said the passenger had accidentally fallen into the pool’s built-in gutter, a recessed safety barrier located just beneath the glass edge of the infinity pool.
“A guest accidentally fell onto the pool gutter after reaching over to retrieve their sunglasses,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said. “Our crew immediately attended to the guest, and fortunately the guest did not experience any injuries.”
Another passenger later claimed the man faced consequences after the incident.
“He was confined to his room after the incident and not let out until we arrived back in Miami.”
Although Royal Caribbean did not comment on that claim, the company confirmed that the guest was unharmed and received immediate assistance from crew members.
Online, the incident quickly became comedy material.
One person joked, “Imagine risking your life over a pair of sunglasses.” Another laughed, “Those better have been designer sunglasses.”
Apparently, the timing also made the video especially alarming.
Just three days earlier, the Icon of the Seas had been the site of a far more tragic incident.
During a seven-night Caribbean voyage, a crew member allegedly stabbed a female colleague before jumping overboard.
According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the man was later recovered from the water but did not survive. At the same time, the injured crew member was treated onboard and was reported to be in stable condition.
Royal Caribbean extended its condolences to the crew member’s family and said it would not share additional details out of respect for their privacy.
Fortunately, the sunglasses incident ended very differently.
Image source: latinus_us/TikTok
#6 A Fight Over The Wrong Line Ended With Two Women Being Banned From Carnival Cruise Line
A disagreement that started over something as simple as standing in the wrong line ended with two longtime Carnival Cruise Line passengers facing a*sault citations, losing their elite loyalty status, and reportedly being banned from future sailings.
The incident happened on March 13, 2026, aboard the Carnival Spirit as the ship was returning from Nassau, Bahamas, to Mobile, Alabama.
According to an FBI report, Lisa Horace and her husband, Alfred, were waiting in line to settle their onboard account when another passenger, Tonya Nelson, approached them.
Nelson allegedly told the couple they were standing in the wrong line.
Lisa later told investigators that she and her husband initially tried to ignore the comments.
However, she claimed Nelson repeatedly touched Alfred’s shoulder while trying to get his attention.
According to the report, Nelson allegedly placed her hand on Alfred’s shoulder three separate times. Lisa then stretched out her arm to stop any further contact.
That was when the situation escalated.
The FBI report stated that the women began arguing, and during the exchange, Nelson allegedly remarked that she “felt sorry” for Lisa’s husband.
Moments later, according to Lisa’s statement, Nelson slapped her across the left side of her face.
Lisa admitted she immediately slapped Nelson back.
“At some point, I jumped on Nelson, but it was all a blur,” Lisa reportedly told investigators.
As Carnival crew members rushed over to separate them, Nelson allegedly attempted to kick Lisa before staff finally broke up the fight.
Nelson later gave investigators a different explanation for how everything started.
She said she had previously been embarrassed after standing in the wrong line herself and was only trying to help the Horaces avoid making the same mistake.
According to the FBI report, Nelson admitted she regretted how things unfolded.
“Nelson regrets the behavior and feels like trash,” investigators wrote, adding that she believed “both she and Lisa are in the wrong.”
After reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, investigators issued both women federal citations for simple a*sault.
The pair later appeared together in federal court, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Bert Milling Jr. offered both women a chance to avoid further penalties.
The judge reportedly ruled that if neither woman is arrested again or contacts the other for three months, the case will be dismissed.
Outside court, Nelson apologized for the situation.
“I’m just sorry that we’re here,” she said.
The courtroom wasn’t the only place where both women faced consequences.
According to Fox 10, Lisa and Nelson said Carnival Cruise Line had banned them from future sailings and revoked their coveted Diamond membership status, one of the cruise line’s highest loyalty tiers.
Nelson’s attorney, Buzz Jordan, said he hoped Carnival would eventually reconsider.
“Things happen sometimes on a crowded ship,” he said. “I’m hoping that Carnival will reinstate both of them so they can continue traveling with Carnival.”
Lisa’s attorney declined to discuss the incident in detail, saying only, “We’re just glad it’s over.”
Image source: FOX10 News/YouTube
#7 Cruise Passengers’ Relaxing Free Massages Turned Into S*xual A*sault
Passengers booking salon appointments aboard Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady expected a relaxing day at sea.
Instead, federal prosecutors said at least two women were allegedly a*saulted after accepting what they believed were complimentary massages from a hairstylist.
The accused, Pranit Narayan Pawar, an Indian national employed as a barber and hairstylist, was arrested after the cruise ship returned to Seattle following an Alaskan voyage.
He now faces two counts of a*usive s*xual contact, and the FBI is leading the investigation.
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged incidents took place on June 25 and June 26, 2026, inside the ship’s salon.
One woman told investigators she had booked a regular hair appointment with Pawar when he unexpectedly offered her a free massage.
After she agreed, he allegedly led her out of the salon and into an adjoining barber shop described in court documents as having no windows, dark walls, dark flooring and dim lighting.
Investigators said Pawar initially massaged the woman’s neck before moving her shirt and b*a strap aside.
He then allegedly placed his hands underneath her shirt and touched the sides of her breasts for around 10 minutes.
A second passenger described a similar experience.
According to the complaint, Pawar told her she would receive a complimentary massage if she booked two additional appointments. She later returned for what was listed as a “consultation.”
Instead, prosecutors said Pawar again escorted the woman into the private barber shop and locked the door behind him.
The complaint alleged he moved her b*a strap aside and placed his hands underneath her b*a. When he attempted to continue, the woman reportedly refused.
Ron Lach/Pexels (Not the actual image)
She told him “no” and immediately stood up to leave.
The following day, prosecutors said Pawar allegedly asked the woman’s daughter whether her mother was in a relationship.
When FBI agents boarded the ship after it returned to Seattle, they interviewed Pawar about the allegations.
According to investigators, Pawar admitted he had been offering massages for 10 to 12 days, despite acknowledging that he had been hired only as a barber and hairstylist.
The complaint stated that he admitted giving massages to four or five women inside the barber shop.
Investigators also said Pawar identified two women by describing what they had been wearing, a white T-shirt and a mesh b*a, details they believe matched the two reported victims.
While Pawar denied intending to harm anyone, prosecutors said he acknowledged his actions were inappropriate.
According to the complaint, “He feels guilty for his mistakes, totally regrets his actions, and can see how his behavior would be harassing.”
Virgin Voyages said Pawar worked for a third-party company that operates the ship’s salon rather than being directly employed by the cruise line.
In a statement, the company told People, “The conduct described in the complaint is a profound violation of the trust and standards every person working onboard a Virgin Voyages ship is expected to uphold.”
The cruise line added that Pawar was immediately removed from duty after the allegations surfaced and that the matter was promptly reported to the FBI.
Because the alleged incidents happened aboard a cruise ship in U.S. maritime jurisdiction, the case is being prosecuted in federal court. If convicted, Pawar faces up to two years in prison on each count of ab*sive s*xual contact.
As of now, he remains in custody at the SeaTac Federal Detention Center in Washington.
Image source: worldpins/TikTok
#8 A Cruise Captain Lost His Job After Being Caught Sleeping And Snoring At The Wheel
Passengers on a Queensland cruise tour got far more than they expected after their captain was allegedly caught sleeping and snoring in front of guests, leaving unqualified crew members to steer the boat while he rested.
The incidents eventually cost the captain his job, and although he later challenged his dismissal, Australia’s Fair Work Commission ruled that the company had valid reasons to fire him.
The man worked as a casual master for SeaLink Whitsundays between June 2024 and June 2025, operating the company’s popular Wildcat tour vessels.
As captain, he was responsible for the safe operation of the boat and everyone onboard.
The complaints began after one of the company’s deckhands reported what they described as “very unsafe behavior.”
According to evidence presented during the hearing, crew members accused the captain of repeatedly falling asleep while on duty, sometimes snoring loudly enough that passengers began asking staff, “What’s wrong with the skipper?”
Several employees also alleged he regularly vaped onboard and instructed deckhands who did not hold the required qualifications to take the helm while he stepped away.
During the hearing, the captain admitted he had fallen asleep on multiple occasions but argued there were explanations.
He said one incident happened while the boat was safely moored and passengers were enjoying the beach. On another occasion, he admitted taking sleeping tablets before work.
Looking back, he acknowledged he should not have reported for duty that day.
The captain also admitted vaping onboard but said he had switched to vaping while trying to quit sm*king after visiting a hypnotherapist.
One of the more serious allegations claimed the captain once responded to a discussion about snorkeling safety by saying, “I just don’t give a f—, let them d*e.”
He strongly denied ever remarking, and the Fair Work Commission ultimately found there was not enough evidence to conclude that the comment had actually been made.
However, investigators did accept other allegations.
Ele2425/Pexels (Not the actual image)
Evidence showed the captain allowed deckhands without the necessary qualifications to steer the vessel.
He defended the practice by insisting they were never truly in charge.
“They were following direct orders from me to drive in a straight line,” he told the commission. “They were not asked to change direction… or change engine speeds.”
The hearing also examined an unusual incident involving food.
The captain admitted throwing a tray of rice salad into the ocean, acknowledging it was poor judgment because it breached marine pollution rules.
One crew member, however, claimed much more than a single tray went overboard, alleging bread rolls, meat, and salads were dumped into the water while passengers were snorkeling because the captain didn’t want to carry heavy rubbish bins back to shore.
The captain rejected suggestions that his actions were serious, describing them as “a number of rather innocuous indiscretions.”
The commission disagreed.
Deputy President Nicholas Lake concluded there was a clear pattern of inappropriate behavior throughout the captain’s employment.
The judge was also critical of how the captain behaved during the hearing, saying he frequently blamed others instead of taking responsibility.
Lake said the captain dismissed the young female crew members who testified against him as “a junior group of girls who have nothing better to do than gossip,” even comparing their group chat to the movie Mean Girls.
The commissioner described those remarks as “condescending at best and sexist at worst,” adding that the captain was the least credible witness who gave evidence.
Although the commission upheld his dismissal, it also found the company’s disciplinary process had been rushed and did not give him a completely fair opportunity to respond before the decision was made.
Because of that procedural flaw, SeaLink was ordered to pay the former captain $5,000 in compensation, even though the commission ruled that firing him was ultimately justified.
Image source: sealinkwhit/TikTok
#9 A Walk Back From The Pool Left One Cruise Passenger With Second-Degree Burns
A short walk across a cruise ship’s pool deck has turned into a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a Florida man claimed the scorching surface burned the bottoms of his feet so badly that it caused second-degree burns.
Jorge Luis Alverio Nunez filed the lawsuit against Carnival Cruise Line after the incident aboard the Carnival Mafic in May 2025, arguing that the cruise line knew its pool decks could become dangerously hot but failed to fix the problem.
According to the complaint, Nunez had been enjoying time by the pool on the ship’s Lido Deck when he got out of the water and began walking barefoot back to his lounge chair.
The distance was only about 20 steps, but the lawsuit claims that was enough for the deck to burn the soles of his feet severely.
The complaint argued that passengers naturally expect sun-exposed surfaces to feel warm but not dangerously hot.
“While a passenger may reasonably expect an exterior deck surface exposed to sunlight to become warm, Plaintiff could not reasonably anticipate that the deck surface had reached temperatures capable of causing severe second-degree burns within seconds of ordinary contact,” the lawsuit stated.
Nunez’s attorney also claimed his case was far from an isolated incident.
According to the lawsuit, at least 25 Carnival passengers suffered similar burn injuries over the previous six years, while another 42 guests reportedly complained that pool decks across Carnival’s fleet became unbearably hot in direct sunlight.
The complaint pointed to two particularly serious cases in which passengers allegedly suffered burns so severe they ultimately required below-the-knee amputations.
Several previous guest complaints were also included in the filing.
One passenger who sailed aboard the Carnival Horizon in 2021 claimed they “literally burnt the soles” of their feet near the ship’s water park and were still dealing with blisters a week later.
Another guest who cruised on the Carnival Mardi Gras in 2023 described people “hot hopping around the pool” because the deck had become too painful to stand on.
The lawsuit blames the deck’s synthetic wood-like material, known as Syntheteak, which was designed to resemble real teak decking.
According to the complaint, the manufacturer had allegedly warned Carnival as early as 2014 that the material could become dangerously hot after prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.
Despite those warnings, Nunez argued Carnival failed to take simple safety measures, such as replacing the decking, monitoring its temperature, installing shade, cooling the surface, or requiring passengers to wear footwear in affected areas.
The lawsuit further claimed the injuries left him with medical expenses, lasting pain, disfigurement, emotional distress, and lost income.
He is seeking more than $5 million in damages and has requested a jury trial.
Online, however, opinions were sharply divided.
One commenter dismissed the lawsuit entirely, writing, “Uhhh wear shoes. Problem solved.”
Another joked, “I don’t think I’d go anywhere on a cruise ship without shoes. Shower shoes, swim shoes. I’d probably wear them in bed.”
The case is still pending, and a court will ultimately decide whether Carnival could have reasonably prevented the injuries or whether passengers themselves should bear responsibility for walking barefoot on sun-exposed decks.
Image source: somewherebeautiful3777/TikTok
#10 She Was Quietly Scratching Her Foot Until She Became The Infamous “Foot Fungus Lady”
A relaxing Carnival cruise took an unexpected turn after one passenger was caught on camera doing something at the ship’s buffet that left millions of people horrified.
The unidentified woman, who has since been nicknamed the “foot fungus lady” online, became the center of a viral storm after a fellow cruiser posted a series of videos showing what may have been one of the most unhygienic things they had ever seen on a cruise ship.
The clips quickly spread across social media, racking up more than 20 million views and even catching the attention of Grammy-winning singer SZA, who commented, “atp I’ll tell the staff. Give it HERE,” suggesting someone should have immediately alerted the crew.
The first video showed the woman sitting in the buffet dining area with one bare foot propped up as she repeatedly scratched peeling skin from the bottom of her foot with her hand.
According to the person filming, flakes of skin could be seen falling onto her clothing and the floor.
Moments later, without washing her hands, she picked up a slice of pizza and continued eating as if nothing had happened.
Things only became worse in the next clip.
The woman was allegedly seen taking a buffet fork and using it to scrape and dig at the bottom of her foot repeatedly.
The video quickly sparked outrage because the utensil had come from a communal dining area used by hundreds of passengers.
The person filming later spotted the same woman relaxing on the outdoor deck.
Posting another clip, they wrote, “We done found her on the deck picking too!” as the passenger appeared to continue scratching at her foot in public.
The videos immediately fueled speculation about whether the woman had athlete’s foot or another skin condition, although no official medical diagnosis has ever been released.
Some viewers believed it looked like a fungal infection, while others suggested it resembled plantar psoriasis, an autoimmune condition that causes painful peeling and itching but is not contagious.
Regardless of the cause, most people agreed that using a communal dining utensil for personal foot care crossed a line.
One person wrote, “She needed to spend that vacation money on her health cause that is not ok.”
Another joked, “The start of a pandemic.”
Others admitted the videos had completely changed how they viewed cruise buffets, with one viewer saying, “That’s why I always carry my own silverware everywhere I go.”
As the videos continued spreading online, Carnival Cruise Line responded publicly with a statement that mixed humor with reassurance.
“Hi Carnival cruisers, we can confirm that forks are intended for food, not foot care,” the company wrote.
The cruise line added that once crew members became aware of the incident, they immediately stepped in.
“Once we became aware of the situation, our team quickly addressed it with the guest and removed the utensil from service.”
Carnival also reminded passengers that while the clips might be shocking to watch online, hygiene aboard its ships is taken seriously.
“While the video may be generating laughs and gasps online, cleanliness and hygiene are no joke to us. Our crew works hard every day to maintain high standards across our fleet and to ensure all our guests enjoy a safe, clean, and comfortable vacation.”
The company did not reveal the woman’s identity or confirm whether she faced additional disciplinary action.
However, Carnival has introduced stricter policies in recent years for behavior that affects the comfort, safety, or sanitation of other guests.
Depending on the situation, passengers can face fines, confinement to their cabin, removal from the ship, or even permanent bans.
Image source: luckycharmedcourt/TikTok
#11 After Being Served 33 Drinks, He Was Found Stuffed In A Cruise Ship’s Refrigerator
A man who was supposed to be on a three-day family cruise vacation ended up being stuffed in a refrigerator.
In December 2024, a 35-year-old California father, Michael Virgil, boarded Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas with his partner, Connie Aguilar, and their 7-year-old autistic son for what should have been a relaxing trip from Los Angeles to Ensenada, Mexico.
Instead, the vacation ended with Virgil losing his life, his body allegedly being stored in a ship’s refrigerator for days, and his family filing a lawsuit accusing the cruise line of negligence.
According to the lawsuit, the family’s cabin was not ready when they boarded, so crew members directed them to a bar with live music.
After their young son became restless, Aguilar took him to check whether the room was available, leaving Virgil by himself.
The lawsuit claimed that during that time, crew members served him 33 alcoholic drinks through his unlimited Deluxe Beverage Package.
Exactly how many of those drinks he consumed remains unclear.
However, an autopsy later found his blood a*cohol concentration was between 0.182 and 0.186 percent, more than twice the legal driving limit in the United States.
While the medical examiner noted that the a*cohol level was “not lethal on its own,” it could significantly impair coordination, slow breathing, and reduce a person’s ability to respond during a medical emergency.
Witnesses said Virgil later wandered the ship heavily intoxicated, unable to locate his cabin. The lawsuit alleged he became upset, shouting at passengers and crew members before security intervened.
According to the family’s attorney, Kevin Haynes, several security officers forced Virgil to the floor. They restrained him by placing their full body weight on top of him for several minutes.
“The first domino that fell in terms of causing his d*ath was mechanical asphyxiation,” Haynes said.
“Approximately five, maybe more, Royal Caribbean employees were trying to restrain him by putting their full body weight on him.”
The lawsuit also alleged security officers sprayed Virgil with multiple cans of pepper spray before medical staff administered Haloperidol, a powerful sedative commonly used to calm severely agitated patients.
Haynes later compared the restraint to the passing of George Floyd, saying both cases involved a person being unable to breathe while pinned down.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later concluded that Virgil passed away from “significant hypoxia and impaired ventilation, respiratory failure, cardiovascular instability and ultimately cardiopulmonary arrest.”
The report listed the cause as the combined effects of mechanical asphyxia, obesity, cardiomegaly, and ethanol intoxication, specifically noting that fatal compression occurred during restraint by multiple ship security personnel.
Because of those findings, the manner of passing was officially ruled homicide.
After Virgil stopped responding, he was taken to the ship’s medical center, where he was pronounced lifeless.
According to the lawsuit, Aguilar pleaded with crew members to turn the ship around and return to Long Beach, so her family could go home.
Attorney Haynes said the request was denied.
“They put Michael in a refrigerator and continued the cruise for multiple days.”
Instead, the ship continued its scheduled voyage to Mexico while Virgil’s body was placed in a refrigeration unit onboard.
His wife and young son remained on the cruise until Navigator of the Seas returned to Los Angeles on December 16, 2024, where his body was finally removed.
Seven months later, Virgil’s estate filed a lawsuit accusing Royal Caribbean of overserving alc*hol, using excessive force, failing to train security personnel properly, and placing profits ahead of passenger safety.
The complaint also argued that aggressively marketing unlimited drink packages creates dangerous situations onboard.
Haynes said, “Michael’s family has suffered unimaginable heartache and torment caused by Royal Caribbean, a mega cruise line that prioritizes profit over passenger safety.”
Royal Caribbean responded with a brief statement, saying, “We were saddened by the passing of one of our guests, worked with authorities on their investigation, and will refrain from commenting any further on pending litigation.”
The family is now seeking damages under the D*ath on the High Seas Act, a U.S. law governing wrongful d*ath claims that occur beyond American territorial waters.
Image source: Connie Aguilar/FOX 11 Los Angeles
#12 A Couple’s Peaceful Sleep On A Cruise Balcony Ended Up In An Unexpected Debate Online
A simple video of two cruise passengers taking a nap turned into an unexpected debate about privacy, social media, and whether strangers should be filmed without their knowledge.
The viral clip showed two massive cruise ships docked side by side, close enough for passengers on one vessel to see the balconies of the other clearly.
On one of those balconies, a couple had moved their bed outside and were peacefully asleep in the fresh air.
The people filming couldn’t resist capturing the unusual sight.
The footage quickly spread across social media, with many viewers joking about the couple’s decision to sleep on their balcony instead of inside their cabin.
But as the video gained millions of views, others argued the real issue wasn’t the bed at all; it was the fact that strangers had been filmed without their consent and turned into viral entertainment.
One of the loudest critics was Mandy, The Cruise Planner, who admitted she laughed when she first saw the video but later changed her mind after thinking about it.
She pointed out that the couple had been resting on their own balcony and had no idea they were being recorded from another ship.
“They were being filmed without their knowledge by somebody who was on a cruise ship across the way.”
She added that seeing the footage online made her realize how comfortable people have become recording strangers for social media.
“While I originally saw this funny… it does seem a little odd to me that we’re this comfortable with filming complete and total strangers.”
Mandy also noted that the situation would have been different if the couple had accidentally appeared in the background of someone else’s video.
Instead, she said, they had become the entire focus of the clip.
“A part of me wonders if this is just going too far.”
She was especially disturbed after reading the comment section, where many people mocked the couple’s appearance and age.
“It just seems unfortunate for a couple who were on the balcony minding their own business.”
Reposting the video, he argued that cruise guests should be free to enjoy their cabin however they like, especially after paying thousands of dollars for the trip.
“If I’m paying $2,000, $3,000 for a cruise, I’m putting my bed wherever I want.”
He jokingly doubled down on the point, saying, “If I want to put the bed on the water next to the boat, that’s where the bed is going.”
As the debate grew, many viewers agreed that the couple had done nothing wrong.
One person wrote, “I think a balcony is an extension of your personal space and should not be filmed.” Another added, “It’s not illegal, but can we not be decent humans anymore?”
The discussion eventually expanded beyond cruise ships and into privacy laws around the world.
Some users pointed out that in countries such as Germany, Italy, South Korea, China, Morocco, and Dubai, publishing photos or videos of people without their consent can lead to serious legal consequences.
She also noted that because the video went viral, the person who filmed it may have profited from content featuring people who never agreed to be part of it.
Image source: cartelmarcel/TikTok
#13 A Nurse Was Served 14 Tequila Shots And Ended Up With Serious Injuries And A Hefty Reward
A California nurse walked away from a Carnival cruise with serious injuries, a lengthy legal battle, and eventually a $300,000 jury award after claiming the cruise line continued serving her alc*hol despite obvious signs that she was heavily intoxicated.
The lawsuit centered on Diana Sanders, a 45-year-old who sued Carnival after a fall aboard the Carnival Radiance during a January 2024 sailing.
According to court documents, Sanders was served 14 shots of tequila over roughly eight and a half hours, between 2:58 p.m. and 11:37 p.m., while visiting six different bars across the ship.
Those included BlueIguana Tequila Bar, Serenity Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, the Casino Bar, Winners Luck Bar, and the Bar @ SportSquare.
Her lawsuit claimed bartenders continued serving her alc*hol even though she was showing obvious signs of intoxication.
Court filings alleged Sanders was “visibly intoxicated”, describing her as swaying, slurring her speech, stammering, smelling of al*ohol, and behaving belligerently while crew members continued handing her drinks.
Her attorney argued that Carnival staff had a responsibility to stop serving her once those warning signs became apparent.
Just minutes after her final drink, Sanders allegedly stumbled while walking down a staircase.
According to the lawsuit, she was later found unconscious at the bottom of a crew-only staircase sometime between 11:45 p.m. and 12:20 a.m.
The fall left her with multiple injuries, including a concussion, headaches, back and tailbone injuries, bruising, and a possible traumatic brain injury.
The lawsuit also claimed the incident worsened pre-existing post-traumatic stress disorder and caused significant emotional distress.
Carnival denied responsibility throughout the case.
The cruise line argued that Sanders had failed to identify exactly which bartender had overserved her and disputed claims that she displayed obvious signs of intoxication.
According to court filings, Carnival argued there were “no allegations regarding Plaintiff stumbling, sleeping at a bar, slurring her words, or exhibiting any other intoxicated-like behaviors.”
After a four-day trial, however, an eight-woman jury found that both sides shared responsibility.
The jury ruled Carnival was 60% at fault, while Sanders was 40% responsible for what happened.
Although Sanders had originally requested $250,000, the jury ultimately awarded her $300,000 in damages for pain, suffering, and emotional distress.
Following the verdict, her attorney said he hoped the case would encourage cruise lines to rethink unlimited drink packages.
“We hope this verdict encourages Carnival and other cruise lines to reevaluate their all-inclusive packages, limit the amount of alc*hol served in a given timeframe, and better train servers to identify visible intoxication,” Aronfeld told People.
Carnival, however, made it clear it does not agree with the decision.
In a statement, the company said it believes there is ground for a new trial and appeal and plans to challenge the verdict.
Online, reactions were sharply divided.
One commenter questioned whether other factors may have played a role, writing, “It really depends on how much she ate as well. Did she spend all her time at the bar?”
Another took a different view, commenting, “14 drinks over the course of like 9 hours? She’s 45 years old and a nurse… I think she is aware of the effects of alc*hol.”
Image source: cruiseshiplawyer/TikTok
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