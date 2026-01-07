Guy Tells GF’s Coworker To Give Her A Racist Gift, She’s Horrified To Learn It Was His Idea

The office Secret Santa is supposed to be a fun, low-stakes ritual. It’s a game of anonymous gift-giving, a lighthearted break from the daily grind. The worst you usually get is a generic mug or a gift card you’ll never use.
It’s meant to be a moment of harmless fun, a way to build a little team spirit. But sometimes, a seemingly innocent gift can be a Trojan horse, carrying a message so cruel and personal that it detonates in the middle of the party. For one woman, the unwrapping of her gift was an act of public humiliation, all orchestrated by her boyfriend.
Hoping to shed her “office curmudgeon” reputation at a new job, a woman reluctantly joined the office Secret Santa. After a difficult few months of culture shock and racist comments from colleagues, this was her olive branch, a simple attempt to fit in. She put in the effort, chose a thoughtful gift for her person, and for a moment, it seemed like her plan to be a good sport might actually work.
But when it was her turn to receive, the gift felt less like a present and more like a “cold shower.” It was a mug and a calendar emblazoned with an animal used as a deeply misogynistic slur in her home country. The public humiliation was made infinitely worse when the well-meaning giver revealed the source of this “funny” idea: her own boyfriend. As the entire room erupted in laughter, she was left completely mortified.
The gift was publicly humiliating, but his reaction was a private one. His only response to her distress was a single, infuriatingly casual text. He then ignored her pleas, refused to apologize, and spent the rest of the night playing video games, leaving her to stewing and hurt. His complete and utter lack of empathy was the real gift, clarifying everything.
Her decision to end things was met with even more of the same chilling silence. He simply packed up his gaming PC, left his trash and dirty laundry behind, and even retaliated by secretly canceling her car appointment. His actions confirmed her decision wasn’t an overreaction. It was a necessary escape from a man who found her public humiliation funny and her pain an inconvenience.
The boyfriend’s “joke” was a profound act of relational toxicity. According to experts in toxic relationships, a major red flag is when a partner finds joy in your shame or humiliation. His decision to suggest an insulting and misogynistic theme for his girlfriend’s gift, and his subsequent lack of empathy when she was publicly mortified, shows that her pain was, at best, an amusing outcome for him.
His reaction after the fact is a sad example of what behavior expert Patrick Wanis identifies as extreme emotional immaturity. An emotionally mature person, when faced with hurting their partner, would take responsibility and seek to make amends. Instead, his response was to stonewall, deflect, and escape into video games.
Ultimately, the woman’s decision to end the relationship was a rational and healthy response to a partner who had shown his true colors. A healthy partner protects you; they do not set you up for public humiliation. His actions, from the initial “joke” to his childish, silent retreat, proved he was not a safe or supportive partner. Can anyone say “manchild?”
