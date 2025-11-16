I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

Joe & Steph tied the knot at Grange Barn in March earlier this year & I had the pleasure to capture all the wonderful moments. Grange Barn is situated in the stunning Cheshire countryside with a converted barn is it a beautifully rustic venue with ample outdoor photo opportunities.
Check out some of my favourite images from the day
Suppliers from the day
Venue: Grange Barn
Makeup: Sarah Louse Hair & Make Up
Florist: Flowers by Alison, Cheshire
More info: eppsphotography.co.uk | Facebook | Instagram
Welcome sign
Personalised cake topper
Groom having a cheeky beer ahead of the ceremony
The groom & his party
Grange Barn Wedding Photography
The bride heading to the aisle
Wedding at Grange Barn
Bride & Groom Portraits
The groom admiring his new wife
The bride & her friends
Speech time
