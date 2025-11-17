20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

I used Midjourney to create optical illusions, hiding portraits within landscapes.
Each image is inspired by a person associated with the location. Some have been more successful than others. If you can’t see the hidden faces, try squinting or holding your phone at a distance.
Comparisons with the seed images are available at my Instagram profile.
More info: Instagram
#1 Jamaica
#2 1950s Cuba
#3 Canada
#4 China
#5 Space
#6 South Africa
#7 Uluru, Australia
#8 Napoleonic France
#9 New York
#10 Tudor England
#11 19th Century Netherlands
#12 Renaissance Florence
#13 1940s Buenos Aires
#14 Victorian London
#15 Ancient Rome
#16 Germany
#17 19th Century Russia
#18 Aztec Mexico
#19 Ancient Egypt
#20 12th Century Mongolia
