Best British TV Shows You Should Watch Next

We all love a good TV show to relax to after a long day when you are either too tired or don’t have enough time to get invested in a feature-length movie. One hour of solid entertainment that will keep you hooked enough to want to come back the next day for another episode is exactly what you need in a situation like this.  

Great Britain has always been known for producing some of the best content in the world of TV series. British shows like Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, and BBC’s Sherlock, have long become classics and have acquired huge fandoms around the globe. Even if you haven’t seen any of them (which is pretty weird, how did you manage that?), you definitely know what their stories are about. 

Unlike some other countries where the majority of TV shows are created in one particular genre—usually a dramatic love story—UK TV shows don’t limit their creators. Top British TV shows explore diverse premises, from the earlier years of England’s legendary King Arthur and his trusted friend and counselor Merlin (Merlin), to office sitcoms (The Office), to social commentaries on contemporary issues (Black Mirror). 

The very first British TV show saw the light of day in 1932 on BBC and was called The Man With the Flower in his Mouth. As TV gained popularity, BBC grew to become the country’s largest broadcast company and produced a huge number of amazing TV shows, but today you can also find many British shows on Netflix.  

You can argue indefinitely as to which series can be considered the best British TV shows of all time, but there definitely are some British dramas that everyone who appreciates extended formats of storytelling should watch.

#1 Luther

Luther

2010 | BBC One | Seasons: 5


Starring Idris Elba as the Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, this TV show tells the story of a police officer who is dedicated to his work to the point where it becomes an obsession. It explores his complicated relationship with a brilliant murderer and psychopath Alice Morgan, as she helps him solve the murder of his wife and gradually persuades him to leave his life in London and follow her. Studded with magnificent performances, Luther is a must-watch if you love psychological crime thrillers.

#2 Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders

2013 | BBC Two | Seasons: 6


Peaky Blinders is a great choice for those who enjoy both crime dramas and period TV shows. Loosely based on the endeavors of a real urban youth gang of the same name that was active in the English city of Birmingham between the 1880s and 1910s, this TV series depicts the exploits of a mixed Irish and Romani crime family soon after the end of World War I. Led by the charismatic and dangerous crime boss Tommy Shelby, played by Cyllian Murphy, the gang holds Birmingham in terror and becomes a huge problem for law enforcement. With each season, we see the gang extend its grip even further both in terms of geography and power.

#3 Killing Eve

Killing Eve

2018 | BBC America | Seasons: 4


Another TV show where the protagonist and the antagonist develop an obsession towards each other, Killing Eve explores this weird relationship between intelligence investigator Eve Polastri and psychopathic assassin Villanelle. Having recently joined an undercover division of MI6, Polastri begins her chase that draws her dangerously closer and closer to her target. An interesting detail for a series where both the protagonist and the villain are female, each season of the show had a different female head writer, even though, originally, the novel series was adapted from a story written by a male author named Luke Jennings.

#4 The Crown

The Crown

2016 | Netflix | Seasons: 4


The Crown created quite a buzz when it was released, as this historical TV show had the reign of Queen Elizabeth II as its principal storyline. Starting in the period shortly after World War II and Elizabeth’s marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the show follows its protagonist through historical events and personal challenges as the Queen of England over the course of four seasons. If the behind-the-scenes of the royal court and the life of the British monarchy that is kept away from the public eye is something you enjoy, make sure you don’t miss this TV series.

#5 Vera

Vera

2011 | ITV | Seasons: 12


Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope may look like an ordinary, not very sharp employee who is counting her days until retirement, but behind that deceiving appearance you will find a smart, dedicated professional with keen senses. Originally the main character in a series of crime novels by Ann Cleeves, Vera works in the fictional Northumberland & City Police together with sergeants Joe Ashworth and Aiden Healy. She might be fighting her own demons on the inside, but on the outside, her calculating mind and superior detective skills help her uncover multiple crimes in Vera.

#6 Call The Midwife

Call the Midwife

2012 | BBC One | Seasons: 11


This period drama takes the viewer to a not-so-distant past of the 1950-1960s in the poorer districts of London’s East End. Midwife Jenny Lee, together with her colleagues and nuns of a nursing covenant, have to deal with the problems of poverty and the poor state of health care in post-war England. But as up to 100 babies are born each month in the district their covenant is located in, the main duty for the midwives and nuns remains providing safe childbirth to the impoverished women. Call the Midwife gives an interesting insight into the social problems of the post-war society and is very thought-provoking, as the audience can’t help but wonder how much things have or haven’t changed in the modern day.

#7 Happy Valley

Happy Valley

2014 | BBC One | Seasons: 2


This crime drama revolves around the life of Catherine Cawood, a police sergeant in West Yorkshire, as she deals with the trauma of losing her teenage daughter to suicide after she was raped and gave birth to a son. When the man responsible for this horrendous act is released from prison, Catherine becomes obsessed with finding him. Far from being cheerful, as the title might suggest, this drama gives you insight into Catherine’s police work, as she uncovers another crime and deals with problems in her own family. Happy Valley won the BAFTA Award for the Best Drama Series in 2015.

#8 The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom

2015 | BBC Two | Seasons: 5


The Last Kingdom is another book adaptation hitting the silver screen. Based on the historical novel series The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell, it tells the story of the birth of England in the 9th and 10th century. We follow the path of the protagonist Uhtred, who was the heir to the throne of Northumbria but was enslaved in his childhood by Danish invaders. The show has its share of fictional details, yet it creates a very compelling narration of the fight for freedom, love, betrayal, and honor that led to the creation of the early kingdom of England.

#9 Endeavour

Endeavour

2012 | ITV | Seasons: 9


Britain has given us quite a few names when it comes to detective stories. Many of them were adapted for the big or silver screen. One such name is Colin Dexter, the author of the series of detective novels Inspector Morse. Published from 1975 through 1999, the novels were adapted into a TV show. Following its success alongside a spin-off Lewis about Morse’s partner sergeant–now detective Robert Lewis, Endeavour was created as a prequel, depicting Morse’s younger years at the beginning of his career of fighting crime in his native Oxford.

#10 Line Of Duty

Line of Duty

2012 | BBC Two | Seasons: 6


Another British police TV show on the list, Line of Duty is about the daily life of an Anti-Corruption Unit 12. As the protagonist Steve Arnott, who was transferred to this unit after he refused to unlawfully cover up an event in his previous team, his partner Kate Fleming, and other colleagues uncover cases of corruption within the fictional Central Police Force, they see clearer with each step how deeply-rooted it is. Their ultimate goal is to reveal the identity of a mysterious person or persons going under the pseudonym of H. They come to learn that H plays a key role in running the activities of an organized crime group, and now need to find him or them within the police force.

