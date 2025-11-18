30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Good advice doesn’t just lie around. Unless you recently became a parent and feel anxious about your new role. In that case, you can find invaluable wisdom and support on the subreddit r/DaddIt.
This online community has 1.2 million members, many of which are experienced fathers, happy to share how they babyproof the house, keep the little ones busy, and much, much more.
When you’re sleep-deprived, exhausted, and constantly late to everywhere you go, even one additional minute saved can make a huge difference. Continue scrolling to check out the tips and the chat we had with Alan Lawrence, author of That Dad Blog.
#1 Found A Hack For Short Hikes. Mantracking
We live near a state park/forest and my wife and I like hikes. HOWEVER with a younger kids it can be a pain. It’s either too slow for the adults to get decent exercise or take FOREVER because of groaning, wanting to pick up every rock, etc.
Today I had an idea.
My wife took a head start and set clues at intersections and landmarks to show the way she went. The kids and I looked for the clues to “track” and “catch Mommy.” They took turns being the “clue finder.”
My wife slowed to a stop near the end of the trail and waited to be “caught.”
Result?
She got an actual home at her pace. The kids hiked farther and faster than normal. They got practice taking turns, being observant, and thinking critically.
Your mileage may vary, but I recommend giving it a try
Image source: Salvidor_Deli
#2 Pro Tip: Have Em Paint With Water. Keep Em Busy For A Solid 20min
Image source: stevieracine
#3 Pro Dad Tip – Remember Your Partner Needs Around 600 Calories More Per Day If Breastfeeding! I Prepare A Snack Platter Each Night For My Special Lady
Image source: neshneeds
#4 Dad Pro Tip #72 – Teach Your Kids How To Cook Early And Involve Them In Meal Prep. They Will Be Less Picky Eaters And Make Healthier Food Choices Down The Road
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Pro Tip: Buy A Backup
Image source: the-devils-luck
#6 Pro Tip: Zip Tie The Bubble Wand Somewhere That The Kid Can’t Dump It Out But Can Still Dip It. You’re Welcome. Learned This After They Dumped The Third One Out In The Living Room Carpet
Image source: _Tigglebitties
#7 Almost Stepped On A Nail In My Yard. I Got A $10 Magnetic Sweeper From Harbor Freight And Found All Of This. All In Places Myself, Partner And Kids Walk Barefoot All The Time
Image source: slight-discount
#8 Pro Tip: Almost All Cat Toys And Baby Toys Are Interchangeable
Image source: jones1133
#9 Dad-Tip: Add Grip Tape To Help A Slippery Bunk Bed Ladder!
Image source: adumbCoder
#10 Daddit Pro Tip
Keep a gallon zip top bag with a spare set of clothes, diaper and wipes stashed in your car.
Been saved a few times when we forgot the diaper bag and had an accident
Image source: LaterApex81
#11 Prodadtip: Grow Out Your Beard So You Can See How Good Your Kid Will Look With A Toupee One Day!
Image source: r2v2x
#12 Pro Tip.. Give Your Kid A Wireless Door Bell
So our kids (3 and 2) share a room and the 3 year old yells when they need a wee and wakes up her younger sister. Got her this door bell and she can now silently let us know she needs us.
Has worked perfectly all week
Image source: Knobanious
#13 Dad Hack: Kid Only Eats Half A Banana? Cut The Peel And Save The Other Half. Works Great!
Image source: Pvt_Mozart
#14 My Number One Tip For All Dads, Take As Many Pics As You Can! Cell Phone Cameras Are Amazing Nowadays And Your Kids Will Grow Too Fast!
Image source: bironicx
#15 Easy Dad Points Tip I Picked Up This Weekend: Duct Tape And Sharpie = Road
Image source: SwissJAmes
#16 Dad Hack: Flatten The Ground Beef As Much As You Can For Easy Freezer Storage And Quick Defrost
Image source: bmstile
#17 Dad Pro Tip: Check Your Grocery Store Clearance Bins!
$0.45 cents a piece! My 2.5 year ild is going to be in heaven for under $10 on christmas
Image source: Just-one-more-Dad
#18 Best Dad Hack So Far. Fussy Toddler Refusing To Eat? Put It On A Skewer, Snip Off The Sharp End Then Watch Them Eat The Very Same Thing They Refused Seconds Before
Image source: LancLad1987
#19 Dad Hack: Use A Diaper To Hold Your Diapers
Image source: 40_lb
#20 Dad Pro Tip: Fragile Snacks Travel Well In Cheap A** Glasses Cases
Image source: reddit.com
#21 It’s Not Much, But I Made This Play Board For My Little Guy. It Was Inspired By Something I Saw In This Sub
Image source: lurkbealady
#22 Dad Protip: Tape A Piece Of Tubing Inside The Diaper Pail To Avoid The Impenetrable Vacuum Effect On Overstuffed Bags
Anyone else feel like they were about rip the bag of nuclear waste in half trying to remove it? I used a piece of old curtain rod, and sanded off burrs. Has been working for 2+ years now
Image source: N3wThrowawayWhoDis
#23 This Got Me 10 Minutes Of Laying Down Time
Image source: AAMeye
#24 Dad Tip: When Asked To Go To Costco For A Diaper Run Always Remember To Pick Yourself Up One Of These Because You Deserve It
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Use A Vaccuum Sealer To Seal Some Glitter And Water In A Bag And Use Painter’s Tape To Stick It To The High Chair Table
Hours of fun for next to nothing and clean up/reapplication is a breeze. Note: Ziploc’s DON’T work for this, and don’t use weird shaped(pointy) glitter.
Image source: WolvieBS
#26 Pro-Tip: Pack A Squeegee In The Stroller Permanently, If You Live In A Rainy Climate & Visit Slides
Image source: alecmuffett
#27 Simple Dad Hack Has Saved Our Ankles!
Jimminy flipping Cricket am I glad that I finally got around to adding these pool noodles to the walker. Now when the little guy comes flying across the kitchen to crash into our bare feet, it’s a sensation of joy instead of a plethora of curse words, weeping, and gnashing of teeth. If there is one smidgen of wisdom I can share with my fellow dads it is this… dollar store pool noodles are chef’s kiss
Image source: Lazarushasawoken
#28 Tent Sandbox. Play Time Has Never Been Better Or More Engaging. [tips And Tricks]
Image source: texsurfin
#29 Dad Pro Tip: Make Extra And Freeze
When I make a large batch of pancakes or waffles, what doesn’t get eaten gets cooled on a wire rack and frozen. I put wax paper between them so they don’t freeze together. Nuke for three for 40 seconds
Image source: HeyJoe459
#30 Dad Tip: Make A Blanket Fort. Kids Are Entertained, Wife Comes Home Thinking You Did Something Great And Time Consuming For Them. Win, Win, Win
Image source: cyahzar
