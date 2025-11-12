All The Colors Of My Bath: 12 Bubble Bath Ideas That Prove I Have Too Much Time On My Hands

by

I’m not sure how this started to be honest, but a couple of years ago now I became obsessed with creating my own little bath sanctuaries after a long day at work.

As time passes these seem to get more and more elaborate, but I can’t deny that creating them is one of my favorite things to do!

You can see more of my bath shots on Instagram but in the meantime please enjoy the following creations, with a few at the end that is yet to be shared on my Instagram account!

I hope you enjoy them as much as I enjoy creating them!

Also, credit to @mywalkinthworld for originally writing a blog post about my bath shots.

More info: Instagram

#1 All Green Everything – A Bathtime Oasis To Swoon Over

#2 When You Can’t Get Enough Harry Potter In Your Life, Create Your Own Hogwarts House Themed Bath!

#3 Who Needs A Valentines Date When You Can Spoil Yourself?

#4 Missed The Last Meteor Shower? Just Turn Your Bathtub Into A Universe Of Your Own – Stardust, Fairy Lights And Milky Way Included

#5 Having A Bad Day? Add A Bit Of Zest Into Your Life With This Citrusy Sunflower Bath

#6 When You Can’t Make It To The Ocean, You Can Still Feel Like A Mermaid

#7 Get In Touch With Your Inner Hippie With These 70’s Vibes

#8 Forget About Reading Your Favorite Childhood Book, Take It One Step Further And Recreate It. Alice In Wonderland Tea Kettle And All!

#9 Truly, You Don’t Need A Reason To Pamper Yourself. You Are A Goddess After All!

#10 Why Read In Bed When You Can Soak In A Hot Bath With The Full Aroma Of Freshly Picked Flower Petals?

#11 Dreams Do Come True With This Flower Petal Explosion!

#12 No Better Place To Hold Afternoon Tea

Patrick Penrose
