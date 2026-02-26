58 New Comics By Artist Lark About Birds Working Office Jobs For A Cat Boss

What would the corporate world look like if animals were actually running the place? Comic artist Lark has a wonderfully absurd answer: a universe where birds clock in for regular office jobs at Catch.co, all while answering to a cat CEO named Mr. Catch. The result is a workplace comedy that feels ridiculous on the surface… and painfully familiar the second you start reading.
We featured this series about two years ago, and now we continue the Catch.co saga in story order. This is the penultimate chapter of the series, and we’ll be back with the continuation very soon. Until then, the birds juggle meetings, deadlines, awkward small talk, office politics, and romance. With a playful art style and sharp punchlines, Lark turns everyday corporate struggles into feather-and-fur scenarios packed with personality.
Scroll down to see the full story so far, and of course, check out Lark’s other work on her Instagram and Catarse pages.
More info: Instagram | catarse.me | tiktok.com
Song
Image credits: larkness_
Back from vacation
Image credits: larkness_
Matt’s brain
Image credits: larkness_
Venting
Image credits: larkness_
Dark and mysterious
Image credits: larkness_
Robert’s birthday
Image credits: larkness_
Robert’s book
Image credits: larkness_
Robert’s book pt. 2
Image credits: larkness_
Robert’s book pt. 3
Image credits: larkness_
Not anyone’s mom
Image credits: larkness_
I… I… I…
Image credits: larkness_
She said no
Image credits: larkness_
High standards
Image credits: larkness_
Crush
Image credits: larkness_
Big romantic gesture
Image credits: larkness_
Big romantic gesture pt. 2
Image credits: larkness_
Just these four..
Image credits: larkness_
Flying is free
Image credits: larkness_
Like mom
Image credits: larkness_
“Julia doesn’t like me”
Image credits: larkness_
Joe, No!
Image credits: larkness_
Burnout syndrome
Image credits: larkness_
“I quit!”
Image credits: larkness_
The cat
Image credits: larkness_
Disapproved
Image credits: larkness_
On fire
Image credits: larkness_
Perfect
Image credits: larkness_
Good morning
Image credits: larkness_
“I’ll wait with you”
Image credits: larkness_
Goals
Image credits: larkness_
Gossip
Image credits: larkness_
Robert’s book goes to good use
Image credits: larkness_
This void, this pain
Image credits: larkness_
Still working
Image credits: larkness_
Beautiful
Image credits: larkness_
“What bills?!”
Image credits: larkness_
Never mind…
Image credits: larkness_
Insanity week!
Image credits: larkness_
Instinctive fear
Image credits: larkness_
Birdenized dismissal
Image credits: larkness_
Take care of each other
Image credits: larkness_
Firing spree
Image credits: larkness_
Too together…
Image credits: larkness_
Apesar de você…
Image credits: larkness_
Banned
Image credits: larkness_
He doesn’t like noise
Image credits: larkness_
“We start at 8am on Monday”
Image credits: larkness_
Music doesn’t pay the bills
Image credits: larkness_
Quite a mood for romance
Image credits: larkness_
A rollercoaster of intense emotions
Image credits: larkness_
Just a reminder
Image credits: larkness_
Inspiring leader
Image credits: larkness_
It’s not luck, it’s hard work
Image credits: larkness_
A little scared
Image credits: larkness_
Drawings
Image credits: larkness_
Good morning
Image credits: larkness_
“Quick word in my office”
Image credits: larkness_
Abigail…
Image credits: larkness_
Follow Us