NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 02-May-2026

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The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Person who likes things totally authentic, or not at all

🔽 Show

ChatGPT’s company

🔽 Show

Chance for one’s kids to watch shows, perhaps

🔽 Show

Not in the closet

🔽 Show

Video game with falling pieces

🔽 Show

Dance fad of the mid-2010s that was paired with the “Whip”

🔽 Show

Wrestle

🔽 Show

Down

Collection of poker bets

🔽 Show

Likes : Facebook :: ___ : Reddit

🔽 Show

Tax filings

🔽 Show

The “A,” “O” or “C” of A.O.C.

🔽 Show

___ Altman, C.E.O. of 7-Across

🔽 Show

Item of attire that might have a Windsor knot

🔽 Show

Explosive compound, for short

🔽 Show

Water, in French

🔽 Show

Notice

🔽 Show

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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