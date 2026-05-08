Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought

People change. Even those closest to us can turn into someone we barely recognize. And sometimes, it only takes one revelation.
A man recently found himself facing exactly that situation after discovering his long-time best friend had been secretly having an affair. What made it more complicated was how deeply connected their families had become over the years.
So he described what had happened to the subreddit r/relationship_advice and asked its members how he should move forward.
This man and his wife considered their best friends “relationship goals”
Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)
But he just found out that one of them had been having an affair
Now, he’s unsure whose side he needs to choose
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
And whether his best friend is still someone he can support
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwaway44999911
People who read the man’s story think the situation might resolve itself on its own
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