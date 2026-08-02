Mary-Louise Parker: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Mary-Louise Parker
August 2, 1964
Columbia, South Carolina, US
62 Years Old
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Who Is Mary-Louise Parker?
Mary-Louise Parker is an American actress known for her integrity and depth in nuanced roles across stage and screen. Her compelling performances often reveal a complex inner life in her characters.
She first gained widespread notice for her role as Nancy Botwin in the acclaimed television series Weeds. This portrayal garnered her a Golden Globe Award and solidified her status as a versatile performer.
Early Life and Education
Mary-Louise Parker, the youngest of four children, was born in Columbia, South Carolina, to John Morgan Parker, a US Army judge, and Caroline Louise Morell. Her family moved frequently due to her father’s military career, leading her to live in various US states and abroad in places like Thailand and Germany.
Parker graduated from Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona. She furthered her passion for acting by majoring in drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1986.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Mary-Louise Parker’s personal life, though she has never married. Her notable relationships include actor Billy Crudup, with whom she shares a son, and an engagement to Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Parker is a mother to two children: William Atticus Parker, born in 2004, and Caroline Aberash Parker, whom she adopted from Ethiopia in 2007. She has openly discussed the challenges and joys of single parenthood.
Career Highlights
Mary-Louise Parker’s career is highlighted by acclaimed performances in both theater and television. She notably starred as Nancy Botwin in the long-running Showtime series Weeds, a role that earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Her film roles include Fried Green Tomatoes and Bullets Over Broadway, showcasing her versatility.
Beyond acting, Parker has showcased her writing talent, contributing articles to Esquire magazine and publishing her literary memoir, Dear Mr. You, in 2015. She also co-founded the Edge Theater, demonstrating her commitment to stage work.
To date, Parker has collected two Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Play for her roles in Proof and The Sound Inside, alongside an Emmy Award for her work in Angels in America, cementing her status as a celebrated performer.
Signature Quote
“The theater is who I am – it’s where I feel the most inspired, the most at home, the most useful.”
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