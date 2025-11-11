Woman Gets Revenge On Office Thief Who Kept Stealing Her Cream From Fridge

Revenge is a dish best served cold. Or, in the case of one particular woman, it’s a drink best served from the bottle. Because when she realized that a colleague kept stealing her cream from the fridge at work, she decided to teach the thief a lesson by filling the bottle with breast milk instead.
The woman, who identifies herself as B, left a note on her bottle of cream one morning to let the mystery thief know just what they’ve been stirring into their morning coffee every day. She then posted a picture of the note on Reddit before it was also featured on a popular Facebook page called Breastfeeding Mama Talk. It’s since been shared by over 10k people and it’s been liked almost 30k times, so hopefully people will think twice next time they consider stealing somebody else’s stuff from the office fridge. Breast revenge ever! Sorry.
