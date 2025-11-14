Psychedelic London Street Art

by

My name’s Choots, and I’ve been painting large scale murals for the last three years on the streets of London, New York, Sydney and more. I’m doing it for bars, hotels, restaurants, events, brands, etc..

I focus on bright, colourful, character-based artwork, mixing a random doodle style with balanced compositions. This year I plan to juggle commissions with more fine art prints, original canvas work, along with T-shirts, designer toys, pins and much more.

More info: chootsart.com | Instagram

Old St, London, 10 x 24 ft

Psychedelic London Street Art

Collab with Ten Hundred, Shoreditch, London

Psychedelic London Street Art

Project Zero, Ocean conservation mural, Carnaby St, London

Psychedelic London Street Art

Dribble Ltd edition Giclee print

Psychedelic London Street Art

Floral Giclee print, A2

Psychedelic London Street Art

Redchurch St, London, 16 x 8 ft

Psychedelic London Street Art

Kraken mural, London 7 x 19 ft

Psychedelic London Street Art

Mayan / London inspired commission for vodka brand

Psychedelic London Street Art

Skate deck commission

Psychedelic London Street Art

Old St, London 10 x 24 ft

Psychedelic London Street Art

Private Party commission. 35 UV Neon painted panels

Psychedelic London Street Art

Ltd edition designer toy

Psychedelic London Street Art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hilariously Unbelievable Encounters With Goats That Prove They’re Actually Genius Trolls
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Fosters
The Fosters Review: We’ve Reached the Breaking Point
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2016
Cancer Survivor Creates Empathy Cards For People With Serious Illnesses
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Created The Hater Box, As A Visual Metaphor Of Social Media
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Candy Crush Season Finale Review
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2017
Former DEA Agent Explains How Long it Would Take to Catch Walter White
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.