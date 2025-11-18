33 Things That People Started Really Appreciating Only After They Got Older

Back in my teenage years, I tried to be everything at once. An average party girl clubbing every Friday night, a hiking fanatic conquering some mountain on Sunday mornings, or a passionate football player drilling on the field on the weekdays. I wanted to try it all.
But as I grew older, I started preferring a slow life with lazy weekends where I refused to jump out of bed for anything. And when you look at this incredible thread you will see that I am not the only one who suddenly had a change of heart. Just scroll down to check out these fascinating changes for yourself!
More info: Reddit
#1
Quiet days. Days when there is nobody else around.
Edit : I wish you guys would stop responding to this. I want my peace and quiet.
Image source: pm_meyourwonkybitz, Tranmautritam
#2
Sitting at home and not doing s**t.
Image source: ToughyJjoy, Julian Bock
#3
My wife.
I thought I was at 100% when we got married. Here I am sitting at 235% like a bad game of smash bros.
Image source: Esc777, Gustavo Fring
#4
No neighbors. I want more land between me and the next guy.
Image source: UncleAggieBear, Mikhail Nilov
#5
Comfortable shoes ☺️.
Image source: Flat_Jackfruit_1499, Mikka
#6
I’m really startin to love naps like no joke best thing ever… also cozy blankets and snacks like life is good now.
Image source: ycutiebabe, Andrea Piacquadio
#7
How little I care what people think of me. I still wrestle with what I think of myself, but peer pressure does nothing to me anymore. Freedom!
Image source: trustmeimallama, Andrea Piacquadio
#8
Being very selective with whom I spend my time with. I do not have any interest in meeting new people constantly. I like who I like.
Image source: borisHChrist, Helena Lopes
#9
The sound of rain
Image source: Expensive_Mousse_758, Pixabay
#10
My mate retired 18 months ago, at 70. He rarely answers his cell phone nowadays. I asked him why, he said “my life is really good, I enjoy everything about it. No one has ever called me with good news”.
Image source: sweet_neighbor9
#11
Quiet mornings. Just laying in a cozy bed with a warm cup of coffee.
Image source: amber_sum, Samantha Gades
#12
Good people who don’t have a lot of negative baggage, did a lot of their inner work already and are nice people.
Image source: GaiaSagrada908, Helena Lopes
#13
When plans get cancelled and I can chill at home.
Image source: YounomsayinMawfk, cottonbro studio
#14
Generally speaking, I don’t feel bored anymore.
Shockingly enough, when there’s nothing to do… I actually sit back and do nothing.
Image source: MistaMania403, Elina Fairytale
#15
Nature, Star Gazing, & Coffee.
Image source: Tomatillo_7, Yuting Gao
#16
Going to bed early 😂.
Image source: Kubicek420, cottonbro studio
#17
Walking up early on the weekends. Grocery stores are empty, the world is still hungover and sleeping.
Image source: Kacious, freepik
#18
Old people. Could see them as boring in the past. Now I am fascinated by their experience and knowledge. In comparison, I feel disappointed by the current generation of young people who love a lot their phone and social medias. In comparaison, old people seem to have more to share, they are less boring.
Image source: IsakOldton, Magda Ehlers
#19
Cozy reading.
Image source: carolwalker1s757, Monstera Production
#20
Cooking.
It use to feel like a chore to feed myself, but now I enjoy shopping for ingredients and cooking a meal.
Image source: lifestop, On Shot
#21
Gardening has become a new passion.
Image source: North-Donkey-5041, OPPO Find X5 Pro
#22
Who else loves when their families get together & enjoy genuine quality time now that everyone’s older?
Image source: electrababyyxo, Maryia Plashchynskaya
#23
Myself.
Image source: DramaticRooster5, Pavel Danilyuk
#24
Cleaning! I was always untidy but I’m really learning to love a clean and tidy space. It’s literally always worth the effort.
Image source: JollyMission, Nathan Cowley
#25
Walking. something about the routine of seeing my neighborhood every day.
Image source: in-YOUR-end-o, Lukas Hartmann
#26
Vegetables 🥬.
Image source: SweetLikeCandiiii, Mark Stebnicki
#27
Mornings.
Spent years in the service industry, working til 10PM, hitting the bar after, up til 3 AM every night.
Switched lines of work, started getting up earlier. Now im in my mid 30s and theres nothing I like more than getting up early, even on the weekends, and just having the whole day ahead of me.
Image source: DaveyMuldowney, senivpetro
#28
My parents.
Image source: PowerRight8117, RDNE Stock project
#29
Those chest pockets on shirts.
Image source: bennygoodman90, freepik
#30
Regularity.
Image source: jamaicanmecrazy1luv, wayhomestudio
#31
Talking to people. My favourite thing is to learn, and everyone has a story to tell, or wisdom to share. Knowledge is power.
Image source: Macvice, Christina Morillo
#32
Well-kept garden.
Image source: Electronic_Let_7484, Jill Wellington
#33
The thought of death.
Image source: nelifex, RDNE Stock project
Follow Us