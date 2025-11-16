I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

by

Joe & Steph tied the knot at Grange Barn in March earlier this year & I had the pleasure to capture all the wonderful moments. Grange Barn is situated in the stunning Cheshire countryside with a converted barn is it a beautifully rustic venue with ample outdoor photo opportunities.

Check out some of my favourite images from the day

Suppliers from the day

Venue: Grange Barn

Makeup: Sarah Louse Hair & Make Up

Florist: Flowers by Alison, Cheshire

More info: eppsphotography.co.uk | Facebook | Instagram

Welcome sign

I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

Personalised cake topper

I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

Groom having a cheeky beer ahead of the ceremony

I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

The groom & his party

I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

Grange Barn Wedding Photography

I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

The bride heading to the aisle

I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

Wedding at Grange Barn

I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn
I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn
I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn
I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn
I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

Bride & Groom Portraits

I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn
I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

The groom admiring his new wife

I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

The bride & her friends

I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

Speech time

I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn
I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn
I Photographed A Wedding At Grange Barn

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Last Week Tour At Misriot Dam
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Capture My Marriage And Pregnancy In 30 Honest Comics (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Married At First Sight: What You Need To Know About Alyssa Barmonde
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2023
HBO Max Discovery+ merge
HBO Max and Discovery+ to Merge
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2022
I’m “Painting” 100 Eyes In 100 Days In Wool
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Man Tired Of Moving Neighbor’s Trash From Driveway Each Morning, Finally Decides To Fight Back
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.