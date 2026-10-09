Bella Hadid: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Bella Hadid
October 9, 1996
Washington, DC, US
30 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Bella Hadid?
Bella Hadid is an American fashion model who redefined the modern catwalk with her sharp, enigmatic style and striking runway looks.
She seamlessly brings a distinct couture elegance to major global fashion campaigns. She first gained major notice after debuting at New York Fashion Week. A historic run of five international Vogue covers in one year cemented her global runway legacy.
Early Life and Education
Equestrian dreams filled the California ranch where Bella Hadid grew up with Gigi.
Her mother Yolanda, a former model, and her real estate developer father Mohamed Hadid encouraged her early passion for competitive horse riding. After graduating from Malibu High School, she moved to New York City. She enrolled at Parsons School of Design to study photography, but her burgeoning modeling career soon eclipsed her time in the classroom.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked the supermodel’s personal life over the past several years. She shared a celebrated, long-term relationship with musician Abel Tesfaye, widely known as The Weeknd, and later dated art director Marc Kalman.
More recently, Hadid was romantically linked to professional equestrian Adan Banuelos. The pair embraced a quiet, country-style life in Texas before ultimately deciding to go their separate ways.
Career Highlights
Hadid achieved her breakthrough after signing with IMG Models in late 2014. She quickly scored campaigns with major luxury brands like Dior Beauty and walked in multiple high-profile Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.
She co-founded Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic beverage brand. This successful wellness venture allowed her to expand her global brand, championing functional, non-alcoholic drinks that promote mental health and physical relaxation.
Signature Quote
“I am proud to be a Muslim, and my father being a refugee when he first came to America makes it very close to home for my family.”
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