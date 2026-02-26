58 New Comics By Artist Lark About Birds Working Office Jobs For A Cat Boss

by

What would the corporate world look like if animals were actually running the place? Comic artist Lark has a wonderfully absurd answer: a universe where birds clock in for regular office jobs at Catch.co, all while answering to a cat CEO named Mr. Catch. The result is a workplace comedy that feels ridiculous on the surface… and painfully familiar the second you start reading.

We featured this series about two years ago, and now we continue the Catch.co saga in story order. This is the penultimate chapter of the series, and we’ll be back with the continuation very soon. Until then, the birds juggle meetings, deadlines, awkward small talk, office politics, and romance. With a playful art style and sharp punchlines, Lark turns everyday corporate struggles into feather-and-fur scenarios packed with personality.

Scroll down to see the full story so far, and of course, check out Lark’s other work on her Instagram and Catarse pages.

More info: Instagram | catarse.me | tiktok.com

Song

Back from vacation

Matt’s brain

Venting

Dark and mysterious

Robert’s birthday

Robert’s book

Robert’s book pt. 2

Robert’s book pt. 3

Not anyone’s mom

I… I… I…

She said no

High standards

Crush

Big romantic gesture

Big romantic gesture pt. 2

Just these four..

Flying is free

Like mom

“Julia doesn’t like me”

Joe, No!

Burnout syndrome

“I quit!”

The cat

Disapproved

On fire

Perfect

Good morning

“I’ll wait with you”

Goals

Gossip

Robert’s book goes to good use

This void, this pain

Still working

Beautiful

“What bills?!”

Never mind…

Insanity week!

Instinctive fear

Birdenized dismissal

Take care of each other

Firing spree

Too together…

Apesar de você…

Banned

He doesn’t like noise

“We start at 8am on Monday”

Music doesn’t pay the bills

Quite a mood for romance

A rollercoaster of intense emotions

Just a reminder

Inspiring leader

It’s not luck, it’s hard work

A little scared

Drawings

Good morning

“Quick word in my office”

Abigail…

Patrick Penrose
