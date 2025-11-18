30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

by

Good advice doesn’t just lie around. Unless you recently became a parent and feel anxious about your new role. In that case, you can find invaluable wisdom and support on the subreddit r/DaddIt.

This online community has 1.2 million members, many of which are experienced fathers, happy to share how they babyproof the house, keep the little ones busy, and much, much more.

When you’re sleep-deprived, exhausted, and constantly late to everywhere you go, even one additional minute saved can make a huge difference. Continue scrolling to check out the tips and the chat we had with Alan Lawrence, author of That Dad Blog.

#1 Found A Hack For Short Hikes. Mantracking

We live near a state park/forest and my wife and I like hikes. HOWEVER with a younger kids it can be a pain. It’s either too slow for the adults to get decent exercise or take FOREVER because of groaning, wanting to pick up every rock, etc.
Today I had an idea.
My wife took a head start and set clues at intersections and landmarks to show the way she went. The kids and I looked for the clues to “track” and “catch Mommy.” They took turns being the “clue finder.”
My wife slowed to a stop near the end of the trail and waited to be “caught.”
Result?
She got an actual home at her pace. The kids hiked farther and faster than normal. They got practice taking turns, being observant, and thinking critically.
Your mileage may vary, but I recommend giving it a try

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: Salvidor_Deli

#2 Pro Tip: Have Em Paint With Water. Keep Em Busy For A Solid 20min

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: stevieracine

#3 Pro Dad Tip – Remember Your Partner Needs Around 600 Calories More Per Day If Breastfeeding! I Prepare A Snack Platter Each Night For My Special Lady

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: neshneeds

#4 Dad Pro Tip #72 – Teach Your Kids How To Cook Early And Involve Them In Meal Prep. They Will Be Less Picky Eaters And Make Healthier Food Choices Down The Road

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Pro Tip: Buy A Backup

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: the-devils-luck

#6 Pro Tip: Zip Tie The Bubble Wand Somewhere That The Kid Can’t Dump It Out But Can Still Dip It. You’re Welcome. Learned This After They Dumped The Third One Out In The Living Room Carpet

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: _Tigglebitties

#7 Almost Stepped On A Nail In My Yard. I Got A $10 Magnetic Sweeper From Harbor Freight And Found All Of This. All In Places Myself, Partner And Kids Walk Barefoot All The Time

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: slight-discount

#8 Pro Tip: Almost All Cat Toys And Baby Toys Are Interchangeable

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: jones1133

#9 Dad-Tip: Add Grip Tape To Help A Slippery Bunk Bed Ladder!

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: adumbCoder

#10 Daddit Pro Tip

Keep a gallon zip top bag with a spare set of clothes, diaper and wipes stashed in your car.
Been saved a few times when we forgot the diaper bag and had an accident

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: LaterApex81

#11 Prodadtip: Grow Out Your Beard So You Can See How Good Your Kid Will Look With A Toupee One Day!

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: r2v2x

#12 Pro Tip.. Give Your Kid A Wireless Door Bell

So our kids (3 and 2) share a room and the 3 year old yells when they need a wee and wakes up her younger sister. Got her this door bell and she can now silently let us know she needs us.
Has worked perfectly all week

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: Knobanious

#13 Dad Hack: Kid Only Eats Half A Banana? Cut The Peel And Save The Other Half. Works Great!

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: Pvt_Mozart

#14 My Number One Tip For All Dads, Take As Many Pics As You Can! Cell Phone Cameras Are Amazing Nowadays And Your Kids Will Grow Too Fast!

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: bironicx

#15 Easy Dad Points Tip I Picked Up This Weekend: Duct Tape And Sharpie = Road

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: SwissJAmes

#16 Dad Hack: Flatten The Ground Beef As Much As You Can For Easy Freezer Storage And Quick Defrost

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: bmstile

#17 Dad Pro Tip: Check Your Grocery Store Clearance Bins!

$0.45 cents a piece! My 2.5 year ild is going to be in heaven for under $10 on christmas

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: Just-one-more-Dad

#18 Best Dad Hack So Far. Fussy Toddler Refusing To Eat? Put It On A Skewer, Snip Off The Sharp End Then Watch Them Eat The Very Same Thing They Refused Seconds Before

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: LancLad1987

#19 Dad Hack: Use A Diaper To Hold Your Diapers

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: 40_lb

#20 Dad Pro Tip: Fragile Snacks Travel Well In Cheap A** Glasses Cases

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: reddit.com

#21 It’s Not Much, But I Made This Play Board For My Little Guy. It Was Inspired By Something I Saw In This Sub

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: lurkbealady

#22 Dad Protip: Tape A Piece Of Tubing Inside The Diaper Pail To Avoid The Impenetrable Vacuum Effect On Overstuffed Bags

Anyone else feel like they were about rip the bag of nuclear waste in half trying to remove it? I used a piece of old curtain rod, and sanded off burrs. Has been working for 2+ years now

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: N3wThrowawayWhoDis

#23 This Got Me 10 Minutes Of Laying Down Time

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: AAMeye

#24 Dad Tip: When Asked To Go To Costco For A Diaper Run Always Remember To Pick Yourself Up One Of These Because You Deserve It

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Use A Vaccuum Sealer To Seal Some Glitter And Water In A Bag And Use Painter’s Tape To Stick It To The High Chair Table

Hours of fun for next to nothing and clean up/reapplication is a breeze. Note: Ziploc’s DON’T work for this, and don’t use weird shaped(pointy) glitter.

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: WolvieBS

#26 Pro-Tip: Pack A Squeegee In The Stroller Permanently, If You Live In A Rainy Climate & Visit Slides

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: alecmuffett

#27 Simple Dad Hack Has Saved Our Ankles!

Jimminy flipping Cricket am I glad that I finally got around to adding these pool noodles to the walker. Now when the little guy comes flying across the kitchen to crash into our bare feet, it’s a sensation of joy instead of a plethora of curse words, weeping, and gnashing of teeth. If there is one smidgen of wisdom I can share with my fellow dads it is this… dollar store pool noodles are chef’s kiss

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: Lazarushasawoken

#28 Tent Sandbox. Play Time Has Never Been Better Or More Engaging. [tips And Tricks]

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: texsurfin

#29 Dad Pro Tip: Make Extra And Freeze

When I make a large batch of pancakes or waffles, what doesn’t get eaten gets cooled on a wire rack and frozen. I put wax paper between them so they don’t freeze together. Nuke for three for 40 seconds

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: HeyJoe459

#30 Dad Tip: Make A Blanket Fort. Kids Are Entertained, Wife Comes Home Thinking You Did Something Great And Time Consuming For Them. Win, Win, Win

30 Dads Who Discovered Life Hacks That Actually Work Shared Them Online

Image source: cyahzar

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
100 Of The Best One-Hit Wonders To Get Your Groove On
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Story Behind My Painting “The Bird “Doctor”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Happy! Review: Christmas Past
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2017
Photographing People In London
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
35 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Poke Fun At Our Society By ToonHole Comics
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Twitter Account Is Called ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’re 50 Reasons Why
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.