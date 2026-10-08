Bella Thorne: Bio And Career Highlights

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Bella Thorne: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Bella Thorne

October 8, 1997

Pembroke Pines, Florida, US

29 Years Old

Libra

Bella Thorne: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Bella Thorne?

Bella Thorne is an American actress known for her bold, unfiltered self-expression. This fearless attitude has allowed her to build an exceptionally successful and highly independent career across many creative fields, including writing and directing.

She originally rose to fame starring on the popular Disney Channel comedy series Shake It Up. The hit show launched her into global teen stardom, and she still remains widely known for her vibrant auburn hair.

Early Life and Education

Born in Pembroke Pines, Florida, Bella Thorne grew up in a lively household. She began working as a child model at just six weeks old to help support her cash-strapped family.

Her mother, Tamara Thorne, raised four children after a tragic family loss. She was later homeschooled to accommodate her busy filming schedule and help her overcome severe childhood dyslexia.

Notable Relationships

Currently engaged to producer Mark Emms, Bella Thorne maintains a busy personal life. She previously shared a multi-year engagement with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo before their amicable split earlier in the decade.

She has no children and is currently preparing for her wedding with Emms. The couple first met at a beach festival in Ibiza before announcing their engagement in mid-2023.

Career Highlights

Her breakthrough role in Shake It Up established Thorne as a prominent young actress. She went on to star in mainstream feature films like The DUFF and Midnight Sun, showing her versatility across comedy and drama.

She launched her own makeup line and founded a successful production company. Thorne also ventured into directing, winning awards for her creative vision while expanding her reach into writing best-selling novels.

She has collected an Imagen Award and multiple Teen Choice Award nominations throughout her career. These notable achievements have solidified her status as a versatile and highly influential force in modern entertainment.

Signature Quote

“Dyslexia makes things hard for me, but not impossible. I have learned to face problems, not run away from them.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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