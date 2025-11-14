After One Koala Dies Due To Being Given Water Improperly, Vets Explain How To Do It Right

As the whole world is keeping an eye on the bushfires that are still devastating Australia, people tend to get their attraction drawn by Australia’s beloved marsupials, koalas. Even though so many of them are being killed by the fires, dangers lurk for the rescued ones as well. After rescuing a helpless animal from the flames, many people have that first instinct to give them some water. While that is a noble and rightful idea, most of them reach out to the source that’s closest to them, which usually tends to be a water bottle they have stuffed in their bags or a hose. Turns out, drinking falling water could be fatal for koalas and vets are speaking out, explaining why.
Usually, koalas don’t drink at all and get all the fluids they need munching on eucalyptus (gum) leaves
But recent conditions in Australia have left them especially thirsty, making the poor animals seek any source of water they can get
However, giving koalas water from a bottle or a hose could be fatal for them, as they could potentially breathe air and die from pneumonia and here’s a perfect explanation why
Arnie the Koala has already paid the price but many more little fluffs can be saved by spreading the word
Michelle Thomas, the owner of the shelter, said they are definitely not trying to tell people off from giving water to the poor koalas. “We’re not saying don’t give them a drink, we’re saying don’t pour it – it needs to be in a bowl. It is completely safe for them to have water out of a bowl.”
As long as the koala is lapping and drinking by itself, that’s fine, but not forcing it into their mouth
” Normally healthy koalas don’t drink but the incredibly dry conditions mean they will because they aren’t getting enough fluid. It’s easy to overlook because of the bushfires but the hot and dry conditions are a bigger problem for them.”
Someone suggested it should be taken into account when thinking about other animals as well
