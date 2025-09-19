After Revealing “Years Of Invisible Suffering,” Bella Hadid Posts Alarming Photos From Hospital

Bella Hadid has recently sparked health concerns after sharing a series of photos from the hospital.
In images posted to her Instagram on Wednesday (September 17), Bella could be seen hooked up to an IV while lying in a hospital bed.
In one photo, the supermodel covered her mouth with her hand as she sat upright in the bed. In another close-up, she held an ice pack to her forehead.
“I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys,” she captioned the carousel, which also included photos of her in a Pikachu onesie lying in the hospital bed, eating pizza, and sitting in the corner of an elevator with her coffee.
Gigi Hadid, who is also a supermodel, was among the first to comment, offering loving support to her sister.
“I love you! I hope you feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!,” the 30-year-old wrote.
Meanwhile, their mother, Yolanda, commented, “❤️ Lyme warrior.”
Bella’s friend, Tallulah Willis, also offered support to the star, typing, “You are so loved sweet bean.”
Though Bella did not share why she had been hospitalized, she made a similar post in 2023 in which she gave fans an update on her Lyme disease treatment.
“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼,” she wrote at the time.
“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this.”
Bella also reflected on the “confusion” she felt while reconciling the privileges she has with the challenges of her health condition.
“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain.
“To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.
“One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, ♥️and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”
Her sister Gigi and mother Yolanda offered supportive comments, with Yolanda referring to Bella as a “Lyme warrior”
Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria transmitted through the bite of an infected deer tick (also known as the black-legged tick).
In the United States, about 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year.
This disease is most common in the upper Midwest and the northeastern and mid-Atlantic states. It’s also common in Europe and in south central and southeastern Canada.
It is usually treated with a course of antibiotics prescribed by a GP. However, some people continue to experience symptoms for years even after diagnosis and treatment, the NHS notes.
In Bella’s case, she reported symptoms including headaches, brain fog, sensitivity to light and noise, thyroid dysfunction, inflammation, joint pain, and numbness, as per The Independent.
“I think nobody really understands chronic illness,” Bella said in a recent interview with Vogue.
Her mother revealed Bella and her brother Anwar were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012
The Orebella founder revealed that she had been in “excruciating pain” hours before the interview and that she had had “a very tough morning.” She then asked the interviewer, “Can you make this all sound a little bit prettier and less dramatic?”
In 2015, she dedicated her award at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala to her two children, saying, “This is my token and my promise to you that I will not allow you to live a life of pain and suffering.”
Bella has described “nearly 15 years of invisible suffering” while managing her health alongside her career
The Grammy winner said the diagnosis helped him understand why he “would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”
Similarly, in 2022, Shania Twain revealed that she suffered “blackouts” and felt “dizzy” onstage before her 2003 diagnosis.
In 2020, Justin Bieber announced on his Instagram that he had contracted Lyme disease, noting that the illness was affecting his “skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”
People expressed their wishes for Bella’s recovery
