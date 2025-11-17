I Create Miniatures, And Here Are 9 Tiny Suitcases Representing Book Characters That I Love

Hi Pandas! My name is Matilde (aka lavorettilibrosi) and here are some of my miniature suitcases (scale 1:12) inspired by book characters that I love. I work hard on the details of my miniatures and I really enjoy making them.
#1 Alice’s Suitcase
From Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.
#2 Luna Lovegood’s Suitcase
From Harry Potter.
#3 Harry Potter’s Suitcase
From Harry Potter.
#4 Wednesday’s Suitcase
#5 Hercule Poirot’s Suitcase
#6 Arthur Dent’s Suitcase
From Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.
#7 Elizabeth Bennet’s Suitcase
from Pride and Prejudice.
#8 Snow White’s Suitcase
#9 Gian Burrasca’s Suitcase
The main character of a famous Italian children’s book, “Il Giornalino Di Gian Burrasca”
