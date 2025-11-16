This Guy Improved “Titanic” By Editing His Cat Into It And The Result Is Hilarious

In the past few years, the movie industry has been flooded with remakes, and more often than not they’re terrible. If you heard that someone’s remaking Titanic, you’d probably be more aghast than excited. Titanic was, in many people’s eyes, the perfect movie, and there’s nothing left to add to it.

However, this viral parody trailer of OwlKitty replacing Kate Winslet might change your minds. Lizzy (stage name OwlKitty) embarked on an adventure with one of Hollywood’s sweethearts, Leonardo di Caprio, and the trailer shows just the kind of hilarious escapades they’d engage in. It’s a thing worth watching. So check it out!

More info: youtube.com | Instagram | Facebook | owl-kitty.com

It was a story about love at first sight

Image credits: OwlKitty

All of these videos are done by Lizzy’s owners, Tibo Charroppin, a filmmaker and an animator, and Olivia Boone, a creative writer and content editor. They constantly make content with their prima donna Lizzy.

Image credits: OwlKitty

This isn’t the first time Lizzy’s ended up on the big screen. Her owner has made quite a few parodies before, including The Avengers, Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, and many other classics. And the good part is that they’re all as good as this one. We’ve also covered them on Bored Panda, if you want to check them out, which you can do here and here.

This is not a still shot of a movie where di Caprio’s the villain, it’s actually from a Titanic spoof

Image credits: OwlKitty

In it, Rose was replaced by the OwlKitty

Image credits: OwlKitty

As you’d imagine, it makes everything much more funnier

Image credits: OwlKitty

“The idea came pretty naturally. I simply thought of ways I could combine our cat and our greenscreen in a fun, silly way. Putting Lizzy in existing footage, like in a movie, made the most sense,”  Tibo continued. “On average, it takes about two weeks to make a video. Each video is different and comes with its own set of challenges. We share our behind the scenes between releases because they’re often a ton of fun. It also keeps our audience engaged.”

The greatest moment in cinema history, reenacted

Image credits: OwlKitty

Titanic is one of the most successful films in movie history, both in terms of box office numbers, awards, and critical acclaim: James Cameron’s masterpiece grossed over 2 billion dollars, claimed 11 Oscars, and many more prestigious awards, charmed the critics and the casual moviegoers alike. It’s considered one of the hallmark movies of the 20th century, even though it came 4 years before the end of the century. It spawned thousands of parodies and spoofs, OwlKitty’s being the latest in the midst.

Image credits: OwlKitty

Image credits: OwlKitty

“Draw me like one of your French cats”

Image credits: OwlKitty

Oh no

Image credits: OwlKitty

Main objective: keep the cat dry

Image credits: OwlKitty

Kate Winslet played a minor role in this spoof

She played the “unimpressed lady”

Image credits: OwlKitty

And this is probably the reason why Titanic wasn’t cast with a cat in the first place

Image credits: OwlKitty

Here’s the famous video itself:

Image credits: OwlKitty

And here’s a behind-the-scenes video showing the process:

Image credits: OwlKitty

Naturally, the crowd went wild

