50 Of The Weirdest Real Estate Listings Shared By “The Best Of Zillow” Twitter Page

Real estate listing sites feature plenty of homes for purchase that give us a glimpse into the worlds of architecture and interior design.

While most are pretty normal, the Twitter account The Best of Zillow consistently finds some funny, ridiculous, and downright strange ones, too.

These, let’s call them, solutions, are a testament to human creativity and proof that what someone finds tasteful can make another sigh in disapproval.

But hey, ultimately, your home is your castle. Just because shelter is a necessity doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Just remember that eccentric ideas are often harder to sell.

More info: Twitter

#1 The Real Vampires Of Beverly Hills

#2 A Very Normal Listing Of A Very Normal House. Nothing Out Of The Ordinary Here

#3 It’s Like Living Inside A Terrible Wedding Cake

#4 This Irradiates Big “Evil Wizard Supervillain” Energy. A House The Malfoy Family Would Live In, Or Something

#5 Hey Have You Guys Ever Seen That House In Las Vegas With A 15,000 Sqft Underground Bunker Built To Look Like A 1960’s Ranch? Yeah, Well, It’s For Sale

#6 This Is Where They Watch Snow White Sleep

#7 I Believe This Is Called “Yar-Har-Art Deco”

#8 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, And 1 Portal To Clown Hell

#9 “Give Me 50 Tons Of The Worst Stone You Have”

#10 Have You Guys Ever Wanted To Live Inside A Giant 90’s Taco Bell?

#11 This Mid-Century Time Capsule, Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright’s Son, Is Very Heavily Bleeding Into The “Unironically Amazing” Category

#12 There’s Almost Too Much Material Worth Making Fun Of Here

The horrible patterns everywhere. The doll gallery. The fake chapel. The toilet shaped like a woman. I’m having a hard time comprehending it all

#13 This Was Sent In As A “Super Mario Castle In Montana”, And I Really Can’t Top That

#14 I Suddenly Understand What It Must Have Felt Like To Be A French Revolutionary In The 18th Century

#15 Do The Owners Come In Peace?

#16 American Girl’s New Mid Century Modern Dollhouse Looks Great

#17 It’s Been A Hot Minute Since A House Made Me Reel Back In Horror

#18 You Say “County Jail”, I Say “In-Law Suite”

#19 For Sale: One House From Fallout: New Vegas. Comes With Mine

#20 Tired: Neo-Traditionalism Wired: American Pickers-Ism

#21 * The Piña Colada Song Intensifies *

#22 I Have Several Questions

#23 It’s….it’s Beautiful

#24 You Know You’re Doing Something Right When A Swim-Up Poolside Ice Cream Sundae Bar Is The Least-Interesting Part Of Your House

#25 “Sharp Left Turn Into Ancient Egyptian Tomb” Is Quickly Becoming My Favorite Interior Design Style

#26 Huh, Turns Out Lord Farquaad’s Texas Estate Is For Sale

#27 I Unironically Love This. This Is Exactly 12-Year-Old-Me’s Dream Apartment

#28 Everytime You Enter This House, *aggressive* Pipe Organ Music Plays. You Can Never Figure Out Where It’s Coming From

#29 The Fact That I’m Kind Of Into This Might Be A Sign I’ve Been Running This Account For Too Long

#30 Why Do * So Many * Houses Look Like This

#31 This Is 100% Some Sort Of Off-Brand Hall Of Doom

#32 “When I Said I Wanted A Property With A Boat House, This Is Not What I Meant”

#33 Does The Giant Spinosaurus Comply With HOA Regulations?

#34 This House Looks Like The Set To Every 90’s Teen Sitcom Ever

#35 This Is The Future Brutalists Want

#36 This House Is Like Those Art Pieces That Simulate What It’s Like To Have A Stroke. It All Looks Vaguely Familiar But You Can’t Actually Pick Anything Out

#37 Perfect For Any Kids Or Washed-Up Casino Owners In The Family Who Want To Play President

#38 This House Activates My Fight Or Flight Response

#39 A Whole Herd Of Grimaces Were Slaughtered Just To Make This Carpet

#40 This One’s A Trip. Like If An Ai Was Fed All The Typical Mansion Cliches And Then Designed A Home

#41 If You Buy This, Patrick Swayze Comes Out And Breaks A Barstool Over Your Head

#42 We’ve Seen A Pyramid, Now Get Ready For The Pyramax

#43 This House Just Gave Me A Contact High (Also Shoutout To The Big Dogs)

#44 Reject Modernity Embrace The P Y R A M I D

#45 Can Someone Please Tell Me What Genre Of “-Core” This Is? Cottage? Pirate? Wizard Of Oz?

#46 Now Here I Go Again I See The Crystal Railings

#47 Alright, This House Has One Of The Weirdest Features I’ve Ever Seen, Which Is Saying Something: It Has A Garage Door. In The Master Bathroom. That Opens To The Family Room. Do With That What You Will

#48 Can’t Believe There Are Men Out There Who Don’t Know How To Work With Their Hands. Woke Up This Morning And Built A Shed For The Backyard

#49 “Close To Train” Yeah No Friggin Kidding

#50 Fitting, A Smoking Room That Looks Like The Inside Of A Lung

Patrick Penrose
