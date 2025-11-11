The Reykjavik Police Have An Instagram Full Of Puppies, Kittens And Ice Cream

Most police departments have a strenuous relationship with the people that they are charged to protect, but it doesn’t seem like that’s the case in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, judging by the good-looking officers and good times on their Instagram.
Obviously, their Instagram probably isn’t the best way to honestly gauge the Icelandic police force’s relationship with regular citizens, but they’ve still got one record to be proud of – their first-ever shooting death occurred in 2013, when they shot an armed man who had opened fire on two officers.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | logreglan.is (h/t: InsideLight)
