Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

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Dating someone with an unusual job comes with its own quirks. When your partner is a magician, you probably expect card tricks at dinner parties or the occasional bouquet appearing out of thin air. What you probably don’t expect is for the magic to follow you everywhere, including into the bedroom.

One woman found herself in exactly that situation. Her boyfriend of over a year kept pulling tricks she never asked for, and his latest stunt during an intimate moment left her horrified. Now, she’s wondering if it’s time to pull her own vanishing act and leave the relationship behind.

The woman was dating a magician who regularly pulled tricks throughout their relationship

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

But when one of them made its way into the bedroom, it left her horrified

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

Image credits: josephjtwo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

Image credits: João Marinho / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

Image credits: throwRA531800807734

While readers acknowledged how absurd the situation sounded, they agreed that the boyfriend ignoring the woman’s boundaries was a major red flag

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

In a follow-up, the woman revealed that she had spoken with her boyfriend, but the conversation soon took a disturbing turn

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

Image credits: throwRA531800807734

Readers were relieved to hear that she had ended the relationship

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

A year later, she shared another update on how life had been going since then

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

Image credits: throwRA531800807734

This time, readers were happy to learn that she was doing well

Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish
Magician Boyfriend Keeps Making Things Disappear, But One Final Trick Makes His Relationship Vanish

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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