This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

by

All About Photo proudly presents an exclusive online exhibition featuring the work of the Chinese photographer Chris Yan. On view throughout October 2024, this captivating showcase includes twenty street photographs from his acclaimed series ‘Beijing Story’

Beijing Story

Beijing is a city full of contradictions. It is incredibly ancient, with a history spanning more than 3,000 years, and is one of the cities with the most cultural heritage in the world. Yet, it is also highly modern, serving as the capital of China with a population of over 20 million. As you walk through this city, you often witness the collision between tradition and modernity, creating the illusion of traveling through both history and the future at once. Beijing is home not only to its native residents but also to a migrant population of 8 million. People arrive and depart daily. This city has a unique culture, customs, and lifestyle. Many things here have remained unchanged for hundreds of years, while others are evolving every day.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | chrisyanyan.com

#1

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#2

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#3

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#4

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#5

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#6

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#7

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#8

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#9

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#10

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#11

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#12

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#13

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#14

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#15

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#16

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#17

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#18

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#19

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

#20

This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

Image source: Chris Yan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Baby Monkey Taught Me A Lesson About The Purity We Don’t See In Humans
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Halloween Memory? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
5 Of The Greatest Figures From Men’s Rights Movement That Will Inspire You To Fight For Your Equal Rights
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
30 Postal Workers On Reddit Reveal The Things They Wish Customers Did
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Suffer From Anxiety And Nightmares, Drawing Monsters From My Dreams Helps Me Escape Them
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.