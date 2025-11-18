This Photographer Captures Interesting Moments In Beijing (20 Pics)

All About Photo proudly presents an exclusive online exhibition featuring the work of the Chinese photographer Chris Yan. On view throughout October 2024, this captivating showcase includes twenty street photographs from his acclaimed series ‘Beijing Story’
Beijing Story
Beijing is a city full of contradictions. It is incredibly ancient, with a history spanning more than 3,000 years, and is one of the cities with the most cultural heritage in the world. Yet, it is also highly modern, serving as the capital of China with a population of over 20 million. As you walk through this city, you often witness the collision between tradition and modernity, creating the illusion of traveling through both history and the future at once. Beijing is home not only to its native residents but also to a migrant population of 8 million. People arrive and depart daily. This city has a unique culture, customs, and lifestyle. Many things here have remained unchanged for hundreds of years, while others are evolving every day.
More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | chrisyanyan.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
