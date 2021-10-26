The 10 Best Wii U Games Of All Time

The Wii U was released in 2012 and almost immediately flopped, with consumers confused as to what the new console actually was. Was it a new console or an add-on for the existing Wii? The branding certainly wasn’t on point for this console. When all was said and done the console sold just 13 million units, making it one of the worst-selling consoles of all time from a major manufacturer. Although the library was small due to the lack of third-party developer support, it does still have plenty of great games that are worth your time. Here are the top 10 best Wii U games of all time.
10. Paper Mario: Color Splash
The Paper Mario series is the successor to Super Mario RPG that was released on the SNES. On paper (no pun intended), a Mario RPG sounds like it wouldn’t work, but it surprisingly does. The game features a lot more action and adventure elements than previous entries in the series, but it is still incredibly fun and a very underrated spin-off.
9. Super Smash Bros For Nintendo Wii U
Super Smash Bros For Nintendo Wii U is the fourth entry in the series, with Nintendo releasing a new game on every console since the N64. Smash Bros sees players take control of their favorite Nintendo characters and fight other players. All of the games are fairly similar to each other, but that helps it be consistent and allow fans to jump in and play any game in the series at any time.
8. Bayonetta 2
Bayonetta 2 launched as a Wii U exclusive, which was surprising considering the console was a flop. The 2014 action-adventure hack and slash is a sequel to the 2009 game that was released on the PS3 and Xbox 360. If you enjoy games like Devil May Cry you will probably enjoy this game too.
7. Splatoon
Splatoon is what you get when Nintendo tries to make a competitive shooter. The game is focused on its multiplayer component although the game can be played solo. The game spawned its own small esports scene and is still a popular series today.
6. Xenoblade Chronicles X
Nintendo isn’t really known for RPGs from the 2000s onwards. Released in 2015, Xenoblade Chronicles X is the third game made in the series, with the series being the top RPG series on Nintendo consoles ever since the Wii. The game is an action RPG as opposed to turn-based, which should make it more accessible to players.
5. Super Mario Maker
For years players used to dream of making their own courses in Super Mario games to help extend the life of the game. Now, we can with the Super Maker Mario. Players can create their own levels for various different 2D titles, as well as upload them to the internet for other players to enjoy. The series saw a new game released on the Nintendo Switch too, and it is a lot of fun.
4. The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
Twilight Princess was first released on the Nintendo GameCube and Wii in 2006 and an HD port was released on the Wii U in 2016. If you’re a fan of Ocarina of Time then you will likely enjoy this title too, as the game plays similar but with more modern mechanics. It is surprising that the game hasn’t been ported to the Nintendo Switch, so this remains the definitive version of the game as of right now.
3. Super Mario 3D World
Mario has been seen throughout this list and we would be lying if we said this would be the last time. The Wii U saw many third-party developers pull out and stop developing games for the system, which played a part in the console flopping. The fact that Nintendo has such a strong first-party library helped the company salvage what they could from the Wii U. Super Mario 3D World is a 4-player multiplayer orientated Super Mario game, with plenty of fun power-ups to use and levels to explore. The game can be played solo but it is certainly better with friends or family. For those that don’t own a Wii U, the game was ported to the Nintendo Switch earlier this year.
2. The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the latest entry in the series and released on both the Nintendo Switch and Wii U on the same day, with it serving as a launch title for the Switch. The game will either tick the boxes for a player or it won’t click with them as it deviates away from the traditional Zelda format, instead opting for a more open-world survival style of gameplay, with weapon and item crafting, as well as items degrading over time and players needing to eat food in order to survive. If you want a traditional Zelda experience then perhaps stick with Ocarina of Time or Twilight Princess, but if you want to try something new then we highly recommend Breath of the Wild.
1. Mario Kart 8
The Mario Kart series keeps going from strength to strength, with Mario Kart 8 being the best game in the series, as well as the best game on the Wii U. Shortly after the game’s launch, the Wii U console sales increased by 662%, with the game reaching 8.45 million sales, which made it a system seller as the Wii U only sold 13 million units. Mario Kart 8 has gone on to become a system seller for the Nintendo Switch too, with over 34 million copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold.