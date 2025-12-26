45 Times People Saw Or Learned Something So Interesting, They Had To Show The Internet (New Pics)

It is said that a picture speaks a thousand words but we’d beg to differ. Some pictures speak only a few, short words while others tell a long and fascinating story. Think about this for a moment: one photo shows a plain white wall. The other features two cows who have just been washed and blow dried. Which of the two would you look at for longer?
Fortunately, the internet is a goldmine when it comes to fascinating images. Moments frozen in time that make you stop mid-scroll and get lost in the stories they’re telling. Often there’s no context needed, just a whole lot of curiosity. There’s an entire online community dedicated to all things interesting. Simply called Interesting, it’s had more than 5 million visitors this year alone. And it’s not hard to see why.
The page is a wall of awe-inspiring, cute, funny, thought-provoking posts and pics featuring everything under the sun. From alpacas that have just been shaved, to a pepper shaped like it’s crouching in the corner after a bad break-up. Bored Panda has put together our favorite images from the community for anyone who feels like some great short stories but isn’t in the mood to read words right now. No theme, no agenda, no attempt to be viral. Just a bunch of posts for you to scroll through while you ponder how interesting the world actually is.
#1 Fox Asleep On Outdoor Couch
Image source: suitonaman
#2 Best Snow Plow Name I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: worldwide762
#3 An Alpaca After It Got Its Wool Shaved
Image source: KindaUndressed
#4 Cows That Have Been Shampooed And Blow Dried
Image source: FlirtInFocus
#5 Size Difference Between A Large House And Really Large House
Image source: AirFrance447
#6 Not Sure If I Should Cook Him Or Ask Him What Happened First
Image source: worldwide762
#7 She Invented Color-Changing Sutures To Detect Infection
Image source: Goodable
#8 In 1997, An Activist Named Julia Butterfly Hill Climbed 180 Feet Into The Canopy Of A Majestic 1,000-Year-Old Redwood Tree In Northern California And Didn’t Come Down For 738 Days
Image source: PeacockPankh
#9 In 2017, A Kansas Man Turned His Sprinklers On Before Evacuating For A Wildfire, And Came Home To See This
Image source: InternetPopular3679
#10 Two Men On Top Of The Abraj Al-Bait In Mecca
Image source: thomasdequincey99
#11 A Photo Of An Anglerfish’s Actual Size
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#12 Wildlife Photographer Sha Lu Captures The Perfect Moment A Small Animal Looks At The Camera While Being Caught By A Predator
Image source: PrudentServe2780
#13 An Eagle’s Claw Compared To A Human Hand
Image source: AfternoonJealous8426
#14 The Pickle In McDonald’s Burgers Is Now Thicker Than The Patty
Image source: Nickolas_Zannithakis
#15 Saving The Planet!
Image source: moamen12323
#16 Then vs. Now
Image source: PeacockPankh
#17 Rich People Who Rich Right
Image source: moamen12323
#18 Epic Halloween Costume
Image source: TheMidnightLifeVibes
#19 Then vs. Now
Image source: Apprehensive-Elk3165
#20 Local Woman Turns Target Parking Lot Into Holiday Gift Wrapping Stand
Image source: Busy_Report4010
#21 Food On Japanese Set
Image source: mimosamoons
#22 Wash Clothes At My Hotel Has An Interesting Message
Image source: Jaded-Instance3607
#23 Bear Claw Size Comparison
Image source: CuriousWanderer567
#24 She Did A Good Job Here Or Not! 1 Million Or $1000 Week For Life
Image source: MadelnCanada
#25 Seen This At The 4 Stop. It’s 5 Degrees
Image source: Calm-Step-3083
#26 TIL Snow Doesn’t Melt In A Microwave. This Prompted Me To Learn How Microwaves Work
Image source: BlueJaysMegafan
#27 This Is How A Bison Looks At 35 Below Zero
Image source: Memes_FoIder
#28 Woman Scammed Out Of 830k By Fake Brad Pitt Using AI Generated Images
Image source: CompetitiveNovel8990
#29 There Was Time When Mcdonald Used To Give These To Employees… Because Smoking At The Table Was Normal
Image source: Memes_FoIder
#30 A Reminder To Wear Your Helmet
Image source: TheOddityCollector
#31 Nirvana Played A Concert In Buenos Aires Where The Crowd Threw Mud And Trash At The All-Female Opening Act
Kurt Cobain was so upset, he sabotaged the show by playing lesser known songs and teased hit songs such as “Smells like Teen Spirit” without actually playing them.
Image source: Kronyzx
#32 Playground Safety Was Completely Different In The 1940s Compared To Now
Image source: topcat5
#33 This Would Be Great In America
Image source: Ariompa
#34 In 1971, A Cement Truck Crashed Near Winganon, Oklahoma. The Mixer Was Too Heavy To Move So They Left It. The Locals Have Since Repainted It To Look Like A NASA Space Capsule
Image source: PeacockPankh
#35 Interesting What’s The Reason You Think?
Image source: NoHistorian9281
#36 Lewis Hornby’s Grandma Has Alzheimer’s, And She Wasn’t Drinking Water. So, He Invented “Edible Water” That Looks Like Candy, So Patients With Dementia Can Stay Hydrated. Here’s A Photo Of Them Below
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#37 Kilimanjaro From Space
Image source: west_manchester
#38 Cow With Number 7 On Her Head
Image source: Kindly_Department142
#39 A World That Doesn’t Exist Anymore
Image source: Jealous-Action-1183
#40 Bobba Fett Without His Helmet On In Return Of The Jedi
Image source: Nieces
#41 This Whale Survived The 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s… And Was Seen After 35 Years Still Cruising The Pacific In 2020
Image source: Memes_FoIder
#42 Cute Couple Got On CNN Because They Found A Duck Shaped Tomato In Their Garden
Image source: PeacockPankh
#43 This Famous Picture Of The Tanker Amoco Cadiz, Which Ran Aground Off The Coast Of Brittany In 1978, Resembles A Giant Whale Surfacing
Image source: PeacockPankh
#44 Located In Tibet North Of Nepal, MT. Kailash Is Notable For Having No Recorded Ascents
Image source: PleasantPlane91
#45 Cloud Pheonix Above MT. Fuji
Image source: TrickySatisfaction81
Follow Us