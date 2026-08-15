Ben Affleck: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ben Affleck
August 15, 1972
Berkeley, California, US
54 Years Old
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Who Is Ben Affleck?
American actor and filmmaker Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt is widely recognized for his intense performances and keen eye for storytelling. He has consistently showcased a versatile talent, shifting between leading roles and award-winning directing.
His breakout moment arrived with Good Will Hunting, which he co-wrote and starred in with Matt Damon. The film earned them an Academy Award, cementing their place in Hollywood. Affleck’s work often explores complex characters and moral ambiguities.
Early Life and Education
Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt was born in Berkeley, California, and largely grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with his younger brother Casey. Their mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was a school teacher who fostered their early interest in the performing arts.
Affleck briefly attended the University of Vermont and Occidental College, though he left both before graduating to focus on acting. He and childhood friend Matt Damon pursued auditions together, laying the groundwork for their future collaborations.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Ben Affleck’s public life, including his highly publicized engagement to Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s and his marriage to Jennifer Garner. He later rekindled his relationship with Lopez, remarrying her in 2022.
Affleck shares three children—Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and Samuel Garner—with Jennifer Garner, with whom he co-parents. He and Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, finalized in January 2025.
Career Highlights
Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt’s career launched with the critically acclaimed film Good Will Hunting, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Matt Damon, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He then established himself as a leading man in blockbusters like Armageddon and Pearl Harbor.
Affleck transitioned to directing with the well-received Gone Baby Gone, later winning an Academy Award for Best Picture as a producer for Argo, which he also directed and starred in. He also co-founded the production company Artists Equity with Matt Damon.
Signature Quote
“I’ve learned to think, I may succeed or fail, but I’m going to do so on the merit of my own instincts.”
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