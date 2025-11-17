26 Touching Photos That Won The 2023 Birth Photography Image Competition

Life is an adventure like no other. It starts with a boom which creates life and ends in the most unpredictable ways.

In order to get a glimpse into the complex, raw and overpowering experience of giving birth, we invite you to pull your seats closer. The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers, whose goal is to spread the beauty of birth, announced the best photographs of 2023. And wrapped them up in the fascinating collection below.

#1 Best In Birth Details: “Waking Up At Sunrise”, Paula Beltrao, Brazil

Image source: Paula Beltrao

#2 Best In Postpartum: “The Lovers After”, Natalie Broders, United States

Image source: Natalie Broders

#3 Best In Delivery: Fine Art: “Brace For Birth”, Laura Brink, Australia

Image source: Laura Brink

#4 Best In Delivery: Black & White: “The Expected Meeting”, Karoline Saadi, Brazil

Image source: Karoline Saadi

#5 Best In Labor: Black & White: “The Loyal Birth Attendant”, Laura Brink, Australia

Image source: Laura Brink

#6 Honorable Mention: “Chaos And Calm”, Stefany Pontes, Brazil

Image source: Stefany Pontes

#7 Best In Delivery: “Life Beneath The Surface”, Mary Beliz , United States

Image source: Mary Beliz

#8 Best Overall: First Place: “Crossing The Veil”, Annemarie Fuckel, Germany

Image source: Annemarie Fuckel

#9 Members’ Choice: Best In Delivery: “First Touch”, Settia Tin, Holland

Image source: Settia Tin

#10 Best In Labor: “Safe Space”, Jessica Innemee, Netherlands

Image source: Jessica Innemee

#11 Honorable Mention: “Holding Hands”, Ash Blythe, United States

Image source: Ash Blythe

#12 Best In Delivery: Documentary: “Hello, I Have Arrived”, Jessica Miles , United States

Image source: Jessica Miles

#13 Honorable Mention: “Cry Of Love”, Anne Lucy, Brazil

Image source: Anne Lucy

#14 Best In Postpartum: Documentary: “Bed 32”, Dania Lauren, Australia

Image source: Dania Lauren

#15 Best In Postpartum: Fine Art: “The Sovereign Family Tree”, Laura Brink , Australia

Image source: Laura Brink

#16 Honorable Mention: “My First Seconds Here”, Julia Santiago, Brazil

Image source: Julia Santiago

#17 Members’ Choice: Best In Labor: “I Call Down My Power”, Nicole Hamic, United States

Image source: Nicole Hamic

#18 Honorable Mention: “Liminal Space”, Megan Angstadt-Williams, United States

Image source: Megan Angstadt-Williams

#19 Best In Postpartum: Black & White: “Peaceful Arrival”, Annemarie Fuckel , Germany

Image source: Annemarie Fuckel

#20 Honorable Mention: “Bloodline”, Alannah Finn, United States

Image source: Alannah Finn

#21 Best In Labor: Documentary: “Drowning In Exhaustion”, Laura Brink, Australia

Image source: Laura Brink

#22 Honorable Mention: “Beautiful Beautiful Boy”, Tiarra Doherty, United States

Image source: Tiarra Doherty

#23 Honorable Mention: “The Final Drop”, Beth Lindsay, Australia

Image source: Beth Lindsay

#24 Honorable Mention: “All Lines Lead To You”, Laura Brink , Australia

Image source: Laura Brink

#25 Honorable Mention: “I Stand In My Power”, Lawren Snapka, United States

Image source: Lawren Snapka

#26 Honorable Mention: “Postpartum Porcelain Throne Check”, Sarah Romero, United States

Image source: Sarah Romero

