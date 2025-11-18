“Absolutely Beautiful Family”: Fans Congratulate Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki On New Life

Their secret wedding was the “Big Bang” of surprises! Johnny Galecki just tied the knot in a covert ceremony and also welcomed a new child into his life. To top it all off, he finished refurbishing a Southern mansion into a glorious, whimsical gothic home.
The 48-year-old actor famous for playing Leonard Hofstadter in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory broke the happy news in an interview with Architectural Digest (AD) published earlier this week.
Johnny welcomed his first child, a son named Avery, with former partner Alaina Meyer in November of 2019 and moved into his new home right before COVID hit.
Unexpectedly, AD announced that the Belgium native was now married to Morgan Galecki, who was expecting a child at the time of the interview, and shortly after, gave birth to their daughter, Oona Evelena.
Image credits: sanctionedjohnnygalecki
While it is unclear when exactly Oona was born, her nursery was featured in AD. Oona’s charming nest was adorned with adorable animal-themed wallpaper and stylish furnishings, offering a glimpse into the couple’s family life.
Johnny and Morgan were giving a tour of their renovated mansion in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, for the home design magazine’s March cover story.
The sitcom star and his ex Alaina called it quits in late 2020, and it is reportedly unknown when Johnny and Morgan started dating.
The award-winning talent has maintained a low profile, keeping his relationship with Morgan and their recent marriage out of the public eye.
Image credits: sanctionedjohnnygalecki
Image credits: sanctionedjohnnygalecki
However, the actor occasionally shares glimpses of his family life on social media, including a recent trip to Disney World with Morgan and Avery, where they enjoyed moments of joy and relaxation together.
Nevertheless, Johnny posted his first photo of her in January 2023. At the time, he wrote on Instagram, “#absolutehappiness Thank you to Mickey & gang for a magical post-holiday holiday. @disneyparks.”
The actor’s move to Nashville marks a significant shift from his three-decade-long residency in Los Angeles, USA, where he has admitted in the past to never feeling entirely at home.
After concluding his work for The Big Bang Theory, which ran from 2007 to 2019, Johnny purchased the Tennessee mansion in 2018 to fulfill a longtime dream of moving away from Hollywood, AD reported.
Born in Bree, Belgium, and raised in Illinois, Johnny had first moved to Los Angeles for work, where he first came to national attention as a member of the cast of the sitcom Roseanne.
The actor recalled living alone in the City of Angels at an age when most people were still in high school. He told AD: “I never felt like much of an Angeleno. And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery.
“Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you’re not all that comfortable in.”
After years of entertaining “many fantasies of living in all the places I would travel, from Austin to Reykjavík,” Johnny revealed that he had settled in the Nashville area.
He explained: “Everywhere I looked around here felt like the scene of a future memory.” The actor reportedly fell in love with the first house he toured, and after numerous return visits, he finally purchased the impressive property now featured in the magazine’s issue.
Prior to his marriage and previous relationship with Alaina, Johnny was notably linked to his Big Bang Theory co-star, Kaley Cuoco, from 2008-2010.
However, the former flames have remained close through the years, as per Entertainment Tonight.
On March 30, 2023, Kaley welcomed her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey, a daughter named Matilda.
“Good for John for keeping his life private,” a reader commented
