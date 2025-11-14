Meet Belarus, An Adorable Cross-Eyed Kitten That’s Stealing Everyone’s Hearts

Chunky, fuzzy, skinny, tall, short, with a tail or no tail – when it comes to adorable cats, we just love them all. And this cute fuzzball happens to have a unique set of eyes which make him look even cuter than he already is. So, meet Belarus – a very handsome and fluffy cat, yearning for your attention. More than 250 thousand people have already fallen in love with this notorious troublemaker and his fandom continues to expand. It’s not hard to see why – his adorable little cross-eyed face and funny shenanigans is all we need to make our day brighter. So scroll down below to read a little bit about Belarus’ life and maybe even follow him on his Instagram?
This is Belarus – a majestic fuzzball with a unique set of eyes
It’s safe to say that this adorable cross-eyed cat has robbed us of our hearts. It is only natural that thousands of people on social media are following this majestic, fuzzy creature who’s known for his love of troublemaking and shenanigans. He was adopted by his owner Rachel almost two years ago when Belarus was one. Rachel instantly knew that she was the one to take this silly cat home as she fell in love with him the minute she saw him.
Belarus was born cross-eyed
Due to an eye condition called strabismus
Since the adoption of Belarus, his owner has continued supporting the cat shelter that this boy came from, to help other cats there. By using the now-famous face of Belarus, Rachel is hosting fundraisers for the animals in need. In 2019, Rachel was able to donate $4000 to the shelter through various fundraising campaigns.
It’s nothing serious though and poses no threat to Belarus’ health
Belarus is a very active and curious boy
Belarus was born cross-eyed due to an eye condition called strabismus. Luckily, the condition doesn’t cause this cute catso any pain or other health complications nor is his vision affected.
And is known for being a troublemaker
One of Belarus’ favorite activities is being in the shower even when the water is on
“He is a very active and extremely curious cat,” Belarus’ owner told the media. “He loves to play with balls, twist ties, and almost any other small object he can get his paws on.”
The handsome boy was adopted from a shelter
He used to live at the San Francisco Animal Care & Control
Belarus, like any other cat, has his favorite activities. One of them is playing in the shower, even when the water is running. The boy’s owner admits that he is a bit of a troublemaker: “He loves knocking things off of the sink while I’m in the shower. He also loves exploring EVERYTHING and squeezing inside the smallest corners and crannies he can find.”
But found his forever home at age 1
As his owner-to-be instantly fell in love with Belarus upon seeing his photo
Belarus loves attention and is very curious. This makes him the perfect Instagram star and we think that his 250 thousand followers would agree. The internet celebrity also has his own Facebook and even YouTube accounts.
Belarus even has his own Instagram and Facebook pages
Which are updated regularly according to all the latest trends
Belarus’ owner loves sharing his silly pictures and videos. In some of them, the cat is wearing a tie just like the perfect gentleman that he is, in others – he’s knocking over a glass of water.
He even had his own portrait made by a fan
Because, honestly, how could you possibly *not* fall in love with this little bugger?
We believe that you don’t need any more convincing to get you to follow Belarus and his little adventures. So head on over to his Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube and find yourself falling in love with this little fuzzy troublemaker.
