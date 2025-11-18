43 Gifts For Every Type Of Dad. Yes, Even The Weird Ones

by

Stuck on what to get your dad this year? Whether he’s a whizz behind the grill, a tech junky, or even a bit on the quirky side, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 44 perfect gifts tailored to every type of dad out there. From adventure-loving dads to TV marathon dads, these gifts are sure to bring a smile to his face and maybe even earn you the title of favorite child. Ready to find the perfect present? Let’s dive into this ultimate gift guide that has something for every dad, no matter his style or hobbies!

#1 New York Times Custom Football Book : For The Dad Who Knew Who Travis Kelce Was Before Taylor Swift

Review: “Great read for my dad. He loved seeing all of the highlights of his team over the years and because it’s the New York Times sports pages that we’re included it sometimes had Rangers and Yankees headlines too which he also loved seeing.” – Brown eyed gift giving daughter

Image source: uncommongoods.com

#2 Push Up Board : For The Dad Who Absolutely Doesn’t Have A Dad Bod

Review: “Very lightweight but sturdy..really easy to storage, I think I got more than what I paid for.” – Amazon Customer

Image source: amazon.com, Victoria Westbrook

#3 Extra Large 40 L Flight Approved Travel Backpack : For The Dad Who Has ‘3-Hours Early To The Airport’ Energy

Review: “This back pack is so cool! There are so many storage compartments including a charger for your phone and packing cubes, It’s water resistant and the zippers are super sturdy. My husband was so jealous he wants one too. It’s a perfect weekender bag and fits everything including my shoes and iPad.” – Terri Mehl

Image source: amazon.com, Dgibbs

#4 Knee Pain Relief : For The Dad Who’s Younger Days Are Catching Up With Him

Review: “Great quality! Totally help my unstable knee! Super easy to use- just slip right on and Velcro the back side. Comfortable and size is adjustable. Was able to run a marathon in it with no issues.” – DVIZ

Image source: amazon.com, Sarah Sarita

#5 Lunch Box : For The Dad Who Is Too Nostalgic For His Own Good

Review: “This a great box. I get a lot comments on the nostalgia of it. It came in good order with no issues at all.” – Walker

Image source: amazon.com, D. R. Y.

#6 Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame Film Camera : For The Dad Who Is Still Fully In His Hipster Era

Review: “I love this little plastic camera. It’s not a professional film camera, so it’s frame is PERFECT for daily use. I keep mine in my tote bag and it’s handled getting tossed around every day and dropped a few times just fine. Very beginner friendly and a great way to get more pictures for your buck!” – Kgeverett

Image source: amazon.com, Kaylee Casarez

#7 WiFi Digital Picture Frame : For The Dad Who Lives Far Away

Review: “We have one, my mom told me that my dad really wanted one, so we got it for his birthday. He said it was the best gift ever. It’s awesome because you can send the link to people who you want to share pictures with (or add to the album too)” – Sami

Image source: amazon.com, Nadia Garcia

#8 Ultimate Grilling Spice Set : For The Dad Who’s Grills Are A Bit Bland

Review: “I got this for my dad for Christmas and he LOVED IT! The packaging is so boujie and the product itself is awesome! He loved that he got a sample seasoning so he could find out if he liked it or not before buying a full bottle!!!” – Bailey Wilkinson

Image source: amazon.com, Rachel M Whitney

#9 Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones : For The Dad Who Watches Facebook Videos On Full Volume

Review: “They have a nice sound. For the money you can’t beat them. Also keep a charge for a good period of time.” – James Casler

Image source: amazon.com, James Casler

#10 Eye Massager With Heat : For The Dad Who Stares At The Screen All Day

Review: “I love this product. Very easy to use. Music is a nice touch, at first I thought it was going to be bluetooth, but it has some nice meditation music. The heat is the right amount and you’ll feel relaxed even after using for 5-10 mins.” – Christopher Hunter

Image source: amazon.com, Cristine G

#11 ‘The Art Of Mixology’ Guide : For The Dad Who Thinks He Is Bond, James Bond

Review: “This book has so many delicious cocktail options! I’ve learned so many new drinks that I love, I have stocked up on lots of mixers lol they are simple to follow and most have 5 ingredients or less.” – EasilyInfluenced

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Battery Jump Starter : For The Dad Who Needs To Be A Little More Prepared

Review: “It is portable, reliable, easy to use, and packs a really hefty battery charge. Worked well, and I love having it for peace of mind.” – Dane Crist

Image source: amazon.com, J. E. Taylor

#13 Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder And Item Locator : For The Dad Who Has The Memory Of A Goldfish

Review: “Got this as a gift for my dad and he loved them! Helps so much and they are quality for a small cost!” – MonRaye

Image source: amazon.com, Linda Stone

#14 Chanel Bleu : For The Dad Who Sees Himself As A ‘Metro Man’

Review: “The greatest of all time cologne for men. This new scent is out of this world. To me smells great to women that smell this on me, I’m irresistible seriously no joke.” – D.Vader

Image source: amazon.com, José Raúl Munguía Gámez

#15 Carhartt Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag: For The Dad Who Values Quality

Review: “I got it for my dad and it was the perfect gift for him, he loved it! He uses it now every day for work. It is a good size not too big and not too small but can fit a lot of different things such as soda cans and multiple food containers. Also it is not cheap material it is very for a long time use.” – Gerisim Arevalo

Image source: amazon.com, Mike Shank

#16 Bartender Kit : For The Dad Who Wants To Relive The Best Job He Has Ever Had

Review: “This display piece is high quality and a nice way to keep all of the cocktail tools together.” – SquirrelGirl

Image source: amazon.com, SquirrelGirl

#17 Mouth Tape : For The Dad Who Makes The Roof Tremble With His Snores

Review: “I slept the best I’ve slept in years. Truly a life changing thing.” – Tyler H.

Image source: zzztape.com

#18 Zero Gravity Lawn Lounge Chairs : For The Dad Who Lives For Summer

Review: “I recently purchased these fantastic gravity chairs for my camping trips, and I am absolutely in love with them! These chairs are not only super comfy but also incredibly relaxing. I can’t imagine camping without them now. The design is perfect for lounging and enjoying the great outdoors. If you’re looking for comfort and style for your camping adventures, these gravity chairs are a must-have” – Brooke Rodkey

Image source: amazon.com, Brooke Rodkey

#19 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit : For The Dad Who Needs To Fix Up Your Dorm Room In The Fall

Review: “This is a great drill! The speed and power are unlike previous drills I’ve owned, this thing performs like a beast. It came with two battery packs which is necessary and the carry case is perfect for transportation.” – Michael

Image source: amazon.com, NotInKY

#20 Theragun Relief : For The Dad Who Goes A Little Too Hard At The Gym

Review: “This massager is powerful, easy to use, light and very maneuverable! I’m very happy with it!” – JEM

Image source: amazon.com, Musicbookfan

#21 Mystery Tackle Box : For The Dad Who Needs A New Dating App Profile Pic

Review: “This was filled with great winter time bass lures thank you so much it is a great box full of stuff.” – Micah

Image source: amazon.com, Em :)

#22 Air Dry Magnetic Soap Holder : For The Dad Who Needs To Keep His Beard Soap Separately

Review: “This product works phenomenally with the beard soap bar. Could not be more pleased. Beard wash never lasts long, usually due to the design of the bottle. This solved all my problems.” – Meh

Image source: amazon.com, Myra

#23 Beard Wash : For The Dad Who Has A Midlife Crisis Beard

Review: “This stuff really cleans the junk out of my beard and leaves it feeling soft. Product smells great.” – Luke Lucas

Image source: amazon.com, tyrese lewis

#24 Star Wars Stainless Steel Water Bottle : For The Dad Who Knows The Difference Between Wookies And Ewoks

Review: “The bottle holds temperature very well. Ice will go unmelted for nearly the whole day. The design is subtle and durable. The straw is great and still easy to clean.” – Tim Sparqs

Image source: amazon.com, Noopy Trepanier

#25 Amazon Alexa Voice Remote : For The Dad That Wishes He Was The Lead In The Movie ‘Her’

Review: “I got this remote when I upgraded to the newest Fire Cube. Works great and has all the features that my previous remote did except for one. If you say “Alexa, find my remote” your remote will chirp so you know how far to dig in your couch to reach.” – Daman L Weathington

Image source: amazon.com, cassi

#26 Portable Charcoal Grill : For The Dad Who Refuses To Eat A Raw Diet

Review: “Totally worth the price because it is very easy to clean, compact for easy storage, and best of all it doesn’t take much charcoal or lighter fluid so it heats in a short amount of time. Perfect for one or two people. Love the modern look of it as well.” – Jody Buenger

Image source: amazon.com, Luffy

#27 Meat Thermometer: For The Grill Dad Who Sees Himself As A Foodie

Review: “Works very well. Not as fast as some high end thermometers but not as expensive either. Works fast enough and is very accurate. Has a handy magnet for hanging, and a handy light for cooking in the dark.” – Brian Britt

Image source: amazon.com, Brian Britt

#28 Wingman Multitool : For The Dad Who Would Survive On ‘Naked And Afraid’

Review: “This is a great tool for the price point! I’ve carried one for 10yrs everyday. I litterally cannot do without a Leatherman!” – Rick

Image source: amazon.com, Agustin Perez Garnica

#29 Amazon Kindle : For The Dad Who Doesn’t Want The World To Know He Is Reading ’50 Shades Of Grey’

Review: “This is perfect. For years I was hesitant to buy another kindle after my first one because I loved the first so much. I like the touch screen on this one and the overall ease of use left me happy. I am glad that it still has that e-ink look to it.” – Amazon Customer

Image source: amazon.com, Joey Stallman

#30 Smartwatch : For The Dad Who Loves To Count His Steps

Review: “Comfortable, easy to use, easy to set up. Recommended for those who do many activities on a daily basis.” – Dario Bonamino

Image source: amazon.com, Cole

#31 Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug : For The Dad Who Judges Your Iced Coffee Addiction

Review: “Great device for keeping hot beverages hot! The temperature is adjustable through the phone app, although the mug will keep the settings without being connected to the phone app. The connection is via Bluetooth and is pretty straightforward.” – L. VanAllman

Image source: amazon.com, David F.

#32 Sandalwood Scented Candle : For The Dad Who Can’t Hold His Toots

Review: “The Dad’s gift candle is a perfect gag gift for Father’s Day, and it receives a well-deserved five-star rating. Its humorous design and witty fragrance choice add a delightful touch to the occasion. Whether as a conversation starter or a playful surprise, this candle is sure to bring joy and laughter to any dad’s special day!” – Peou kimngoun

Image source: amazon.com, Impulsive Book Buyer

#33 Tennis Racket : For The Dad Who ‘Would Have Made It If He Didn’t Have That Injury’

Review: “I like this racket. Very light weight and the color is pretty. I used it multiple times and it feels comfortable. Plus, it’s within my budget.” – Shanshan Ding

Image source: amazon.com, skz720

#34 Smores Sticks For Fire Pit : For The Dad Who Knows How To Have A Good Time

Review: “Perfect for the pack, light weight and easy to use. A little on the flimsy side but that is the take away for something so light weight and portable. Love the telescoping action.” – The Duder

Image source: amazon.com, Polina

#35 Curved Head Shaver : For The Dad Who Needs To Accept It Is Time To Shave It Off

Review: “I’ve been looking for something like this. Is easy to use. It is easy to hold. I’m surprised by the amount of attachments it has.” – Caleb Koors

Image source: amazon.com, Jason

#36 Round Classic Waffle Maker : For The Dad Who Wants Things The Way His Mom Used To Make Them

Review: “Waffles are a comfort food for me dating from my childhood when my mom would make waffles for the four of us. I wanted to be able to offer real waffles to my grandchildren… not frozen waffles. This waffle iron continues the tradition.” – Jay

Image source: amazon.com, Sinini

#37 Movie Night Supplies Popcorn Set : For The Dad Who Takes ‘Netflix And Chill’ Very Literally

Review: “I gifted this to my popcorn loving fanatic husband and he loved it! So much fun with just getting the kernels and popping it another way besides the microwave. The flavors are vibrant and delicious. The garlic and chives flavor was my favorite. It is a fun gift that I would purchase again for anyone that loves popcorn! They’ll love it!” – Courtney

Image source: amazon.com, Jessica

#38 The Beast Mini Blender : For The Dad Who Disguise His Fruit Intake In Smoothies

Review: “I am obsessed with this blender after only 3 uses. It is efficient and blends frozen fruit without any issue. It’s the perfect size for a single smoothie and I love that you drink it straight from the container.” – Maureen

Image source: amazon.com, Nate

#39 Gaming Controller : For The Dad Who Keeps Beating You At FIFA

Review: “This is such a fantastic awesome controller. I have two now and you will like these so smooth movement on the spot all the time.” – Amazon Customer

Image source: amazon.com, Carlos Chavez

#40 Stanley The Camp Pour Over Set : For The Dad Who Refuses To Drink Instant

Review: “Really enjoy this coffee making system. The components are all quality made and the design of the funnel is unique to others. It is very easy to clean, helps avoid overflows and therefore less messes, and makes a darn good cup of coffee.” – Carolyn Salzano

Image source: amazon.com, Antônio

#41 Luxury Shaving Brush : For The Dad Who Takes Grooming Very Seriously

Review: “A very well made brush well worth the money.” – Glenn in Illinois

Image source: amazon.com, LJ Hebert

#42 Phone Grip : For The Dad Who Is Getting Carpal Tunnel From Scrolling

Review: “Once iPhones got the larger size my hand started hurting because of holding them, till I got a pop socket. It has relieved the pain in my hand from that completely.” – Night Owl Photography

Image source: amazon.com, Night Owl Photography

#43 French Press Coffee Maker : For The Dad Who Likes To Wake Up And Smell The Coffee

Review: “This is the first French cold press coffee maker I purchased. It looks elegant and functions very well. I grind fresh coffee beans each night, brew them all night in the French press, and have flavorful coffee each morning.” – F.H.Navarro, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Image source: amazon.com, F.H.Navarro, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

