I Create Miniatures, And Here Are 9 Tiny Suitcases Representing Book Characters That I Love

by

Hi Pandas! My name is Matilde (aka lavorettilibrosi) and here are some of my miniature suitcases (scale 1:12) inspired by book characters that I love. I work hard on the details of my miniatures and I really enjoy making them.

You can find my other minis on Instagram at lavorettilibrosi.

More info: Instagram

#1 Alice’s Suitcase

From Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

#2 Luna Lovegood’s Suitcase

From Harry Potter.

#3 Harry Potter’s Suitcase

From Harry Potter.

#4 Wednesday’s Suitcase

#5 Hercule Poirot’s Suitcase

#6 Arthur Dent’s Suitcase

From Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

#7 Elizabeth Bennet’s Suitcase

from Pride and Prejudice.

#8 Snow White’s Suitcase

#9 Gian Burrasca’s Suitcase

The main character of a famous Italian children’s book, “Il Giornalino Di Gian Burrasca”

