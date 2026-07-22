30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

by

‘Truth Potato’ is a comic series that uses cute veggie characters, usually led by its title character, a potato, to deliver surprisingly honest observations about life. Instead of sugarcoating reality or chasing happy endings, these comics focus on everyday experiences, modern habits, relationships, and social norms with a healthy dose of sarcasm and humor. The simple illustrations make the message even more effective, proving that sometimes the funniest jokes are also the most truthful.

Today, we’d like to highlight some of our favorite comics that perfectly capture the funny side of life that most people can relate to. Whether you’ve experienced these situations yourself or simply enjoy smart, lighthearted humor, there’s a good chance you’ll find more than one comic that makes you smile.

Scroll down to enjoy a selection of the series’ latest strips, and make sure to share which of the “truths” resonated with you the most.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com

#1

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

#2

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#3

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#4

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#5

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#6

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#7

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#8

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#9

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#10

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#11

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#12

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#13

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#14

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#15

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#16

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#17

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#18

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#19

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#20

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#21

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#22

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#23

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#24

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#25

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#26

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#27

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#28

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#29

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

#30

30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)

Image source: truth.potato

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Psychologists Debunk 39 Mental Health Myths People Still Believe To Be True
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
Woman Accidentally Serves Allergic SIL Peanuts, Husband’s Violent Reaction Shocks Everyone
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2026
MrBeast: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 11, 2026
This Artist Hides Pixel-Style Mosaics In Cities Around The World, And Here Are 80 Of Them
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2026
Book Review: Sweet Valley Confidential – Better Than An Actual Class Reunion
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2011
Daily Guess The Timeline Game #071 (Jun 02, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2026