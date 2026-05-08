Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought

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People change. Even those closest to us can turn into someone we barely recognize. And sometimes, it only takes one revelation.

A man recently found himself facing exactly that situation after discovering his long-time best friend had been secretly having an affair. What made it more complicated was how deeply connected their families had become over the years.

So he described what had happened to the subreddit r/relationship_advice and asked its members how he should move forward.

This man and his wife considered their best friends “relationship goals”

Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought

Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought

But he just found out that one of them had been having an affair

Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought

Now, he’s unsure whose side he needs to choose

Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought

And whether his best friend is still someone he can support

Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought

Image credits: throwaway44999911

People who read the man’s story think the situation might resolve itself on its own

Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought
Man Idealizes Best Friend Of 20 Years, Finds Out He’s Not As Righteous As He Always Thought

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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