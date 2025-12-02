Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer Worries Fans With Appearance, Gets Compared To Ariana Grande

A resurfaced clip from the final season premiere of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things has left fans concerned about Natalia Dyer’s appearance.

The video was originally taken nearly a month earlier, on November 6, at the star-studded red carpet event in Los Angeles.

Viewers noticed that during interviews and in camera close-ups, the 30-year-old star looked noticeably slimmer, prompting comparisons to pop star Ariana Grande’s recent dramatic weight loss.

“What’s going on??? This is really worse than we think,” one worried user wrote online.

Natalia Dyer’s frame was quickly compared to Ariana Grande, who has also been at the center of heated discussions about her “frail” appearance during the Wicked press tour

Image credits: nattyiceofficial

Natalia Dyer, who brings Nancy Wheeler to life on the show, wore a form-hugging bright red gown featuring ruched detailing and a dramatic long train.

The sleeves were accented with black bow details, adding a striking contrast that matched the Netflix hit’s dark aesthetic.

The dress also featured a bare back, which put her waist and upper back on full display.

She completed her look with rosy pink cheeks, bright red lips, side-parted blonde locks, and black drop earrings.

Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage

But given the multiple cutouts in the dress, her slim figure is what fans fixated on the most, sparking a wave of theories online, with the biggest speculation revolving around weight-loss medication.

In a now-viral clip from the premiere, the actress can be seen speaking to a reporter who asked, “What monster or villain from another fictional universe do you think could actually beat Vecna?”

The 30-year-old star wore a bright red dress featuring multiple cutouts and a bare back, a look that quickly sparked conversations about her recent health

Image credits: Monica Schipper/WireImage

Image credits: reddcartermusic

For those unfamiliar, Vecna is the infamous main antagonist in Stranger Things, and the terrifying villain who has, on multiple occasions, tormented Natalia’s character on the show.

During the interview, the All Fun and Games actress jumped in to share her and her fellow “young stars’” love for the Harry Potter franchise, suggesting that “Voldemort maybe” could defeat Vecna.

Image credits: hippojuicefilm

While other cast members, including Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp, also joined the fun debate, one X user, @hippojuicefilm, who posted the 39-second snippet, shifted the focus entirely to Natalia’s body rather than the interview itself.

They captioned the clip, “Unfortunately, the cast of Stranger Things has caught the Ariana Grande disease.”

Image credits: charlie.r.heaton

“O**mpic is for fat women. When you’re skinny and take it, you look sick and frail. If this were the early 2000s, she would be on Ricky Lake talking about the horrors of anorexia.”

The user doubled down in the comments, insisting that “a famous celebrity who clearly looks like she’s sick and like she’s lost too much weight” is “not healthy” no matter what others say.

“You look sick and frail… It is not healthy. Stop it!” wrote one X user, expressing concern over Dyer’s physique during her recent red carpet appearances

Image credits: aseemprakash014

Many social media users echoed the sentiment, with several bringing up the ongoing discussion around rapid weight changes and the use of weight-loss medication.

One fan expressed, “She looks painfully thin. Whatever the cause (stress, O**mpic, or something else), it’s sad to see. Hope she’s okay.”

Another commented, “Get that girl a sandwich! How are these ladies not just passing out all the time?”

Image credits: nattyiceofficial

A third user added, “She’s always been petite – like Ariana & like Audrey Hepburn… Plus s**king keeps you skinny.”

“She looks so unhealthy… Using medicine for the wrong reason can harm the body. Health is more important than looks…”

Image credits: turdferguson899

However, not everyone agreed. Some fans pointed out that Dyer has had a naturally slender frame since the start of the show in 2016, noting that there’s “nothing new” about her appearance.

One supporter wrote, “Natalia Dyer has always been this thin on 2016 & 2017 red carpets.”

The Stranger Things star has faced online criticism about her appearance multiple times, including recurring rumors accusing her of unhealthy eating habits.

Image credits: nattyiceofficial

“What are you on about? Dyer was ultra skinny in S01 already. The others look well-fed to me.”

Meanwhile, a frustrated fan shut down comparisons to Ariana Grande, insisting, “This has nothing to do with Ariana, stop using her name for likes.”

The Supernatural singer has also been under continuous scrutiny regarding her physical appearance for over a year, ever since the Wicked press tours began in September last year.

Image credits: nattyiceofficial

The chatter intensified again recently when fans commented on how “frail” Ariana appeared during the sequel’s promotion, Wicked: For Good, last month.

Many online users speculated that she looked “unhealthy,” claiming she might not be “eating enough.”

Dyer first joined the franchise as a 21-year-old and has grown up in the public eye ever since.

Natalia has become a household name over the past decade, thanks to her iconic role as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix blockbuster series

Image credits: hippojuicefilm

Given her celebrity status, the actress has faced several rumors and speculations about her health in recent years, making the latest chatter far from the first.

Because of her naturally “thin” frame, some people have speculated about unhealthy eating habits; however, Dyer has never acknowledged any such medical concerns publicly.

She generally keeps her personal life private and prefers to focus interviews on her work and career rather than personal body-image discussions.

Image credits: nattyiceofficial

In a rare interview moment, however, Natalia did discuss how online pressure and scrutiny have affected her mental well-being.

During an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, she revealed that she struggled with “anxiety” as a result and explained that she began therapy to help her establish healthy boundaries within the industry.

“Did this girl walk into the wrong set some day? Maybe the Wicked set?” questioned one social media user

Image credits: hippojuicefilm

Image credits: Imravnos

Image credits: Xpert_things

Image credits: I_Am_PTBarnum

Image credits: apricitylane

Image credits: TheGorf

Image credits: steagalarus

Image credits: inkedthrasher

Image credits: epochglobalnews

Image credits: LitheLilGhost

