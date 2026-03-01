Kelly Osbourne Fires Back At ‘Cruel’ Trolls With Scathing Post After Brit Awards Look Goes Viral

Kelly Osbourne has responded sharply to the fresh backlash over her appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards.
Just hours after stepping onto the Manchester red carpet alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, to honor her late father Ozzy Osbourne, the 41-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on March 1 to address the ongoing scrutiny surrounding her weight loss.
Kelly Osbourne addressed “cruel” trolls with a scathing post following severe backlash on her weight loss
Image credits: Ian West/Getty Images
“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” Kelly wrote on Instagram Stories.
“Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.”
She continued, “None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.”
Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images
Image credits: Julieliciousme
“I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!”
Her post came after images from the BRIT Awards red carpet circulated widely online, reigniting intense commentary about her noticeably slimmer frame.
Kelly’s BRIT Awards appearance sparked renewed debate over weight loss
Image credits: Glendaragnarson
As previously reported by Bored Panda, Kelly faced intense scrutiny following her appearance at Manchester’s Co-op Live on February 28, where she wore a figure-hugging black velvet gown while supporting Sharon during Ozzy Osbourne’s Lifetime Achievement tribute.
Following her scathing reaction, many social media users argued that their comments were rooted in concern rather than malice.
“It’s not all body shaming, this is scary thin,” one wrote, while another added, “There’s a huge difference between body shaming and genuine concern.”
Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Image credits: royallyrealME
“No one is trolling, girl—people are genuinely concerned,” a third added.
“Acknowledging reality and expressing concern for someone who looks like they’re quite ill is not merciless body shaming,” said the fourth user.
Days earlier, Kelly had already responded to a separate comment comparing her to a “d*ad body,” writing, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of a*use!”
Kelly had previously linked her weight loss to grief after Ozzy Osbourne’s passing
Image credits: Draxal91
Kelly has repeatedly addressed speculation about her health in the months since her father’s passing in July 2025.
“I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down,” she said in December 2025. “I don’t understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it’s not.”
Image credits: LauraannWillia3
Image credits: aclownreborn
“The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life — trying — should be more than enough.”
She also reiterated her denial of weight-loss medication speculation at the time, sharing that the loss of her father has made moving forward an uphill battle. Sharon also publicly defended her daughter, stating, “She’s lost her daddy. She can’t eat right now.”
Besides Kelly, Sharon Osbourne has also been criticized over her thinner looks
Image credits: octohouston2000
Image credits: rhg345
Kelly isn’t the only Osbourne member to face intense criticism surrounding weight loss injections.
Her mom, Sharon, who has been open about her long history of weight management, having tried everything from gastric band surgery to various strict diets, was also called out on her recent appearance.
The 73-year-old has previously admitted to using GLP-1 medication, following which she lost 42 pounds in less than nine months. However, she later confirmed that the sudden weight loss became difficult to control.
Image credits: JMEnternational/Getty Images
Image credits: alexandria_mile
She also noted that the weight loss left her feeling “too gaunt” and she struggled to put weight back on even after stopping the injections, per People.
By early 2024, Sharon confirmed that she was done with weight-loss medications and cosmetic procedures. But she also issued warnings to others using the medications.
“You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous,” she told the Daily Mail.
Even her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, voiced his fears during this period, stating the extreme physical transformation.
The dramatic facial changes seen in Kelly and Sharon Osbourne have been often linked to rapid fat loss using weight loss medications
Image credits: kellyosbourne
The heightened concerns over Kelly and Sharon’s frail look are often referred to as “Oz*mpic face”.
According to UCLA Health, weight-loss medications reduce appetite and slow digestion, resulting in the body losing fat everywhere.
While it happens quickly, the skin often loses its elasticity, leading to a hollowed appearance around the eyes and temples. It also results in more visible wrinkles, sagging jowls, and a “sunken” look than can make a person appear significantly older or ill.
Beyond the face, rapid weight loss also makes the hands appear disproportionately large and skeletal as the fat cushioning the skin on the back of the hands disappears. This is often known as “crepey” skin, which has a thin, crinkled texture similar to paper.
