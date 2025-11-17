50 Glorious Pictures That Depict The Incredible Side Of Movie Making

If you think about it, making a film is such a huge, multilayered creative endeavor that it’s totally possible to generate enough drama to make another movie. For example, Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room,” which spawned “The Disaster Artist.” Similarly, superfans of one film or another can often find interesting details and stories when exploring what goes on behind the scenes.
So the “Movies In The Making” internet group exists to share all the interesting behind-the-scenes footage and stories of our favorite films. So get comfortable, upvote your favorite pics, and share your thoughts in the comments below.
#1 Indy (Harrison Ford) Accompanied By His Sidekick Short Round (Ke Huy Quan)
Image source: margy19411
#2 Harrison Ford Accidentally Makes Contact While Throwing A Punch To Ryan Gosling On The Set Of ‘Blade Runner 2049’
Image source: Naweezy
#3 Sigourney Weaver Testing Out A Flamethrower While Filming Alien
Image source: Reddit__PI
#4 Pat Carroll Recording Ursula For Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989)
Image source: Str33twise84
#5 That’s A Good Boy
Image source: yvmnaaa
#6 Remember That Scene In E.t. The Extra-Terrestrial Where E.t. Wears A Ghost Costume And We Can See Through His Eyes?
Image source: DaBuildDan
#7 Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, And Taika Waititi Sleeping Behind Scenes Of Thor Ragnorak
Image source: Naweezy
#8 Balaji Badejo. Who Played Alien In 1979. This Man Scared The Fuck Out Of Millions Of People For Decades
Image source: M0dular
#9 The Podracing Crowd In ‘The Phantom Menace’ Was Really 450,000 Q-Tips Being Blown About
Image source: cp_r0bb
#10 The Fifth Element (1997) – The Amazing Miniature Work Behind The New York Cityscape Of The Movie
Image source: JoshuaCalledMe
#11 Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler, And Brendan Fraser On The Set Of Airheads, 1993
Image source: InevitableClear
#12 22 Years Ago, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint And Emma Watson Attended A Press Conference To Be Introduced As The Lead Actors In The Harry Potter Movies
Image source: Radiant-Cherry-3469
#13 Lieutenant Dan’s Legs
Image source: Eve_Tiston
#14 A Terrific Foreground Miniature By Spanish Effects Maestro Emilio Ruiz Del Río For Conan The Destroyer (1984)
Image source: DaBuildDan
#15 Behind The Scenes Of Thor Ragnarok
Image source: Naweezy
#16 Miniature Set From Goldeneye (1995)
Image source: Tokyono
#17 Atest Audience Reacting To The Chestburster Scene In Alien, 1979
Image source: dylanchestertonjr
#18 James Cameron On The Set Of Titanic
Image source: ThomasOGC
#19 Zoe Saldana (Older Gamora) And Ariana Greenblatt (Young Gamora) Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Infinity War
Image source: Sleeeepy_Hollow
#20 Mark Hamill, Marilou Hamill And Their Son Nathan On The Set Of “Return Of The Jedi”
Image source: act1989
#21 Men In Black (1997) Never Realized The Small Animatronic Alien Inside The Human Head Was That Large!
Image source: CyberpunkF1
#22 Steven Spielberg Was So Scared Of The Rope Bridge In Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984)
He’d have to drive a mile and half to get to the other side. Harrison Ford on the other hand wasn’t scared and ran across the bridge as fast as possible the first time he saw it.
Image source: DrPooTash
#23 Hugo Weaving With Agent Smith Heads On Set Of The Matrix Revolutions
Image source: cultnicker
#24 What Was Inside The Glowing Briefcase In Pulp Fiction
Image source: westondeboer
#25 Behind The Cgi In The Pirates Of The Caribbean, 2000’s
Image source: jocke75
#26 James Gunn Directing Stan Lee’s Doctor Strange Cameo
“Stan was getting older & only able to come to Atlanta for a few days so I, with the blessing of the directors involved, directed a few cameos in one day. I loved him.”
Image source: The_Iceman2288
#27 The Transformative Makeup Process For Gary Oldman’s Character In Hannibal
Image source: Reddit__PI
#28 James Cameron In The Set Of Titanic
Image source: Hippo-Boy
#29 The Magic Behind Bb-8
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Grant Imahara (Rip) And Tory Belleci From Mythbusters Working On Trade Federation Battleship From Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Image source: Noname_Maddox
#31 Men In Black (1997) – All The Work That Goes Into Capturing A Shot Of Will Smith Sitting On A Bench
Image source: JoshuaCalledMe
#32 Jeff Bridges & Sam Elliot Take Time For A Selfie On The Set Of “The Big Lebowski”, 1998
Image source: frecklefactor
#33 In Knives Out, Matt Mania (Key Grip) Cleverly Sculpted Mattes To Reshape The Lighting Equipment Into Scenery You’d Realistically Expect To See Reflected In The Glasses
Image source: BurbankCinemaClub
#34 Logan (2017) – Prop Master Jp Jones Shows Dafne Keen The ‘Foot Claw’ Shoes She Will Wear For The Movie For The First Time
Jones says her smile was ‘the greatest smile I’ve ever seen when I delivered a prop’.
Image source: JoshuaCalledMe
#35 Exterior Of The Sewer Set In IT
Image source: rocklou
#36 Kirsten Dunst On The Set Of Jumanji (1995)
Image source: Str33twise84
#37 “One. Two. Ten!!” – Actor Ralph Foody On The Set Of 1990’s “Home Alone” Fake Gangster Movie “Angels With Filthy Souls”
Image source: frecklefactor
#38 Stephanie Hsu’s Makeup By Michelle Chung In Everything Everywhere All At Once
Image source: Naweezy
#39 Marlon Brando’s Jaw Prosthetic For The Godfather
Image source: SkullFockeren
#40 Lighting A Freeway For Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Kirk Douglas Watching His Son Suit Up As Ant-Man During His First Costume Test
Image source: The_Iceman2288
#42 The Tiger From ‘Life Of Pi’ Before And After Cgi
Image source: cp_r0bb
#43 The Director Of Photography ( On The Matrix) Hid Him Self Using A Coat With A Tie Matching The One Morpheus Was Wearing, Trying To Blend In As Much As Possible
Image source: trollelelogram
#44 Oscar Winners Michelle Yeoh And Jamie Lee Curtis On Set Of Everything Everywhere All At Once
Image source: Naweezy
#45 Pierce Brosnan And Sean Bean Filming 006’s Death Scene In Goldeneye
Image source: The_Iceman2288
#46 Ryan Gosling Gained 60 Pounds By Drinking Melted Ice-Cream To Play The Father In Peter Jackson’s The Lovely Bones
He was then told he was too fat too play the part and the role went to Mark Wahlberg.
Image source: Bukowski-gf
#47 Josh Brolin Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Infinity War
Image source: Naweezy
#48 The Last Of Us Vfx Before And After
Image source: SadKnowledge2
#49 Leonardo Dicaprio On The Set Of Django Unchained
Image source: Naweezy
#50 Quentin Tarantino Directing The Hateful Eight
Image source: unknown_human
