20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

by

I used Midjourney to create optical illusions, hiding portraits within landscapes.

Each image is inspired by a person associated with the location. Some have been more successful than others. If you can’t see the hidden faces, try squinting or holding your phone at a distance.

Comparisons with the seed images are available at my Instagram profile.

More info: Instagram

#1 Jamaica

#2 1950s Cuba

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#3 Canada

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#4 China

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#5 Space

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#6 South Africa

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#7 Uluru, Australia

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#8 Napoleonic France

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#9 New York

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#10 Tudor England

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#11 19th Century Netherlands

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#12 Renaissance Florence

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#13 1940s Buenos Aires

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#14 Victorian London

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#15 Ancient Rome

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#16 Germany

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#17 19th Century Russia

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#18 Aztec Mexico

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#19 Ancient Egypt

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

#20 12th Century Mongolia

20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes

