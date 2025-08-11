50 Unforgettable Street Photos That Turn Everyday Life Into Art

The Street Photography competition by the Independent Photographer celebrates powerful images that capture everyday life on the streets. Whether taken close to home or in faraway places, the winning photos show real, unplanned moments that tell unique stories about people and places.

This feature brings together the winners from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 competitions. Chosen by a panel of respected judges, Mikko Takkunen, Jonathan Jasberg, Nikos Economopoulos, Martin Parr, and Richard Sandler, these photographers have captured the spirit of street life with skill and creativity.

More info: independent-photo.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook

#1 Finalist, 2023: “A Quiet Man” By Raphael Eyraud

Udaipur, India

“In the streets of Udaipur, while the crowds were bustling, this man was quietly reading the news, sitting wherever he could.”

Image source: © Raphael Eyraud

#2 Finalist, 2023: “Fabric Match” By Alexandra Avlonitis

Los Angeles, USA

“As seen in the Fabric District, Los Angeles, CA.”

Image source: © Alexandra Avlonitis

#3 Third Prize, 2023: “Shelter From The Storm” By Jonathan Jasberg

Kolkata, India

“As the small lanes and streets of Kolkata, India flood due to heavy monsoon rains, people and dogs seek higher ground.”

Image source: © Jonathan Jasberg

#4 Finalist, 2023: “Glasses” By Bert De Busschere

Chicago, USA

“In Chicago, buildings are tall and people are eccentric. After I shot this scene, I saw my flashlight reflect in the eyes of the woman. Something which intrigued me immediately.”

Image source: © Bert De Busschere

#5 Finalist, 2024: “Havana” By Alexandru Ilea

Havana, Cuba

“Candid street shot at sports court in Havana, Cuba.”

Image source: © Alexandru Ilea

#6 Finalist, 2024: “Against The Storm” By Bjane Levine

NYC, USA

“Candid street shot captured in New York City, USA.”

Image source: © Bjane Levine

#7 Finalist, 2025: “Platinum Blond” By Alexandra Avlonitis

NYC, USA

“Candid street portrait captured in New York City, USA.”

Image source: © Alexandra Avlonitis

#8 Finalist, 2023: “A Delicate Balance” By Regula Tschumi

Ghana

“On the way to the market, I discovered this painted wall that immediately captivated me. But it wasn’t until a few days later that I went back to the site to take photos. As I wanted to attract as little attention as possible, I first observed from afar what the women were carrying on their heads. Only when I saw a good scene coming would I approach the wall briefly and take a few pictures. The photo shown here was one of them.”

Image source: © Regula Tschumi

#9 Finalist, 2023: “The Playground” By Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Galway, Ireland

“A Traveler girl posed in front of my camera at a community playground.”

Image source: © Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

#10 Finalist, 2023: “Combodian Dream” By Greg Mo

Ta Khmau, Cambodia

“Multi-layered image captured along the riverside in Ta Khmau city in Cambodia. The picture depicts an organised chaos in a way that it was almost staged. Magical moment when everything fits together well. Space, colors, action, shapes, and the scene simultaneously.”

Image source: © Greg Mo

#11 Second Prize, 2023: “Untitled” By Daniel Ramos

Mexico City

“This photograph is part of an ongoing project regarding the beautiful and harmonious chaos that exists in Mexico City.”

Image source: © Daniel Ramos

#12 Finalist, 2023: “Thrikarthika Night” By Lorenz Berna

Kerala, India

“Thrikarthika is the festival of lights celebrated in December.”

Image source: © Lorenz Berna

#13 Finalist, 2023: “Coastal Contrast” By Ananya Das

Orissa, India

“This photograph was shot in Orissa, India, inside a fishermen’s colony. After being retrieved from the sea, they are auctioned and sold to the highest bidder, and then are taken to the docks for further activities. This photo portrays the colorful life these people try to lead after struggling major part of their days, performing their duties.”

Image source: © Ananya Das

#14 Third Prize, 2023: “Joy Ride” By Sudeep Lal

New Delhi, India

“During Eid festivities, a group of children in a residential complex in Old Delhi were enjoying a ride on a hand-powered Ferris Wheel.”

Image source: © Sudeep Lal

#15 Winning Photographer, 2024: “Madonna Del Castello” By Eleni Albarosa

Somma Vesuviana, Campania, Italy

“Moment of rest, immersed in nature in the splendid estate of Zii Riccardo and the women of the tammorra. Here, if on one side the children play in the greenery, on the other, the dances, songs, and meals go on happily.”

Image source: © Eleni Albarosa

#16 Second Prize, 2024: “Tulip Mania” By Giedo Van Der Zwan

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

“Candid street scene of a girl picking her own tulips at the start of the tulip season in Amsterdam.”

Image source: © Giedo Van Der Zwan

#17 Finalist, 2024: “Red Lady” By Olivier Lei

New York City, USA

“I took this picture on the ferry on the way back to New York City’s downtown during a cold sunset last November. Just a mundane, beautiful scene.”

Image source: © Olivier Lei

#18 Finalist, 2024: “Heading Uptown” By Gavin Doran

New York, USA

“I caught a train uptown on my way to see the St. Patrick’s Day parade. I’ve passed by this scene a thousand times, and each time, my subconscious beckoned me louder. Finally, I decided to stop and make this photograph. Seeing the little girl in the window made me believe in the luck of the Irish.”

Image source: © Gavin Doran

#19 Second Prize, 2024: “Summer Day” By Szymon Lewinski

Sopot, Poland

“Image was taken during a summer day in Sopot in Poland on the famous pier called MOLO.”

Image source: © Szymon Lewinski

#20 Third Prize, 2024: “Coexistence” By Gil Kreslavsky

India

“I love the way people and animals coexist in India and how sometimes you are lucky to have them all in one frame.”

Image source: © Gil Kreslavsky

#21 Finalist, 2024: “Hand In Hand” By Barry Crosthwaite

Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico

“Young girl playing with a Nun. Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico, 2023.”

Image source: © Barry Crosthwaite

#22 Finalist, 2024: “Street Life 1” By Sai Min Htet Oo

New York City, USA

Image source: © Sai Min Htet Oo

#23 Finalist, 2024: “The Euros” By Ethan Parker

Trafalgar Square, London, UK

“Shot during the day on the Euros final 2024 in Trafalgar Square, London. The celebrations and drinking from the football fans started that morning and ran all through the afternoon. The contrast between the hooligans cheering on and the girl in the corner, who had likely had enough of all the chaos, grabbed my attention within this frame.”

Image source: © Ethan Parker

#24 Second Prize, 2025: “Heels In Torn Reflection” By Francesco Gioia

New York, USA

“High heels framed within the fragmented reflection of a torn poster.”

Image source: © Francesco Gioia

#25 Third Prize, 2025: “Untitled II” By Eduardo Ortiz

Bukhara, Uzebkistan

“Candid street shot from Bukhara, Uzbekistan.”

Image source: © Eduardo Ortiz

#26 Finalist, 2025: “Yellow Hats” By Chang Nianzu

Shanghai, China

“Candid capture of children playing at the playground in Shanghai, China.”

Image source: © Chang Nianzu

#27 Finalist, 2025: “Working Man” By Lorenzo Andriani

Tokyo, Japan

“A candid shot of a man scratching his head while waiting for his train. Captured on Olympus Eml Mk2.”

Image source: © Lorenzo Andriani

#28 Finalist, 2023: “Puppets” By Johannes Maechtel

Trinidad, Cuba

Image source: © Johannes Maechtel

#29 Finalist, 2023: “Untitled” By Gian Marco Venturi

Piazza di Spagna, Rome, Italy

Image source: © Gian Marco Venturi

#30 Finalist, 2023: “Subway Light Play” By John Yuhas

Chicago, USA

“An image of a commuter taking the stairs to catch the subway in Chicago, Illinois, USA.”

Image source: © John Yuhas

#31 Finalist, 2023: “A Close Shave” By Arpit Mehrotra

Kolkata, India

Image source: © Arpit Mehrotra

#32 Winning Photographer, 2023: “Dreamland” By Alain Schroeder

Varanasi, India

“4.30 pm, afternoon siesta in the narrow streets of the old holy city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Day and night, alone or in groups, people sleeping are an integral part of the Indian landscape. In what we would consider rather unusual places, they find it perfectly normal to curl up in the middle of an intersection, on a stone by a temple, or on a cart in front of a snack shop at the train station.”

Image source: © Alain Schroeder

#33 Finalist, 2023: “Untitled” By David Keith Brown

Chennai, India

Image source: © David Keith Brown

#34 Finalist, 2023: “Child And Ball” By Nicola Fioravanti

Tetouan, Morocco

Image source: © Nicola Fioravanti

#35 Winning Photographer, 2023: “Candid Street Scene” By Andrei Furnea

Cemberlitas, Istanbul

Image source: © Andrei Furnea

#36 Second Prize, 2023: “Neptune 8” By Bego Amare

Habana, Cuba

“A bakery and the traffic in a Cuban street full of life.”

Image source: © Bego Amare

#37 Finalist, 2024: “Sunset Flight” By Dmytro Geshengorin

Jericoacoara, Brazil

“I used the last rays of Brazil’s setting sun to capture a breakdancer practicing his moves on the beach of Jericoacoara.”

Image source: © Dmytro Geshengorin

#38 Third Prize, 2024: “Silent Overseer” By Ayhan Canatan

Turkey

“As the golden hour casts a warm glow, a workshop comes to life through silhouettes. Among the fragmented stories told by shadows, a cat moves with stealthy grace atop the window ledge, as if supervising the humans below.

The figures are engaged in their tasks-each absorbed in their work, unaware of the quiet observer above. This moment, frozen in time, might be named ‘Silent Overseer,’ capturing the quiet coexistence of different forms of life within a shared space, all under the watchful eyes of the feline silhouette.”

Image source: © Ayhan Canatan

#39 Finalist, 2024: “School’s Out” By Rose Vandepitte

Harar, Ethiopia

“This corner in Harar is one of my favorite spots; there is always something happening. This time, young girls were leaving school. When the girl on the right appeared and passed in front of my camera, I pushed the shutter, hoping for a good image.”

Image source: © Rose Vandepitte

#40 Finalist, 2024: “Shadow Graffiti” By Kevin P. Gould

New York City, USA

“‘Shadow Graffiti’ depicts with intuitive and intentional nature, a prescient observation within the light and shadow realm. The composition encapsulates the intersection of cultures, urbanization, and scaling expansion, bound in the unidirectional linearity of time.”

Image source: © Kevin P. Gould

#41 Finalist, 2024: “Untitled” By Olesia Kim

London, UK

Image source: © Olesia Kim

#42 Finalist, 2024: “Tea Break At Key Monastery” By Sonam Norbu

Spiti, India

“Young monks, wrapped in crimson robes, carried the rhythm of their humble routines amidst the timeless stones.”

Image source: © Sonam Norbu

#43 Finalist, 2024: “Characters” By Vladimir Khorev

Taipei, Taiwan

“Picture taken in Taipei, Taiwan, from the ‘Characters’ series.”

Image source: © Vladimir Khorev

#44 Finalist, 2024: “Painterly Thoughts” By Franqui Monaris

Kolkata, India

“Amidst the vibrant streets of Kolkata, where reality meets the brushstrokes of my imagination. Sometimes it feels like these moments are my canvases.”

Image source: © Franqui Monaris

#45 Winning Photographer, 2024: “Boxing Club” By Federico Borobio

Old Havana, Cuba

“Inside a boxing gym, at the heart of Havana.”

Image source: © Federico Borobio

#46 Winning Photographer, 2025: “Street Composition” By Jeremy Skirrow

Santa Ana, El Salvador

“Candid street shot from Santa Ana, El Salvador.”

Image source: © Jeremy Skirrow

#47 Finalist, 2025: “Feria De Abril” By Francesca Chiacchio

Seville, Spain

“Young people dressed up for this yearly event taking place in Seville, where all the citizens spend a week dancing, eating, and drinking.”

Image source: © Francesca Chiacchio

#48 Finalist, 2025: “By The Empty Pool” By Justin Roque

Deauville, France

“A couple is sunbathing by an empty pool a few meters away from the sea in Deauville, France.”

Image source: © Justin Roque

#49 Finalist, 2025: “Lipstick” By Suresh Naganathan

Mumbai, India

“From the ongoing project ‘ A world called Mumbai’.”

Image source: © Suresh Naganathan

#50 Finalist, 2025: “Street Layers” By Maude Bardet

Prayagrajn India

“Daily bustle with mirror reflection near Sangam ghat in Prayagrajn, India.”

Image source: © Maude Bardet

