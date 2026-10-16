Biohacker Bryan Johnson’s Girlfriend Exposes A Female Health Issue Scientists Have Overlooked

Kate Tolo, the girlfriend of longevity guru Bryan Johnson, just found herself one of the most expensive bedroom accessories one could possibly find.
The 30-year-old biohacker said she has been tracking her nighttime erections using a “techno tampon,” with the goal of becoming the “world’s most measured woman.”
The experiment aims to fill gaps in research on female health, the couple said.
Kate Tolo just found herself one of the most expensive bedroom accessories one could possibly find
Kate Tolo and Bryan Johnson, known as the man who wants to live forever, are co-founders of the longevity startup called Blueprint.
As part of her latest experiment, Tolo has been using a $15,723.68 (£11,881) research device, dubbed the “techno tampon.”
Johnson said his own wireless erection tracker costs a fraction of that amount: $275 (£208), to be exact.
The goal is to measure what Johnson calls “nighttime erections” in women while they’re asleep.
“Men’s nighttime erections have been studied extensively for decades… Women’s are barely measured,” Tolo explained.
The massive gadget includes a 5 cm internal probe containing a light sensor, which measures changes in blood flow. The readings are then transferred to a laptop through wired laboratory equipment.
The Blueprint co-founder said she’s been using a $15,723.68 device, dubbed the “techno tampon”
Tolo explained that the probe is connected to a thick wire taped to her leg, and the laptop stays running throughout the night to avoid losing any data.
The device records data related to Tolo’s nighttime genital blood flow, which could potentially provide useful health markers for women.
The couple explained that men’s nighttime erections have been extensively studied for decades, and they are useful in providing insights into vascular health, nerve function, hormone levels, and other physiological processes.
Tolo has been educating her audience about how she’s been “measuring [her] sleep erections, saying the “last time someone did this was 40 years ago.”
In a post captioned with “every woman needs to know this,” she explained that a woman’s erection refers to the swelling and increased blood flow in the cl*toris and surrounding genital tissues. These “sleep erections are not s**ual,” she said.
“In men, erections are a biomarker,” she wrote. “Issues with erections can predict heart attacks by about 3 years… Meanwhile, heart disease k*lls about 1 in 3 women.”
Tolo said researchers found some key findings about women’s nighttime erections in the 1980s
The tech founder highlighted research from the 1980s, where University of Virginia researchers “ran what [they] believe is the last study of its kind.”
“They recruited two groups of women: ones who rated themselves as highly arousable… and ones who rated themselves as barely arousable at all,” she wrote in her post.
All the women slept in a lab, wearing the same kind of device she’s been wearing.
It’s a “tampon-shaped light sensor that measures genital blood flow,” Tolo said.
Tolo claimed the findings of the study indicated that women’s bodies “have a nightly erection cycle,” and the genital blood flow was “highest during REM sleep.”
Another important finding was that every woman in the study “had nighttime erections… regardless of how arousable she rated herself.”
“Women who described themselves as barely arousable showed the same genital blood flow as women who described themselves as highly arousable,” she added.
The findings indicated that women’s bodies “have a nightly erection cycle,” and the genital blood flow was “highest during REM sleep”
Tolo said this kind of data matters because doctors use information related to men’s nighttime erections to answer whether their dysfunction is “physical or psychological.”
“If erections still happen during sleep… the blood vessels and nerves are working,” she wrote. “The cause lies elsewhere.”
“The same logic could work for women,” she added.
Tolo is picking up from where the University of Virginia researchers left off.
She has been measuring “across [her] full menstrual cycle,” and as far as they know, this is something “no one has done before.”
The erection-measuring experiment is part of Tolo and Johnson’s larger effort to collect as much data about their bodies to achieve their main goal: lengthening their lifespan.
The couple regularly share updates about their health online
Johnson has been vocal about their data, sometimes even sharing some “TMI” kind of details.
“I am measuring my girlfriend’s erections,” he recently said.
In another April post, he shared his girlfriend’s vaginal microbiome test results on X and claimed the results concluded she had a “100/100 score.”
That’s “Top 1% of all vaginas,” he wrote.
The eccentric millionaire has even compared his own intimate bedroom details to those of his son, Talmage.
“Data from my 19-year-old son, @talmagejohnson_, and me,” he wrote in a 2025 post.
The data included the number of times they both had erections, the total duration of the episodes, the average quality, and the subsequent sleep efficiency.
He also noted that his son’s average duration lasted two minutes longer than his.
“The fact that Bryan Johnson is doing more for women’s health than the entire medical system is lowkey depressing,” one commented online
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