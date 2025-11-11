Socialize: I Designed A Box To Lock Your Smartphones

As a reaction to the massive influence the smartphone have had on our social life the last few years, the Socialize Box was built to create attention to how we interact and communicate today with the constinuously informations it provides.
The Socialize Box is meant to put on the wall and works as a ”foundation” where a couple or two friends can lock their smartphone away for a moment and by that sends the message each other that from now on they are completely present an have their full attention.
With the paper and the pen inside you can write a schedule for times and dates, or simple just write sweet messages to each other.
