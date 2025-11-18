33 Things That People Started Really Appreciating Only After They Got Older

Back in my teenage years, I tried to be everything at once. An average party girl clubbing every Friday night, a hiking fanatic conquering some mountain on Sunday mornings, or a passionate football player drilling on the field on the weekdays. I wanted to try it all.

But as I grew older, I started preferring a slow life with lazy weekends where I refused to jump out of bed for anything. And when you look at this incredible thread you will see that I am not the only one who suddenly had a change of heart. Just scroll down to check out these fascinating changes for yourself!

More info: Reddit

#1

Quiet days. Days when there is nobody else around.

Edit : I wish you guys would stop responding to this. I want my peace and quiet.

Image source: pm_meyourwonkybitz, Tranmautritam

#2

Sitting at home and not doing s**t.

Image source: ToughyJjoy, Julian Bock

#3

My wife. 

I thought I was at 100% when we got married. Here I am sitting at 235% like a bad game of smash bros.

Image source: Esc777, Gustavo Fring

#4

No neighbors. I want more land between me and the next guy.

Image source: UncleAggieBear, Mikhail Nilov

#5

Comfortable shoes ☺️.

Image source: Flat_Jackfruit_1499, Mikka

#6

I’m really startin to love naps like no joke best thing ever… also cozy blankets and snacks like life is good now.

Image source: ycutiebabe, Andrea Piacquadio

#7

How little I care what people think of me. I still wrestle with what I think of myself, but peer pressure does nothing to me anymore. Freedom!

Image source: trustmeimallama, Andrea Piacquadio

#8

Being very selective with whom I spend my time with. I do not have any interest in meeting new people constantly. I like who I like.

Image source: borisHChrist, Helena Lopes

#9

The sound of rain

Image source: Expensive_Mousse_758, Pixabay

#10

My mate retired 18 months ago, at 70. He rarely answers his cell phone nowadays. I asked him why, he said “my life is really good, I enjoy everything about it. No one has ever called me with good news”.

Image source: sweet_neighbor9

#11

Quiet mornings. Just laying in a cozy bed with a warm cup of coffee.

Image source: amber_sum, Samantha Gades

#12

Good people who don’t have a lot of negative baggage, did a lot of their inner work already and are nice people.

Image source: GaiaSagrada908, Helena Lopes

#13

When plans get cancelled and I can chill at home.

Image source: YounomsayinMawfk, cottonbro studio

#14

Generally speaking, I don’t feel bored anymore.
Shockingly enough, when there’s nothing to do… I actually sit back and do nothing.

Image source: MistaMania403, Elina Fairytale

#15

Nature, Star Gazing, & Coffee.

Image source: Tomatillo_7, Yuting Gao

#16

Going to bed early 😂.

Image source: Kubicek420, cottonbro studio

#17

Walking up early on the weekends. Grocery stores are empty, the world is still hungover and sleeping.

Image source: Kacious, freepik

#18

Old people. Could see them as boring in the past. Now I am fascinated by their experience and knowledge. In comparison, I feel disappointed by the current generation of young people who love a lot their phone and social medias. In comparaison, old people seem to have more to share, they are less boring.

Image source: IsakOldton, Magda Ehlers

#19

Cozy reading.

Image source: carolwalker1s757, Monstera Production

#20

Cooking.

It use to feel like a chore to feed myself, but now I enjoy shopping for ingredients and cooking a meal.

Image source: lifestop, On Shot

#21

Gardening has become a new passion.

Image source: North-Donkey-5041, OPPO Find X5 Pro

#22

Who else loves when their families get together & enjoy genuine quality time now that everyone’s older?

Image source: electrababyyxo, Maryia Plashchynskaya

#23

Myself.

Image source: DramaticRooster5, Pavel Danilyuk

#24

Cleaning! I was always untidy but I’m really learning to love a clean and tidy space. It’s literally always worth the effort.

Image source: JollyMission, Nathan Cowley

#25

Walking. something about the routine of seeing my neighborhood every day.

Image source: in-YOUR-end-o, Lukas Hartmann

#26

Vegetables 🥬.

Image source: SweetLikeCandiiii, Mark Stebnicki

#27

Mornings.

Spent years in the service industry, working til 10PM, hitting the bar after, up til 3 AM every night.

Switched lines of work, started getting up earlier. Now im in my mid 30s and theres nothing I like more than getting up early, even on the weekends, and just having the whole day ahead of me.

Image source: DaveyMuldowney, senivpetro

#28

My parents.

Image source: PowerRight8117, RDNE Stock project

#29

Those chest pockets on shirts.

Image source: bennygoodman90, freepik

#30

Regularity.

Image source: jamaicanmecrazy1luv, wayhomestudio

#31

Talking to people. My favourite thing is to learn, and everyone has a story to tell, or wisdom to share. Knowledge is power.

Image source: Macvice, Christina Morillo

#32

Well-kept garden.

Image source: Electronic_Let_7484, Jill Wellington

#33

The thought of death.

Image source: nelifex, RDNE Stock project

