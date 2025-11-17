40 Highly Nostalgic Pics That Perfectly Encapsulate What It Was Like To Grow Up During The ’90s

The ’90s are making a big comeback! Remember “Friends,” cassette players, and those high-waisted mom jeans? Well, they’re back in style!
Think about neon jackets, Tamagotchis, Spice Girls, and Backstreet Boys—they were the coolest things in the ’90s. It was a time when your mood ring understood you better than anyone!
If you’re a ’90s kid, this is for you! Buckle up for a wild ride through time as we delve into images and memories collected from the Instagram account ‘only90sthings‘.
#1 The Pure Joy Of Finding Cookies In These Tins Is Indescribable
Image source: only90sthings
#2 Who Had Fun Putting Together Their Cd Wallet? ⠀
Image source: only90sthings
#3 Hands Down One Of The Best Days Of School – The Scholastic Book Fair!
Image source: only90sthings
#4 You Know You Were Going To Have A Good Time When This Bad Boy Rolled Into Class
Image source: only90sthings
#5 Wow, This Really Hit The Nail On The Head For Me
Image source: only90sthings
#6 Does Anyone Remember Getting Ice Cream Cups And Eating It With A Wooden Spoon? One Of My Absolute Faves Growing Up
Image source: only90sthings
#7 The Viewmaster Would Take You Places Where You’d Never Been Before Without Leaving Your Home. Did You Have One? I Kind Of Miss Mine
Image source: only90sthings
#8 We All Made The Best Pieces Of Art With This Beaut
Image source: only90sthings
#9 Looking Back, The Designs On Vhs Packaging Was Actually Pretty Awesome
Image source: only90sthings
#10 This Was The Worst!
Image source: only90sthings
#11 Remember The Duracell Power Check Batteries? The War Wounds We Had From Pressing Either Ends Until Our Fingers Were Red Just To Check How Much Power Was Left
Image source: only90sthings
#12 There Was A Time Where Kit Kat’s Had Foil Packaging. I’d Run My Finger Through Each Gap Just Like What They Did In The Commercials
Image source: only90sthings
#13 To Me, This Is The Og Mcdonalds Packaging. They Need To Bring This Back!
Image source: only90sthings
#14 I Love Disposable Cameras. Especially The Sound When You Have To Wind It To Use The Next Piece Of Film
Image source: only90sthings
#15 You Know If It Got Serious In The Classroom Whenever They Brought Out The Overhead Projector
Image source: only90sthings
#16 Please Let Stick-On Earrings Come Back Into Fashion
Image source: only90sthings
#17 The Greatest Art Set Of All Time!!! Did You Have One Of These Growing Up?
Image source: only90sthings
#18 I First Got My Polly Pocket When I Was 8 Years Old And I Loved Playing With It Every Single Day
Image source: only90sthings
#19 Well, This Was Annoying, Wasn’t It?
Image source: only90sthings
#20 There’s One Friend I Wish I Could Reach Out To Virtually Right Now – Clippy
Image source: only90sthings
#21 Remember The Golden Sound Story Books? You’d Press The Buttons During The Story And Sounds Come Out. Which One Did You Have Growing Up?
Image source: only90sthings
#22 Please Tell Me I Wasn’t The Only One Using These Crayola Stamp Markers On My Hands To Make “Tattoos”? Anyone?
Image source: only90sthings
#23 Huge Shoutout To Microsoft Encarta For Helping Us All With Our Assignments
Image source: only90sthings
#24 Let’s Face It, All Of Us Went Fishing For The First Time Because Of This Toy. Am I Right?
Image source: only90sthings
#25 Remember Whistle Pops?⠀
Image source: only90sthings
#26 Movies On Vhs! Which One Would You Watch From This Collection?
Image source: only90sthings
#27 It’s Not The 90s Without Having At Least One Nokia Phone To Be In Your Life. Which One Did You Have?⠀
Image source: only90sthings
#28 I Will Always Love Ring Pops. What Was Your Favourite Flavour?⠀
Image source: only90sthings
#29 The. Long. Hair
Image source: only90sthings
#30 We Blew Into These When They Weren’t Working. Don’t You Think This Is Our First Musical Instrument?
Image source: only90sthings
#31 I Could Use One Of These Bad Boys Right Now!
Image source: only90sthings
#32 Did Anyone Own Hypercolour Shirts?! The Colour On Your Shirt Would Change Due To Heat
Image source: only90sthings
#33 That Thing You Do! Was One Of The Best Things To Ever Happened To Fictional Bands And Music Movies Ever. Thank You Tom Hanks For Directing This Masterpiece
Image source: only90sthings
#34 The Time I Spent Fiddling With The Hair On These Troll Doll Toppers While I Was In Listening To The Teacher In Class
Image source: only90sthings
#35 I Miss Collecting Pogs And Organising Them Into Plastic Sheets For My Binder
Image source: only90sthings
#36 These Scared The Cr*p Out Of Me Everytime
Image source: only90sthings
#37 I Wish A Pop Up Blocker Was Created In The 90s To Stop The Influx Of Pop Up Ads When You Went On Any Website
Image source: only90sthings
#38 Remember Realplayer? I Played All My Audio, Video And Any .rm Files On This Thing! It Was My Number One Software Back In The Day
Image source: only90sthings
#39 Remember Doing Math In Primary School With These Blocks?
Image source: only90sthings
#40 Remember The Gameboy Camera And Printer? I Totally Forgot About This! Did You Have One?
Image source: only90sthings
