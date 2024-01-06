5 Plot Holes in Movies & TV Shows Too Big to Miss

Movies and TV shows transport us to new worlds where the boundaries of reality are often stretched, and imagination runs wild. But even in the most well-put and fan-favorite projects, there are moments when things get a bit weird — we hit a plot hole that’s impossible to ignore. A cool concept that just breaks apart when you logically think about it, or a a rule that’s first established but then broken at a later point.
So, get ready because today, we’re going over some of the biggest plot holes in movie and TV history. These moments completely shatter the illusion of the fictional world, making the whole story fall apart. From Toy Story to Game of Thrones, here are five plot holes in your favorite movies and TV shows that are just too massive to overlook.
1. Buzz Lightyear Freezes When Humans Are Around in Toy Story
In the Toy Story universe, we discover toys come alive when humans aren’t looking. But there’s a major plot hole in the first Toy Story movie that raises eyebrows. The story revolves around Buzz Lightyear, the space ranger action figure who genuinely believes he’s on an intergalactic mission, not realizing he’s just a toy. But here’s the head-scratcher: when humans enter, Buzz also freezes and enters an inanimate state, just like the other toys. This is a glaring but funny plot hole.
2. Electro Shows Up in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man: No Way Home was a treat for every Spider-Man fan — it brought together all three iterations of the web-slinger (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland) and their iconic villains for one final showdown. Now, these characters from different universes could enter the MCU because Peter (Tom Holland) unintentionally meddled with Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell. Instead of the intended outcome of erasing everyone’s memory that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, the spell went haywire and it pulled in individuals who knew the truth about Peter’s dual identity. This already creates a plot hole of why only villains and not, say, MJ (Kirsten Dunst) from the Sam Raimi trilogy, were able to switch universes.
But even if we overlook that detail, there’s the question of why the spell pulled Electro (Jamie Foxx) from his universe. Unlike the other villains, Electro never discovers Spider-Man’s (Garfield) secret identity in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. So, was he sucked into the MCU when the spell explicitly targeted those who knew Peter Parker was Spider-Man?
3. White Walkers Capture Viserion in Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones establishes at multiple points that White Walkers cannot swim. When Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) asks Jon Snow (Kit Harington) whether they can swim, Jon explicitly says no. This was the sole reason Euron retreated to the oceans. And then again, in GOT Season 7, Episode 6, “Beyond the Wall,” our protagonists find themselves stuck on a frozen lake, surrounded by White Walkers. But they are saved when the ice cracks and the White Walkers fall into the water, highlighting their vulnerability to water.
But in the same episode, Viserion, one of Daenerys’s (Emilia Clarke) dragons, is killed by an ice spear thrown by the Night King and sinks into the water. The plot hole arises when, by the episode’s conclusion, the Night King is seen with Viserion in chains. How did the White Walkers, who can’t swim, manage to rope a dragon in chains and get him out of the lake? This development poses one of the most notable plot holes in movies and TV Shows.
4. Aliens Want to Conquer Earth in Signs
Night Shyamalan‘s Signs tells the story of an advanced alien race planning to invade Earth. These extraterrestrial beings, superior in physical strength and tactical prowess, have one fatal weakness (spoiler alert!) — water. The plot hole here is too big to overlook: why would an intelligent species capable of interstellar travel choose to conquer a planet that is 71% water? And even if they were planning to live on land, rain is a common occurrence on Earth! This plot hole leaves us questioning the whole point of the film.
5. Light Can See Ryuk in Death Note
In the very first episode of Death Note, there’s a rule set in stone: humans can only see a Shinigami if they have come into physical contact with that Shinigami’s Death Note. And we see this rule come up multiple times throughout the series. For example, Light couldn’t see Rem (Misa’s Shinigami) until he touched her Death Note. The problem comes up when considering the Death Note that sets the entire chain of events into motion. We later find out that the Death Note Light discovered in the first episode doesn’t belong to Ryuk; Ryuk stole it from another Shinigami named Sidoh. So how is it possible that Light has been seeing Ryuk all this time if Sidoh is the rightful owner of the Death Note?