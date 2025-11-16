50 Designs That Are So Bad They’re Almost Good, As Shared By This Instagram Account

Good design is effective and efficient in fulfilling its purpose. But so many solutions fall out of this category. Many, in fact, cause more problems than they solve. And they can be quite entertaining.
So let’s take a look at the Instagram account that calls itself “the largest collection of C.R.A.P design” on the platform.
The people behind it decipher the acronym as contrast, repetition, alignment, proximity. Let’s see if we can find these things in the pictures they share.
#1 Fashion Friday
#2 That’s How I Count Too, 1, 2, Cox, For
#3 I Like How They Handled This Toilet Door Design
#4 Living On The Edge
#5 Fixed It
#6 No One Likes Being The Butt Of The Joke
#7 The Crugg. Ugg X Croc X Toe Shoe. The Ugliest Shoe On The Internet
#8 Game Of Throne Brushes
#9 The Lion, The Sausage And The Bananas?
#10 Seamless
#11 ‘Build Us A Shelf, You’re The Piano Fan Build Us A Shelf With A Light La, La-La, Di-Di-Da’
#12 Innovation Think Tank Just Got Upgraded
#13 Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire
#14 “Tonight I’m Going To Party Like These Are $19.99”
#15 When Your Phone Autocorrects To Holy Sit
#16 ‘Grandma Is On Her Way Over, Put On The Jumpers On She Knitted For You’
#17 Looks Right
#18 Happy Ending
#19 This Is A Bad Sign
#20 Disco Ball, But Interior
#21 I Was Asked To Design A Topless Bar, They Weren’t Happy With The Outcome
#22 Auto Reverse
#23 Fashion Friday
#24 When Nature Calls
#25 Water Pump
#26 Bed Bath & Beyond Me
#27 Cargo Dress On, So Far I’ve Lost My Keys, Money, Watch… Send Help
#28 Toe Shoes
#29 Mooooove Over Tiled Splash Backs
#30 Nothing To It
#31 Club Foot Long
#32 Got A Sinking Feeling About This
#33 Just Don’t Do It
#34 What Kind Of Crime Do You Need To Commit To Be Sent Here? *bidet Attachment Extra Charge
#35 Stare Wars. In A Galaxy Far Far Away, This Makes Sense
#36 She Sells Seashells By The Sea Shore With Great Difficulty
#37 Looks Just Like The Real Thing
#38 Pimp My Chair
#39 Rouch Is The New Bouclé
#40 Trompe L’oeil Fashion
#41 Hair Style To Go With The Hairy Stairs
#42 Gamer Of Thrones
#43 Trashy Design
#44 Improvise. Adapt. Overcome
#45 When I Say ‘I’m Cut Out For This Job’
#46 Hand Bag
#47 Take My Money
#48 Derelicté Zoolander. The Worst Part Is Wearing Socks With Slippers
#49 When You’re Ready To Go Out & Also White Water Rafting
#50 Pop Culture
