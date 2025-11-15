165 Of The Best Assassin Movies To Get Your Thrills

Surrounded by legends, the sect of Assassins (or Nizaris as they were initially known) operated in the Middle East from around 638 A.D. Being a small and outnumbered group of religious outcasts, the Nizaris had to perfect their combat skills and make them sufficient to infiltrate their enemies’ ranks, kill, and submit to torture or death if need be. Their unbelievable fighting techniques made the western onlookers, such as Marco Polo, create plenty of embellished legends, trying to explain their abilities and viciousness. But, of course, the most straightforward explanation to their abilities was substance use, and thus came the name Assassins, derived from the Arabic Hashishin, or “hashish users.” However, there’s no actual proof of the Nizaris’ use of such drugs, but it is precisely how the term came to be. Eventually, the English word came to be associated with paid murderers, and the rest is history.
Now, thankfully, we don’t really have to deal with assassins in our lives, but that doesn’t stop us from getting a fair portion of thrills by watching them on the silver screen. And though one might think it’s quite immoral to get a kick out of watching a hitman go about their day, the explanation of why we love it could be much simpler. First of all, assassin movies are a fantasy (at least on some level) – we, regular folk, would never even think of becoming a paid murderer! Second, it’s always mesmerizing to watch a professional do their work, especially so when it involves inherently cool stuff, like fighting techniques. The more impossible those techniques seem, the more we love them. Third, it’s a part of human nature to be mesmerized by something that defies all human limits, and we can’t help but imagine how cool we’d look in their place. And finally, assassin movies usually depict their protagonists (or should it be ‘antagonist,’ when talking about hired killers?) in a very desirable way – fearless, determined, unwavering, and unfaltering – qualities we’d all love to have.
So, get ready for some excellent titillation, as here’s our list of the best assassin movies that have ever graced our screens. Pick one, or watch them all; these action movies will leave you spellbound and wishing for more. What’s more, there’s a thriller for anyone’s taste – from such blockbusters as the John Wick series, to more obscure ones as No Country For Old Men, and classic ones as the Thirteen Assassins, you’ll definitely find what you’re looking for in our list. There’s just one more thing to do, and it’s to scroll down below, check out the greatest assassin movies, vote on the ones that deserve to be at the top, and share this article with your thrill-loving friends.
#1 John Wick
Starring the internet’s boyfriend Keanu Reeves, this neo-noir action thriller could be in the first place on our list just because of that. But it’s way more than ‘just another assassin movie’! With fights inspired by those in anime and martial art movies, with aesthetics and the general mood borrowed from spaghetti westerns, and some of the greatest thriller movies, John Wick is in a category of its own. Dark, gritty, and action-packed, this one is one of our all-time favorites.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 The Bourne Ultimatum
The third piece in The Bourne series, Ultimatum, is viscous with stuff that might leave you confused and trying to wrap your head around. See, the whole movie is like one big Deja Vu. Not only do we get to see flashbacks to Bourne’s life before all this mess with CIA conspiracies, but the movie references itself in many instances, thus creating an eerie feeling of seeing it all before. Bourne’s mythic quest of figuring stuff out also seems to be a never-ending one, but we don’t mind at all – more thrills for us!
Image source: amazon.com
#3 John Wick: Chapter 2
Though Daisy, John’s dog that got killed in the first movie from the series, does not resurrect, we at least get to see him reunited with the Mustang. Small wins, heh. However, cute puppies aren’t the main idea of this film. Instead, it’s the insatiable bloodlust that moves John forward on his quest for revenge. And it’s us, the viewers, who get to soak in all the gory, dreamlike fight sequences, the free-flowing blood, and the adrenaline rush from the safety of our couches, with our jaws hanging agape being the biggest risk possible.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 The Bourne Identity
Fished right out of the Mediterranean sea, an American, whom we all later come to know as Jason Bourne, has no memories of his identity or the life that he had. To our amusement, though, he retains astonishing combat abilities and fluency in several foreign languages. And here’s when the story starts to unfold, and with it – fantastic fight scenes, international mysteries, and one unbelievably good car chase sequence. And, although at times, this movie seems a bit naive, you definitely relish it to relax after action-packed, adrenaline-fueled action scenes.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 The Equalizer
A vigilante hardware store worker and a beautiful girl terrorized by the Russian mafia – you just know that this kind of premise is up to no good. And so is with The Equalizer – once we learn that the inconspicuous hardware store worker is an ex-Marine with combat skills to die for, the story turns another corner – it’s all action, grit, violence, fight scenes, explosions, and all the things that you want to see in an action film. And with Denzel Washington so kindly delivering lawless justice, this movie will glue you to your chair until the minutes run out.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 The Bourne Supremacy
As the second installment in the Bourne series, Supremacy delves deeper into Jason’s past, trying to unravel his involvement with the CIA and Operation Treadstone. This time, we get to see some Russian bandits, and where there are Russians – there’s tenacious fighting, non-stop action, and plenty of dirty deeds. Besides all that, The Bourne Supremacy is where we get to learn Jason’s real name. Curious?
Image source: amazon.com
#7 No Country For Old Men
One might argue, but we think that Anton Chigurh (played by Javier Bardem) is one of the creepiest antagonists in the history of movie-making. Everything about him is eerie – from his stoic demeanor to his Beatles-inspired haircut, the man is a walking menace. And don’t get me started on the weapon of his choice! On the other hand, you instantly fall in love with the movie’s protagonist – a righteous cowboy Llewellyn and, of course, his sweetheart Carla Jean. These believable, masterfully acted characters make it even more nerve-racking to follow the vicious story as it unfolds. No Country For Old Men is a movie that’s worth praise and, most importantly, your time.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Collateral
What’s the worst thing that could happen to a hard-working, honest taxi driver, you ask? Well, for starters, bodies dropping straight out of the blue skies, a hitman passenger, an arrest, and a shootout. You know, a very casual day in a cabbie’s life. And though some critics might say that Collateral lacks substance, the thrilling action scenes are all we are here for, anyway. Also, the seemingly odd pair of Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx in leading roles was an absolutely marvelous casting choice that truly elevated Collateral to new crime thriller film heights.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Colombiana
Colombiana follows Cataleya Restrepo, a Colombian girl whose family was murdered by a drug baron when she was just nine years old. And it is a genuinely refreshing change to see a girl, even a murderous one, in our male-dominated list. Fuelled by shocking action scenes expertly delivered by Zoe Saldana as Cataleya, this movie will definitely keep you on your toes for its duration. And despite the film using all the classic thriller tropes like chases, gun- and fistfights, it also has some tricks hidden in its sleeve. However, we will not tell you more about it – no need to spoil the fun of watching it yourself!
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Pulp Fiction
If you haven’t watched Pulp Fiction, haven’t seen any memes derived directly from it (remember the Lost Travolta?), haven’t heard any lines quoted from it, and have not heard anything about its glorious soundtrack, then you, my friend, have been living under a rock for the past few decades. Apologies to those who did, actually, live under a rock, though. Pulp Fiction is the perfect embodiment of our pop culture itself – glamorized violence, twisting plot, memorable dialogues, everyone’s favorite movie tropes, and, of course, beautiful girls make this movie beyond iconic. Of course, you can always argue about that too, but to us, Pulp Fiction is a winner in many categories.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 The Mechanic
One of the oldest movies on our list, 1972 Mechanic, is no ordinary movie right from the start. This action thriller follows Arthur Bishop (played by Charles Bronson, who, by the way, was of Lithuanian descent) – a top assassin with a love for the finer things in life and a very damaged psyche. And although there’s an eerie silence for the first 16 minutes of the movie, the story later unfolds in all its glory with killer action sequences, utterly unexpected plot twists, and an ending no one could foresee.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Kill Bill Volume 1
Tarantino is undoubtedly the master of homage, and this time, the main icon he’s bowing to is grindhouse cinema. And, as you’d expect from the master of tributes, Kill Bill Volume 1 was an unprecedented success. With Uma Thurman as the deadly front-runner fighting through gorgeously choreographed action scenes wielding her Hattori Hanzo sword, Kill Bill will glue you to the screen and quench your thirst for thrills.
Image source: amazon.com, WonderWah64
#13 Hanna
When’s the last time you saw a girl that has spent her entire life secluded and trained to become a deadly assassin by her former agent dad? Probably never, but you’re about to if you watch Hanna. Not only is this movie embellished with gritty action scenes, but it is also interwoven with dark mystique inspired by the works of David Lynch. So, if you’re into action movie delicatessen, try Hanna.
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Hitman
There are very few video game adaptations that live up to the hype of the original media. With Hitman, though, it is precisely the case. Even if the critics weren’t generous in praising this action-thriller film, the fans devoured it with gusto, making it beyond successful. With easily expendable characters, professional hitman stunts, and icy-cold ladies, this movie truly is a thrilling experience.
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Shooter
Shooter throws you right into the merciless vortex of action, and even when things seem to be slowing down, another twist is just around the corner. One conspiracy after another, chase after blood-curdling chase, Shooter gives you no time to breathe or get your heart rate back to normal. Also, when Mark Walberg’s name is on the marquee, you just know that the action sequences are going to be top-notch.
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Lucky Number Slevin
Mobsters, bookies, racehorses, a Rabbi, and one innocent man – you know it’s about to get dark. Lucky Number Slevin is filled with plot twists, relentless action, and clever directing decisions. But, what else would you expect from an action movie starring Bruce Willis – an absolute master of the genre.
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Mr. & Mrs. Smith
If you’re married or in an established long-term relationship, you can relate to occasional murderous thoughts about your spouse. But what if you were to learn that both of you are assassins working for rival agencies on separate missions to kill each other? That would mean not only loads and loads of action but also some comedic elements along the way of fulfilling given tasks. An enjoyable and action-packed movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith was applauded by audiences and gave birth to the rise of the power couple we all knew as Brangelina.
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Grosse Pointe Blank
We’ve seen assassins living in secluded places, working at hardware stores, and just being generally effed up, but we’ve never seen one in such a bland situation as a high school reunion. But, it turns out that such a premise is a sure shot for some dark comedy, and Grosse Pointe Blank nails the point so well, you’ll be both sniggering and sweating at the same time. Filled with the best of wit, smart, and steadily-paced, Grosse Pointe Blank also gave us one of the most memorable John Cusack roles.
Image source: amazon.com
#19 The Boondock Saints
Vigilante justice fans rejoice; the Boondock Saints are here. Also, it’s a real treat for Norman Reedus fans (The Walking Dead rings a bell, mayhaps?). Twin brothers as assassins with a higher calling to dispense justice, a troubled FBI agent, and a myriad of mafiosos make this movie a frantic watch. One that many action movie watchers will surely enjoy.
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Wanted
Every one of us stuck in dead-end desk jobs with overbearing bosses looming over our heads dream of just standing up one day and leaving it all with a bang. With Wanted, you can live through this exhilarating experience, a dark dream come true. Though becoming a bloodthirsty assassin might not be a part of your original wish, that’s precisely where Wanted takes the viewer. Straight into the world of killers, action, conspiracies, and life-changing decisions.
Image source: amazon.com
#21 The Jackal
The Jackal, a loose remake of 1973 The Day Of The Jackal, mainly earned negative reviews from critics, but, as we all know, critics’ words aren’t usually the last ones, and despite being professionally bashed, this movie gained massive success with audiences. It’s a ruthless chase thriller that doesn’t give any mercy breaks to its main characters, played by Bruce Willis and Richard Gere. Hitmen, mobsters, the FBI, and all the thriller twists will surely make your palms sweat with action-induced anxiety.
Image source: amazon.com
#22 The Day Of The Jackal
No matter the year of conception (though, in this case, it’s 1973, if you were wondering), a movie based on politics will undoubtedly show you dirty deeds and sleazy secrets. Add in a professional assassin to the mixture, and a thrilling experience is bound to unravel before your very own eyes. Suspenseful and spellbinding, The Day Of The Jackal is worth any action movie fan’s time.
Image source: amazon.com, Ausrufepunkt
#23 Road To Perdition
Set at the time of the Great Depression, Road To Perdition is an incredibly stylish crime film, captivating its viewer with superb imagery and cinematography. The multi-layered characters are supplied to us by such big-screen stars as Tom Hanks and Jude Law, ensuring both depth and effortlessness in the story’s development. And though the movie follows mobsters of the ’30s, you won’t see any hackneyed cliches in portrayals, settings, and the events concerning them.
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Kill Bill Volume 2
You might not know this, but the whole entirety of Kill Bill was originally shot as one four-hour-long movie. Now that might’ve been a bit too much of martial art fights and sword duels to take in, and so we got two parts of Kill Bill glory. And, as far as we know, there might or might not be a third sequel to this wonderful piece. A 50/50 chance is still a chance, right?
Image source: amazon.com, floppytisk
#25 The Long Kiss Goodnight
It’s always gripping to watch an amnesiac on-screen as neither you nor the protagonist knows what will happen next. Especially so when the amnesiac is a highly-trained assassin with incredible fighting skills. An impactful action movie led by its main star Geena Davis, makes no leeway for soapy romance or naivete, displaying the masterful craftsmanship of a thriller film.
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Looper
A thought-provoking and ingeniously scripted movie, Looper, takes you on a journey through time and timelines. Not only does it deliver finely crafted fight scenes – an attribute indivisible from the thriller genre – but it also gives a peek into a sci-fi universe that’s easily believable and eerily tangible. So, if you love dystopian settings, unparalleled action, and unique plots, give Looper a try. Chances are you won’t be disappointed.
Image source: amazon.com, CrossEyedCyclops
#27 Salt
So we all know that the stunts we see on screen aren’t usually done by the big-shot stars, but rather by professional stuntmen and women. Well, Angelina Jolie, being as talented and as devoted to her work as she is, did almost all of her stunts needed for the movie. That included various fight scenes, hanging onto the ledges of massive buildings, jumping from helicopters, and so on. And in the end, it paid off – a thrilling action movie, with praise-worthy acting delivered by Jolie.
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Assassins
Love or loathe him; there’s no denying that Stallone is a great action movie actor. Always cold, always ready, he can make even the blandest movie enjoyable. With Assassins, it also helps to have Antonio Banderas as a counterpart and Juliane Moore as a source of infatuation. And though this movie’s plot might seem confusing and overly tricky at times, it’s still a thoroughly enjoyable watch.
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Ninja Assassin
It’s always enchanting to watch legendary ninja fighters doing their thing – it’s mysterious, dark, and oftentimes heartless. But Ninja Assassin is much more than just a glorified display of blood-splashing, spine-chilling fights. Ninja Assassin is about gaining your freedom, and to freedom, we can always relate. It also doesn’t hurt to have a stunningly talented and not the slightest bit unattractive Korean pop musician as your leading man.
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Leon: The Professional
An old and hardened hitman who cares only about his plant and dairy brand takes a twelve-year-old protege (played by a very, very young Natalie Portman) under his wing. Sounds unbelievable? Well, just hit that play button and see just how believable such a friendship and apprenticeship can be when played by two stellar actors. Leon: The Professional isn’t just another well-crafted action movie; it’s also a real heartbreaker that we won’t be able to forget in a while.
Image source: amazon.com
#31 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Image source: amazon.com, ConsciousWolverine
#32 Red
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Image source: amazon.com
#34 El Mariachi
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Desperado
Image source: amazon.com
#36 In Bruges
Image source: amazon.com, markramsey
#37 The Whole Nine Yards
Image source: amazon.com
#38 The Terminator
Image source: amazon.com, SoaringApple
#39 The Hitman’s Bodyguard
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Red 2
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Nikita
Image source: amazon.com
#42 The American
Image source: amazon.com
#43 The Mechanic Ressurection
Image source: treatyoself-2011
#44 The Old Guard
Image source: amazon.com, impeccabletim
#45 You Were Never Really Here
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Smokin’ Aces
Image source: amazon.com, RZRtv
#47 Ghost Dog: The Way Of The Samurai
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Crank
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Mr. Right
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Hitman: Agent 47
Image source: amazon.com
#51 Polar
Image source: amazon.com
#52 The Equalizer 2
Image source: amazon.com
#53 Killer Elite
Image source: amazon.com
#54 Angel Has Fallen
Image source: amazon.com
#55 Gunpowder Milkshake
Image source: amazon.com
#56 The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford
Image source: amazon.com
#57 Shogun Assassin
Image source: amazon.com
#58 Bangkok Dangerous
Image source: amazon.com
#59 The Girls With The Dragon Tattoo
Image source: amazon.com, kondrat1983
#60 Serenity
Image source: amazon.com, TheBoinkOfProgress
#61 The Mechanic
Image source: amazon.com
#62 The Marksman
Image source: amazon.com
#63 Atomic Blonde
Image source: amazon.com
#64 Sicario: Day Of The Soldado
Image source: amazon.com
#65 American Ultra
Image source: amazon.com
#66 Run All Night
Image source: amazon.com
#67 Munich
Image source: amazon.com
#68 Anna
#69 The Eiger Sanction
Image source: amazon.com
#70 Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Image source: amazon.com
#71 The Protégé
Image source: amazon.com
#72 Commitment
Image source: amazon.com
#73 The Thirteen Assassins
Image source: amazon.com
#74 Kate
Image source: amazon.com
#75 The Whole Ten Yards
Image source: amazon.com
#76 Killer Joe
Image source: amazon.com
#77 Wild Target
Image source: amazon.com
#78 A Company Man
Image source: amazon.com
#79 Proud Mary
Image source: amazon.com
#80 The Villainess
Image source: amazon.com
#81 Nurse Betty
Image source: amazon.com
#82 A Bittersweet Life
Image source: amazon.com
#83 Izo
Image source: amazon.com
#84 The Tournament
Image source: amazon.com
#85 Jet Li Contract Killer
Image source: amazon.com
#86 Possessor
Image source: amazon.com
#87 Bullet To The Head
Image source: amazon.com
#88 The Replacement Killers
Image source: amazon.com
#89 In The Line Of Fire
Image source: amazon.com
#90 Point Of No Return
Image source: amazon.com
#91 The Specialist
Image source: amazon.com
#92 13 Assassins
Image source: amazon.com
#93 The Killer
Image source: amazon.com
#94 Le Samouraï
Image source: amazon.com
#95 The Hit List
Image source: amazon.com
#96 War
Image source: amazon.com
#97 3 Days To Kill
Image source: amazon.com
#98 Bangkok Dangerous
Image source: amazon. com
#99 Rainy Dog
Image source: amazon.com
#100 The Matador
Image source: amazon.com
#101 On The Job
Image source: amazon.com
#102 Hitman: Agent Jun
Image source: amazon.com
#103 Copshop
Image source: amazon.com
#104 The Iceman
Image source: amazon.com
#105 Soundless
Image source: amazon.com
#106 Portrait Of A Hitman
Image source: amazon.com
#107 Jerry And Tom
Image source: amazon.com
#108 The Hit List
Image source: amazon.com
#109 Diary Of A Hitman
Image source: amazon.com
#110 The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Image source: amazon.com
#111 Killing Them Softly
Image source: amazon.com
#112 American Assassin
Image source: amazon.com
#113 Mandrill
Image source: amazon.com
#114 Cohen And Tate
Image source: amazon.com
#115 The Virtuoso
Image source: amazon.com
#116 Those Who Wish Me Dead
Image source: amazon.com
#117 The Assassin
Image source: amazon.com
#118 Crying Freeman
Image source: amazon.com
#119 The Night Comes For Us
Image source: amazon.com
#120 Contract Killers
Image source: amazon.com
#121 Cold Blooded
Image source: amazon.com
#122 The Assassin
Image source: amazon.com
#123 The Big Hit
Image source: amazon.com
#124 Interview With A Hitman
Image source: amazon.com
#125 Prizzi’s Honor
Image source: amazon.com
#126 Triple Threat
Image source: amazon.com
#127 Kill List
Image source: amazon.com
#128 The Professional
Image source: amazon.com
#129 This Gun For Hire
Image source: amazon.com
#130 Assassin(S)
Image source: amazon.com
#131 The Limits Of Control
Image source: amazon.com
#132 Assassination Games
Image source: amazon.com
#133 No Tears For The Dead
Image source: amazon.com
#134 The Hitman
Image source: amazon.com
#135 Branded To Kill
Image source: amazon.com
#136 Blast Of Silence
Image source: amazon.com
#137 Fallen Angels
Image source: amazon.com
#138 You Kill Me
Image source: amazon.com
#139 Asher
Image source: amazon.com
#140 Lucky Day
Image source: amazon.com
#141 Killers Anonymous
Image source: amazon.com
#142 This Means War
Image source: amazon.com
#143 Jason Bourne
Image source: amazon.com
#144 Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Image source: amazon.com, filmfanatic5
#145 Blue Ruin
Image source: amazon.com
#146 Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse
Image source: amazon.com
#147 Elektra
Image source: amazon.com
#148 Machete Kills
Image source: amazon.com
#149 Machete
Image source: amazon.com
#150 The Gunman
Image source: amazon.com
#151 Hold The Dark
Image source: amazon.com
#152 The Manchurian Candidate
Image source: amazon.com
#153 The Irishman
Image source: amazon.com
#154 Haywire
Image source: amazon.com
#155 The Sisters Brothers
Image source: amazon.com
#156 Anthropoid
Image source: amazon.com
#157 Boss Level
Image source: amazon.com
#158 The Contract
Image source: amazon.com
#159 Assassination Games
Image source: amazon.com
#160 Jfk
Image source: amazon.com
#161 Gemini Man
Image source: amazon.com
#162 Assassin’s Creed
Image source: amazon.com
#163 A Prophet
Image source: amazon.com
#164 Max Payne
Image source: amazon.com
#165 Killers
Image source: amazon.com
