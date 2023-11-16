7 Best Animated Series For Adults 

It’s safe to say that animated series aren’t just for the little ones anymore and there’s a surge in series tailored specifically for adults to prove it. From clever humor to complex storytelling, these shows prove that animation isn’t just for Saturday morning cartoons. Some are raunchy, some are heartfelt and childish, altogether there’s something out there for everyone.

For adults who want to laugh, think, and feel all at once the run-of-the-mill comedy sometimes doesn’t cut it. So, if you’re looking for something that’s a little more outwardly than usual with stellar storytelling, you’re in the right place. With that in mind, let’s dive right into this list of the 7 best animated series for adults.

1. Attack On Titan

Attack On Titan is a dark and gripping animated series that takes place in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction. More specifically, they are constantly under the threat of giant humanoid creatures known as Titans. At the center of the narrative are Eren Yeager and his friends as they join the military to fight against the Titans and uncover the mysteries surrounding their existence. Altogether, this series is renowned for its intense action sequences, intricate plot twists, and complex character development. With its stunning animation and compelling narrative, Attack on Titan is a must-watch for any adult seeking a thrilling and emotionally charged viewing experience.

2. Bob’s Burgers

Bob's Burgers

Looking for a deliciously quirky and entertaining animated series, then you can’t go wrong with Bob’s Burgers. Altogether, the show is like the perfect burger  — a delightful blend of humor, heart, and all the right toppings. With its lovably eccentric characters and offbeat humor, Bob’s Burgers has become a cult favorite among fans of animated series.

What sets it apart in the crowd is its ability to balance humor with genuine emotion. The Belcher family’s antics at their struggling burger joint are not just hilarious, but also heartwarming. At the end of the day, the creators have managed to infuse the show with a relatable charm that keeps viewers coming back for more.

3. Futurama

Futurama Best animated series

 

Futurama, without a doubt, is one of the best animated series to have ever graced our screens. With its blend of sharp humor, clever satire, and heartwarming moments, it’s a show that appeals to both casual viewers and die-hard fans. Whether it’s the lovably dimwitted Fry, the tough but kind-hearted Leela, or the eternally grumpy yet endearing Bender, the characters are as diverse and entertaining as they come. Even more, the show’s futuristic setting allows for endless creativity, with each episode taking viewers on a wild ride through the cosmos.

What definitely sets Futurama apart from other animated series is its ability to seamlessly combine science fiction with everyday human experiences. The show isn’t afraid to tackle complex issues while still delivering laugh-out-loud moments. From exploring the nature of existence to lampooning modern society, Futurama manages to be both thought-provoking and wildly entertaining.

4. The Simpsons

The Simpsons

 

The Simpsons is hands-down the undisputed king of adult animated series and it has been entertaining us for decades. Altogether, the show isn’t just a cartoon, but it’s also a cultural phenomenon. With its colorful cast of characters and satirical take on the American family, it has carved out a special place in the hearts of viewers of all ages. The dysfunctional yet endearing family dynamic of The Simpsons has resonated with audiences worldwide. Whether it’s poking fun at politics, religion, or just everyday life, the show has never shied away from pushing boundaries. But at the end of the day, its clever writing and relatable storytelling have kept fans coming back.

5. Rick And Morty

7 Best Animated Series For Adults 

Rick And Morty is a wildly popular animated series that follows the adventures of the eccentric scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty. This show combines science fiction, dark humor, and existential themes to create an absurdly entertaining viewing experience. With its clever writing, pop culture references, and mind-bending escapades, Rick and Morty has gained a cult following. Even more, it has become a staple for adult animation enthusiasts.

6. BoJack Horseman

7 Best Animated Series For Adults 

It may not seem like it on the surface, but BoJack Horseman is as real as it gets. Altogether, it’s a critically acclaimed animated series that explores the life of a washed-up sitcom star trying to find meaning in a world obsessed with fame and success. Further, it tackles themes of depression, addiction, and the pursuit of happiness in a brutally honest and introspective manner. With its distinctive animation style, nuanced storytelling, and stellar voice acting, BoJack Horseman stands out as a poignant and thought-provoking series that resonates with adult viewers.

7. Family Guy

7 Best Animated Series For Adults 

With its offbeat humor, pop culture references, and hilariously dysfunctional characters, Family Guy has cemented its place as one of the best adult animated series out there. The show’s creator, Seth MacFarlane, has a knack for pushing the boundaries of comedy while still delivering laugh-out-loud moments. Then there’s the Griffin family — the bumbling Peter, his intelligent yet often ignored wife Lois, their diabolical infant Stewie, and their talking dog Brian, never fail to entertain with their outlandish adventures and outrageous shenanigans. At the end of the day, Family Guy has become a cultural phenomenon, spawning catchphrases, memes, and a dedicated fanbase. Even more, its ability to make viewers simultaneously cringe and burst into laughter is a testament to its enduring popularity

Ima Whyte
Ima Whyte
More from this Author

Ima Whyte is a lover of food, books, movies and anything that involves self expression. What can she write? She'd like to think the answer is everything. But movies and pop culture probably rank highest. She generally breezes through life, but here are some famous words she lives by: "I'm killing time while I wait for life to shower me with meaning and happiness."

