Hey Pandas, Has Anyone Ever Been Called Out For Being Wrong Before You Knew What You’d Done?

Were you accused of something you didn’t do or still don’t know what you did to deserve something? Let’s see who can relate.
Ill go first year 8 I’m quite a bullied kid and had been jumped multiple times but this one time the whole year circles me and 6 girls come forward absolutely s******g myself and this one girl grabs my arm pushes me towards the bush and yells RUN I bolted through the bush got to the front of maths got ragged screamed for help as they kicked the c**p out of me i had to make my own escape this was in school at break I’ve still got scars and the girls got lunch detention. Still don’t know what i did?
I was a member of a sailing club during studies. First two years I had fun there, but the last year I was feeling more and more uncomfortable with some of the other members. I also noticed that one person didn’t like me but I thought that was just their personal problem. Then one night I get a text from that person saying I was banished from attending the clubs next event. I was shocked. I had no idea what I had done wrong. I called the person and they told me how I was being rude all the time and made others feel uncomfortable. Afterwords I realized that I indeed had been behaving badly in some situations, and also realized why. I had been sexually harassed by multiple men in the club so I didn’t want to be nice to them bc that would make me an easy target. I didn’t realize my behavior was affecting also others.
Long story short I wish that the person feeling uncomfortable bc of my behavior would have told me that at once, not weeks later. I truly had no idea. This situaton has left me traumatized and I still often fear that I am behaving badly without knowing and everyone secretly hates me.
