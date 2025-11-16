50 Images Exposing Just How Incredibly Similar Some Pets And Their Owners Are

It is common knowledge – a scientific fact, if you will – that every pet resembles their owner. And I am not talking only in character but in looks as well. No one knows how it happens, but life shows time and time again that even if your new friend looked nothing like you when you first brought it home, very soon you two will be indistinguishable.
Whether it is dogs that look like their owners or people who look like their dogs, it is always fun to spot the resemblance. But it is not only dogs and cats who are subject to this curious phenomenon. As a proud pet owner, I can tell you that it holds true for virtually any animal you live with. Both my guinea pig and I have ginger hair. We are also both addicted to candy, though in his case, the role of candy is played by cucumber peels.
If you were looking for one final argument to get yourself a new family member, know that in addition to the other benefits of having a pet, there is also the fact that the resemblance between you and them makes for tons of entertaining photos.
For this article, we collected pics of pets that look like their owners to add a bit of a good mood to your day. If you have more photos of funny animals with their owners, share them with us in the comments.
#1 Both As Photogenic As Each Other
Image source: li4miom
#2 My Buddy And His Dog. Thought You Guys Would Enjoy
Image source: calvinator19
#3 Grooming Required For Both Boys
Image source: Cory_Babstock
#4 This Israeli Boy And His Cat Both Have Heterochromic Eyes!
#5 Like Owner Like Dog
#6 We’ve Been Looking For A Buddy For Our 10 Year Old Son For A Few Weeks And Yesterday We Found The Perfect Match
Image source: thatpatti
#7 So My Friend Took This Picture With Her Cat On A Total Fluke. It Turned Out To Be The Best Thing Ever
Image source: imgur.com
#8 Like Father, Like Son
Image source: kiana_nicole99
#9 Ladies In White
Image source: John Paul Hunter
#10 Dog And A Baby
Image source: andcopenhagen
#11 Like Owner Like Pet
#12 Me And My Cat… We Like To Chill
Image source: imgur.com
#13 My Cat And I Are Both Blind In One Eye. We Are A Matching Pair
Image source: Miceeks
#14 Heterochromian Friends
Image source: AnthonyNapkins
#15 When You’ve Lived Together So Long That You Begin To Look Alike
Image source: LorenzoTheCat
#16 Curly Friends
#17 My Twin And I With Our Twin Dogs
Image source: artbru97
#18 My Friend Entered Her Mom And Dog Into A Radio Station’s Pet Look Alike Contest And They Won
Image source: maddilwagner
#19 I Found My Twin At Work!
Image source: TheQuietGiraffe
#20 Sleepy Time
Image source: labrador
#21 Sometimes I Swear My Friend’s Dog Is A Human In Dogs Skin
Image source: imgur.com
#22 Twins
Image source: BrowningIsland
#23 Jimmie And Judith
Image source: lesliesturgeon
#24 Just My Neighbor & His Cat… Reading
Image source: imgur.com
#25 Partners In Crime
Image source: sdw
#26 Bought This Vintage Shirt As A Prop For A Job At Work. Realized It Matched My Beard, Which Also Matches My Dog
Image source: djsherman
#27 She Thought This Would Be A Good Post
Image source: imgur.com
#28 The Curly Friends
#29 Twins
Image source: _Ramon58
#30 For Some Reason My Mom Thinks We Look Alike
Image source: SwashbucklingWeasels
#31 Eye Twins!
Image source: ShadesOfNeon6
#32 My Twin Sister Adopted A Cat. We Match!
Image source: tattooedtwin
#33 Cathy Aaron With DJ Phini, Her Adorable Cocker Spaniel
Image source: ozcfarm
#34 Beautiful Eyes Buddies
Image source: cakewar
#35 We Got A Matching Outfit
Image source: watermelontidepods
#36 Simply Matching
Image source: ceronamo
#37 Truly Look-Alikes
Image source: fetchforpets
#38 Like Owner Like Dog
Image source: tds153
#39 I Took Graduation Pictures With My Cat. Meet Zeus
Image source: MillennialCatDaddy
#40 They Say Humans And Dogs Really Start To Look Alike
Image source: fredandlizzie
#41 Hairy Friends
#42 Owners And Their Pets Often Looks Alike
Image source: Shniedelwoodz
#43 Black Cats
Image source: DanielaDundela
#44 Lil’s And Her Kitten Smokie
Image source: katiemarielong
#45 Myself And My Dog Lexi Have The Same Hair Stylist. I Might Need To Find A New One
Image source: Ashbashrasher
#46 Ginger-Hair Twins
Image source: Michelle Miller
#47 Sally The Spaniel And Marv
Image source: MuddyFingersPot
#48 Happy Friends
#49 They Say You And Your Pet Start To Look Alike But… Damn
Image source: TorTots
#50 Like Owner Like Pet
Image source: mingey
