“I Want To Cry Just Thinking About What Happened”: Person Called Out For Their Hygiene

If there were a competition for the most scrutinized part of our appearance, hair would easily be a top contender. People always seem to have strong opinions on how it should look and the best way to care for it.
One college student on Reddit learned this the hard way. After admitting they don’t always wash their hair with shampoo, they were ridiculed by both their teacher and classmates. The harsh criticism left them feeling completely shattered. Scroll down for the full story.
The college student casually mentioned that they don’t always wash their hair with shampoo
The teacher, upon hearing this, publicly ridiculed them in front of the entire class
Experts weigh in on how often you should be washing your hair
Maintaining good hygiene is important for staying healthy and preventing the spread of germs. But that doesn’t mean you need to wash your hair every day, or even use shampoo every time.
“I have always said, ‘It’s fine to go a few days without shampooing,’” says Alli Webb, professional hairstylist and founder of Drybar. “For hair that’s normal in terms of oiliness and medium weight, I sometimes tell my clients to go as long as they can without shampooing.”
The reason for this is that shampoo traps oils, and using it too often can dry out your hair, making it prone to breakage, explains Angela Lamb, MD, an assistant professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Breakage can be especially common in certain hair textures, like Black hair, which tends to be more fragile. This could also apply to the OP of the Reddit story who mentioned their hair is extremely frizzy and dry.
“Hair produces a natural oil called sebum, and shampoo is an emulsifier that captures and traps excess oil, dirt, and product residue, which you then rinse out to clean the hair,” says Lamb.
Sebum plays a vital role in keeping both hair and skin healthy. It makes up 90% of lipids—fat molecules—on the skin’s surface, locking in moisture and shielding against UV radiation and other environmental damage. Overusing shampoo can strip away this protective layer, affecting the hair’s overall health and resilience.
Experts note that only certain groups need to wash their hair daily. “Those with very fine hair, people who exercise frequently and sweat a lot, or those living in particularly humid climates,” says Carolyn Goh, MD, assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
For most people, washing with shampoo every 2 to 3 days is perfectly fine, and in some cases, you can stretch it further. “But no matter how your hair feels, don’t go longer than 14 days without washing,” Lamb advises.
People in the comments were quick to defend the student, noting that each hair type has its own care needs
Some users even urged the student to report the teacher
