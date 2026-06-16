Missy Peregrym: Bio And Career Highlights

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Missy Peregrym: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Missy Peregrym

June 16, 1982

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

44 Years Old

Gemini

Missy Peregrym: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Missy Peregrym?

Missy Peregrym is a Canadian actress and producer, recognized for her portrayal of resilient and compelling characters. Her career showcases a consistent ability to anchor successful television and film projects.

Her breakout performance as Haley Graham in the 2006 film Stick It instantly captivated audiences, highlighting her athletic abilities and natural screen presence. Peregrym’s transition from modeling to a prominent acting career was swift and impactful.

Early Life and Education

Born in Montreal, Quebec, Missy Peregrym spent her formative years in Surrey, British Columbia, embracing a self-described tomboy upbringing. Her father, Darrell, served as a Pentecostal minister, while her mother, Vanessa, managed the household.

Peregrym developed a passion for sports early on, actively participating in soccer, basketball, and snowboarding. She attended Flatwood Park Secondary School and later graduated from Aurora College in 2004, pursuing her academic endeavors alongside athletic pursuits.

Notable Relationships

Missy Peregrym is married to Australian actor Tom Oakley, having exchanged vows in Los Angeles on December 30, 2018. She was previously married to American actor Zachary Levi from June 2014 until their divorce in April 2015.

Peregrym and Oakley are parents to two children: a son, Otis, born in March 2020, and a daughter, Mela Joséphine, who arrived in June 2022. She openly discusses balancing her demanding acting schedule with her family life.

Career Highlights

Missy Peregrym’s career gained momentum after early commercial modeling, leading to her memorable feature film debut in the 2006 gymnastics drama Stick It. She then achieved significant recognition for her starring role as Officer Andy McNally in the acclaimed police procedural Rookie Blue, which ran for six seasons.

More recently, Peregrym has captivated audiences as Special Agent Maggie Bell in the hit CBS procedural FBI, a lead role she has held since 2018 and for which she also serves as a producer. She also earned a Streamy Award for Best Female Performance in the 2013 web series Cybergeddon.

Signature Quote

“You have to have strong skin to be in this industry.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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